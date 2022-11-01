Monthly Horoscope: Aries, November 2022

Mars is retrograde in Gemini until January 12, 2023, a lunar eclipse takes place this month, and Scorpio season is here, which may mean this is a hugely transformative period for you! The sun in Scorpio can find you settling debts and resolving lingering issues, and the lunar eclipse marks a radical shift in your approach to themes like wealth and security. Financial concerns with partners, in love or business, can be addressed head-on.

Mars retrograde could mean transforming your approach to communication: A breakthrough about yourself may take place! Much change is on the way, and it starts on November 5 as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus: What, or who, you thought you could trust or rely on may be surprising you, and some resources could become unavailable or lose their value, while others suddenly appear. Something you thought you wanted may no longer be what you wish for.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on November 8 and new information about a financial matter may be revealed. News about money or security may arrive. You could be getting a raise, increasing your rates, or changing up how you invest your money (and your time an energy), and its impact on your life may be great. A breakthrough regarding how you manage your belongings, or how you approach themes like comfort and security, takes place. An important and perhaps surprising discussion about themes like taxes, debts, inheritances, or shared resources occurs as the sun meets Mercury in Scorpio and opposes Uranus on this day. Freedom is a huge theme during this eclipse, and situations that have complicated strings attached to them may be snipped from your life as the sun opposes Uranus on November 9.

Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, which can find you managing delays or frustrations regarding communication, especially within groups. But also on this day, Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces, making for an especially dreamy, romantic time! You may be swept off your feet by someone especially enchanting, or falling deeply in love. Powerful, emotional bonds can form. It’s an exciting time to explore your fantasies. Spiritual connections could deepen. Even if you’re not looking for love, this is a particularly magical time. Creative inspiration abounds!

Limits and responsibilities can be discussed as the sun squares off with Saturn on November 11. A rigid, uptight energy may be in the air. The mood is more flexible and understanding as Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12. Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13, perhaps finding you gaining access to a highly valuable resource. Precious gifts could be exchanged. Your influence may be especially strong at this time, and this alignment bodes well for your career or reputation. A passionate energy flows in your love life!

Productive discussions about money and power can take place as Mercury mingles with Pluto on November 14. Also on this day, the sun connects with Neptune, inspiring your imagination and creativity. This could be a spiritually moving or emotionally healing time for you, dear Aries!

Let yourself catch up on rest. Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, encouraging you to indulge in a little laziness. Does someone owe you a favor? Perhaps this is the day to cash that IOU! A gift may be sent or received. The mood is cozy, romantic, and creative.

Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16, which can find you and your partners, in love or otherwise, connecting on a deep, intellectual level. A free-spirited energy flows in your love life! You may be especially valuing the partners with whom you can be adventurous, open, and honest. Mercury connects with Jupiter, also on November 16, inspiring an open-minded, easygoing atmosphere for communication. A discussion may help you release the past. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, which could bring you news from abroad, or find you communicating about travel or education. The sun connects with Pluto on November 18, which can find people eager to invest in your work; this could be an exciting time for your career, as powerful people take note of your talents!

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, finding you dealing with misunderstandings, confusion, laziness, and perhaps general frustration about the lack of forward momentum. You may be thinking back to a situation that took place on or around October 12. The best way to work with this energy is to slow down and rest: Instead of forcing things forward, go with the flow and try to keep a sense of humor. Mars retrograde can be an intense period, but if you can stay present with yourself, you can learn a tremendous amount about what motivates or frustrates you, what turns you on and what sets you off. Mars retrograde in Gemini can find you totally reconsidering your approach to communication, especially in regards to themes like passion or anger.

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, inspiring an uplifting and optimistic mood, and Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, bringing exciting social connections and inspiring discussions with your partners. A fun, flirtatious energy flows. You may be in the mood for friendly competition, so organize a cozy game night or challenge a friend to a match of your sport of choice!

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, inspiring an adventurous, free-spirited atmosphere! You could be making travel plans and breaking out of your usual routine. Your focus may be on school and education, and you might be publishing your ideas or sharing a big message with the world.

A new idea can inspire you during the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23. This new moon could find you connecting with your faith in some profound way. A fresh start is here, and you might feel like you’ve released baggage that’s been holding you back. Jupiter ends its retrograde during this new moon, finding you feeling especially imaginative and creative! Profound messages and symbols may arrive in your dreams. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one may be a significant period of release for you, dear Aries.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, which can find you reworking plans, especially ones set on or around September 28. This could be a good time to reflect on how to approach your responsibilities. You may be strategizing your plans and rethinking limits or boundaries, particularly in your friendships or group efforts. Communication and commitment are highlighted themes at this time, and you’re reconsidering your approach to discussing and planning for the future.

Mercury opposes Mars retrograde and connects with Saturn on November 29, which can find you working out your issues regarding impatience. An argument might leave you feeling especially burned out, so be careful about the disagreements you choose to engage in. Support from your friendships and your commitment to future plans can be great sources during this time. Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere. This is a powerful moment for self expression, but keeping your focus on collaboration and compromise can usher in the greatest transformations. Selfishness won’t get you, or anyone else, anywhere too far.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in December!