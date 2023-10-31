Monthly Horoscope: Aries, November 2023

Scorpio season brings your attention to things that you normally wouldn’t pay attention to… taboos are exposed!

A blast to confidence and awareness arrives as the sun faces off with optimistic Jupiter, helping to stimulate feelings of self-esteem and self support. Positive delusions can give you the confidence to make a bold call. It may be hard to stay grounded as love planet Venus faces off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy on November 3, finding you feeling more sensitive to your work and lifestyle.

Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline, ends its retrograde on November 4, restoring your trust that things will end at an appropriate time, and everything is contained as it should be. Reinstate your trust in the universe! Surprise bills or unexpected gifts can come up as Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of disruption, also on November 4. Double check your purchases and bank statements.

You have to be able to trust your colleagues and lovers as Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto on November 6, deepening intimacy. If you can’t count on someone to do something basic like taking out the trash, things can escalate and transform. You’re able to talk about your feelings and fears clearly as Mercury harmonizes with Neptune that same day. So if someone is making you feel insecure or like you can’t rely on them, you might have to explore your communication styles and interpersonal responsibilities more deeply.

Venus enters its home sign Libra, bringing harmony to all relationships, platonic and romantic, on November 8. Social harmony and diplomacy flow. You can have more forgiveness for other people’s mistakes, but you’re really able to talk more deeply about what sharing, trust, and collaboration look like, inside and out, as Mercury connects with Pluto, also on November 8.

The broader picture is being looked at as Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, helping you explore answers beyond your current perspective, from November 10. You’re able to address the elephant in the room with a good sense of humor as Mercury squares off with Saturn that same day. This aspect is running into some hidden walls, and needs to redraw the maps.

You might be feeling more defensive as your planetary ruler Mars faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on November 11. This could be tiring, since you want to feel like you’re prepared for anything. You can think on your toes and surprise yourself with the ways you work with others in the face of instability or uncertainty. Creativity is often born from unusual circumstances!

There’s an urge to try something new as the sun faces off with Uranus on November 13. This is the same day as the new moon in Scorpio, which is a transformative one for you, as it falls in a part of your chart dealing with death and rebirth. The new moon meets with Mars, offering important insights into your own emotional depths. It also faces off with Uranus: Your reactions and “strange” behaviors can inform you what you need the most.

Communication flows as Mercury connects with empathetic Venus on November 15. Conversations find smart and peaceful solutions that make everyone happy! Someone may put you in touch with someone else with formal knowledge, who can help you with your job or other daily tasks.

Psychic, sensitive, and empathetic vibes flow as Mars harmonizes with Neptune on November 17. It’s as if you’re dancing in step with someone else, able to pick up on their cues and glide across the floor with grace. Because of your intuition and insight into others’ needs, your sparkle is turned up and you can make a very wonderful case for yourself and your capabilities as the sun harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, on November 17.

Your life is getting a factory reset as the sun meets with Mars on November 18, beginning a new cycle in your relationships and possibly your financial status. This can be a powerful time to apply for grants, scholarships, awards, and financial aid.

Tap into support for your legacy as the sun connects with power planet Pluto on November 20. You can see what resources are available to you, and how to sustain yourself and your collaborators. Mars also connects with Pluto on November 21, presenting an opportunity to enlist the efforts of others to accomplish your goals. Shared efforts and a restless fighting spirit are in the air!

Take a look out to where you want to go and what you want to learn as the sun enters your chart’s house of higher learning and distant travels on November 22. What are some stories that you want to share or books that you want to close before the new year starts? Promises are made, or broken, as the sun clashes with Saturn on November 23, giving you a reality check and showing what is even possible, given time restraints.

Mars enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on November 24, raising spirits. You can feel passionate about your beliefs and emboldened to share your knowledge with the world. This keeps your flame burning as you meet roadblocks, which you’ll have to push through as Mars clashes with Saturn on November 25. Alternate routes and multiple channels are forged.

Look out for confusion as Mercury clashes with Neptune on November 27. You can play off any embarrassing hot takes as a joke. It might be hard to tell if someone’s being serious. People are talking out of both sides of their mouths. The full moon in Gemini also falls on that day, illuminating your chart’s house of communication. You’re able to absorb information like a sponge! The more questions you ask and the more you challenge ideas, the more you can learn—but there might be some fiery debates as the full moon faces off with passionate Mars. Have patience as we all try to figure things out, out loud.

Good luck Aries, and see you in December!