Monthly Horoscope: Aries, October 2020

The sun is illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, making this a wonderful time to connect with your partners: You’re understanding things from their point of view and getting opportunities to meet exciting people!

Whether you’re looking for a partnership or want to strengthen existing bonds, Libra season is your time to do it. However, confrontations are still likely to take place. Libra might be the sign of harmony and balance, but sometimes peace requires bravery, boundaries, and honesty, and you’re making your needs known on October 1 with the full moon in your sign, Aries. A climax is likely to take place in your relationships, and important information is revealed. While partnerships are on your mind at this time, separations are, too, as you decide which relationships you want to stay in and which you are ready to move on from. Confrontations with frenemies may also take place.

Venus enters Virgo on October 2, bringing good vibes to your everyday routine: You may run into a crush as you take care of your to-do list, or you and a lover may sort out a more productive, supportive routine together. You’re beautifying your work space and rethinking your own beauty and wellness routines. This is a great time to clean up your medicine cabinet and treat yourself to a DIY spa day. Easy energy flows as you work on your projects. Shifts take place in your career as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 4, activating the sector of your chart that rules recognition, rewards, and legacy. Unexpected news about money may arrive on October 7 as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Your ruling planet Mars is retrograde in your sign this month, challenging your patience and asking you to confront your approach to things: You may find that you need to address how you’ve been expressing yourself or how you’ve been fighting toward your goals. Mars clashes with Pluto on October 9, which may be an especially challenging day, especially in your career or with your relationship to the public. Be smart about how you present yourself, and approach things cautiously. Think back to August 13, as similar themes are likely to be coming up. A lighter energy flows as Venus connects with Uranus on October 10, bringing unexpected gifts! Growing pains in your relationships take place on October 11 as the sun clashes with Jupiter, but you’re ready for change, especially as things expand in your career.

October 12 brings the third and final connection between Jupiter and Neptune this year, a magical moment for psychic downloads and creative breakthroughs. This is a healing time for you, and you’re realizing how you want to help the world. Pay close attention to the messages and symbols that arrive in your dreams, as they may reveal something crucial about yourself that you never realized before. Also on October 12, Mercury connects with Venus, creating a social, easygoing atmosphere that’s fantastic for networking and having fun with your partners.

An important turning point in Mars’s retrograde takes place on October 13 as it opposes the sun, finding you ending a partnership that you’ve outgrown in love, business, or otherwise. Also on October 13, Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio, finding you revisiting plans and conversations that have taken place over the last few weeks, and running into people from you past. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, so avoid making important purchases, taking trips, or signing contracts if you can. Instead, focus on projects you previously had to put on the back burner, reconnect with the past, and relax. Mercury in Scorpio generally finds you paying debts and getting closure, but during the retrograde, you may have to do a little more work, research, or thinking before getting things squared away. More information is coming to light!

Watch out for power struggles at work and in your relationships as the sun clashes with Pluto on October 15. Manipulations may take place as people fight their way to the top. You’ve never been one to pull sneaky moves to win your goals, Aries, and as discouraging as it may be to see people behave this way, remember that you can be an example of truth and integrity, and that’s something to be proud of. The new moon in Libra on October 16 wipes the slate clean in your relationships, possibly pulling in new partnerships or finding you rediscovering a valuable connection.

October 18 is a downer of a day as the sun clashes with Saturn and Venus opposes Neptune, but the mood shifts on October 19 as Mars and Venus align with Jupiter. A gloomy atmosphere is likely as the sun squares off with Saturn, but you can use this energy productively by channeling it toward work. Rejections may take place and the mood is especially sensitive as sweet Venus opposes weepy Neptune, making for emotional turbulence, nostalgia, and sadness. Try not to over-romanticize things! Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, boosting your competitive nature and pulling you out of any funks regarding the past and “what-ifs,” and you’re feeling appreciated and popular as Venus connects with Jupiter. Also on October 19, Mercury opposes Uranus, bringing surprising news about money and finding you thinking back to October 7.

Venus connects with Pluto on October 21, bringing valuable, hard-to-access resources your way. You may be raising your rates or receiving more income at this time. If you want a bigger paycheck, this is an exciting time to ask for a raise, not only because seductive Venus connects with VIP Pluto, but also because Scorpio season begins on October 22, activating the sector of your chart that rules other people’s money. Venus connects with Saturn on October 24, which bodes well for long term-plans and contracts—but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so while it’s a great time to brainstorm, it might not be the best time to set things in stone.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on October 25, bringing important information, especially concerning finances or gaining closure. Mercury and Venus enter Libra on October 27, finding you and your partners revisiting unfinished conversations, and creating a romantic atmosphere—this is a lovely time to meet people or reconnect with a lover. Even your non-romantic relationships enjoy a boost at this time as Venus in Libra finds people especially easy to get along with.

The full moon in Taurus arrives on October 31, bringing a climax to an issues concerning finances, but freedom is the big theme for the day as full moons are all about release. The sun opposes rebel Uranus, encouraging breakups and breakthroughs between you and whatever or whoever has been holding you back. This is a powerful moment for closure and freeing yourself from debts.

Good luck this month, little ram, and see you in November.