Monthly Horoscope: Aries, October 2018

Welcome to Libra season, Aries! As the sun floats through charming air sign Libra, the relationship sector of your chart is illuminated—this is a wonderful time to connect with people and partner up! That is, of course, if you can handle Venus retrograde in Scorpio. More on that later!

First, let’s discuss the scandalous vibes on October 2—with Mercury squaring off with Pluto, juicy information comes to light and intense power struggles take place. Shady, underworld planet Pluto squaring off with trickster Mercury can really be a recipe for disaster if you or the people you’re associating with are liars; but, if you’ve been on your best behavior and if you’ve been working with stand-up people, this could actually be a brilliant time to make big discoveries, ignite change, and talk about things on a deeper level.

Now, for October’s main event: Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio on October 5. This is going to be a majorly intense time in your life and relationships, as you’ll be processing deep and complicated emotions and sorting out your values around intimacy, working through grief, and managing issues concerning complex financial issues, like debts, taxes, and inheritances.

Think back over the last month—Venus entered its pre-retrograde shadow period on September 3, so all the themes you dealt with at the time will come back up for you to work with now. Also think back to autumn 2010—that was the last time Venus was retrograde in Scorpio, and similar themes will come back up for you to explore and heal.

A fresh start in your relationships arrives thanks to the new moon in Libra on October 8. Libra is the sign of partnership and justice, and if you’re in a witchy mood, this is a wonderful time to work magic around these themes! Communication planet Mercury enters Scorpio on October 9, which will help you find words to express some of the most intense stuff you’re working through this month. Watch out for surprising news on October 10, when Mercury opposes Uranus, especially in relation to cash, but also self-worth, and possibly your sex life. Passionate energy is sure to be in the air as Venus retrograde will clash with your planetary ruler, Mars.

Helpful energy arrives as Mercury connects with Saturn on October 12, encouraging you to connect with mentors and people you look up to for advice. Key information arrives to help you on your Venus retrograde journey when Mercury meets Venus on October 15. Mercury connects with Neptune on October 19, finding you reflecting deeply on your emotions and boosting your intuitive abilities—but Mercury clashes with Mars on the same day, so watch out for some arguments! Intriguing and insightful information comes as Mercury connects with Pluto on October 22.

Scorpio season begins on October 23! It’s an emotionally intense time of year for you, Aries, but it’s also a powerful time to explore your psyche, connect on a deep and intimate level with your partners, and open up to the unknown. For you, my dear ram, Scorpio season is time to let go of the past—and you may find that you’re unexpectedly ready to let go of things and find freedom as the sun opposes Uranus on October 23.

Big emotions swell to the surface on October 24, thanks to the full moon in Taurus. Taurus is a sign that’s known for being stubborn—but change is inevitable this October, little ram. Issues concerning money are likely to come up during this full moon, so get clear on your budget! This will be a very illuminating time: The sun will meet with Venus after the full moon, on October 26, bringing an important turning point in the Venus retrograde stories you’ve been working through.

Go deep, Aries. Ask questions. Probe. This isn’t the time for staying on the surface, playing it cool, being aloof, or stuffing feelings away. Breakthroughs arrive when Mercury meets Jupiter on October 29, helping you really dive into these issues. Whether you’re examining your emotional landscape with your therapist or connecting deeply with a best friend, this is a powerful time for communication and understanding. Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius on October 31, bringing a welcome shift in energy and finding you feeling much more adventurous and optimistic!

Halloween will be exciting! Venus opposes Uranus, bringing big thrills. You’re itching to try new things, so treat yourself to something unexpected—just be mindful about your budget or other money-related matters, because big surprises are likely to come and we don’t want you to lose your wallet! To make the best of this Halloween, Aries, don’t hang out with people you’re unsure of—the energy is too unstable. Use the powerful clash between Venus and Uranus to explore the world with people you deeply trust and enjoy—not people who could unexpected act out in a way that ruins your night. Venus re-enters Libra on October 31, finding you reflecting on the give-and-take in your relationships. Your values when it comes to partnership are going to undergo a change, making it a very intense Halloween! Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in November!