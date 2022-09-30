Monthly Horoscope: Aries, October 2022

Libra season is an exciting time of year for your relationships as the sun in Libra lights up the partnership sector of your chart, encouraging connection and communication. You can make many new introductions at this time, or connect with established partners more deeply. Fun, open-hearted connections form as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1! You could be connecting with particularly charismatic and popular people, and your open, adventurous energy is especially alluring to others.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends on October 2, which can find you straightening out your schedule, moving forward with plans, and generally getting reorganized. Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 6, bringing an intriguing discussion about your career or reputation! There can be some exciting buzz about you at this time. Helpful information may surface. You could also be revisiting discussions that took place around August 22 and September 27. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8, which can find you feeling a renewed sense of power or control in your career or your life in the public eye.

The full moon in your zodiac sign, Aries, takes place on October 9, finding you connecting with your emotions in a deep way. This is a powerful time to express and release your emotions. You may have been very focused on your partnerships lately, but this full moon is all about connecting with yourself. Your zodiac sign is all about independence, and you’re striking out on your own in some significant way at this time. You may leave some partnerships, and bonds can be strengthened in other relationships during this full moon. Relationships with people who value you and support your freedom are especially appreciated at this time. Confrontations might take place, but this could also be a fantastic time for compromise and collaboration.

Mercury reenters Libra after its retrograde on October 10, which may find you reconnecting with people. Partners can share new ideas as they revisit old conversations. Solid social connections could be formed as the sun makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on October 11. This is an excellent time for teamwork or moving forward with any groups or communities you’re a part of.

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces on October 12, which could make for a particularly lazy atmosphere! Sloppy communications may lead to misunderstandings or annoyance. Be careful of fibs and exaggerations, especially as Mercury opposes Jupiter on this day. While this alignment could put people in an optimistic, productive mood, it can also find folks skipping over details and approaching things in a nonchalant manner. Mercury’s opposition with Jupiter could find you revisiting conversations that took place around September 2 and September 18.

October 14 finds you and your partners having meaningful discussions about future plans as Venus connects with Saturn. Venus is the planet of harmony, and Saturn of commitment, and whether you’re looking to settle down or simply want to feel the support of your friendships, this is a solid time to discuss these wants and values! The sun connects with Mars on October 17 ,inspiring confidence, particularly in communication. The energy is particularly fun and flirtatious as Venus connects with Mars on October 18!

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 19 and Venus squares off with Pluto on October 20, which can find you exploring power dynamics in your career. And ego clash or power struggle may take place, and themes like greed or jealousy are explored. You may be confronting the ugly truth about someone or something, and feel like it’s time to take action. You don’t have to do it alone: When working with tricky Pluto energy, bringing in a third party can help move a situation forward, so reach out to a qualified counselor or friend. Again, power is a major theme at this time, and you would be wise to reflect on the power you wield, and consider how your actions can impact your reputation. How do you want to be remembered? What do you want your legacy to be? This i a pivotal time for your relationship with the public.

The sun meets Venus on October 22, which could find you connecting with someone quite charming, and inspire a sweet, connected energy in your relationships! Also on this day, Mercury mingles with Saturn, which bodes well for making agreements and arranging plans. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius ends on October 23, finding you and a group you’re working with moving forward on a project. Your social life is a big focus at this time, and you’re thinking about which groups, communities, and hobbies you want to focus on during the coming months.

Venus and the sun enter Scorpio on October 23: Welcome to Scorpio season! Issues regarding money are at the top of your mind at this time. Venus in Scorpio could bring intriguing gifts and find people particularly interested in investing in you. The sun in Scorpio might mean reorganizing your bills or settling debts. You’re focused on issues like taxes or inheritances, or having important discussions with your partners about how you share money or other resources.

The solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25, bringing a radical breakthrough regarding these financial matters. Solar eclipses can find us feeling like life has been totally rebooted, as if the slate has been wiped clean in some major way. This can be a huge relief! Or it might feel stressful if we’re not ready to let go of the past. Are you ready, Aries? New opportunities await if you can release old dreams, expectations, or habits. A debt could be settled, or forgiveness may be given or received at this time.

Communications move along at a fast pace as Mercury connects with Mars on October 26. A straightforward, to-the-point energy flows in your conversations. Probing questions can be asked as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. Interesting information may be revealed. Jupiter reenters Pisces on October 28 after spending time in your zodiac sign, Aries, inviting you to create more space in your life for rest. Jupiter in Pisces calls you to escape your everyday routine and indulge in fantasy and art! You can do some deep exploration of your psyche, or connect with your spirituality in some profound way at this moment. Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29, kicking up conversations about money. This could be a solid opportunity to reorganize your budget, and discuss details regarding money or resources you share with other people.

Your ruling planet Mars begins its retrograde in Gemini on October 30. During this time, Mars highlights the communication sector of your chart, challenging you to reconsider the way you think and talk about themes like your temper, passion, goals, and motivation. Finding healthy, productive ways to deal with anger is a lifelong process for many, and no matter your zodiac sign, bringing attention to how we can effectively work with our most difficult emotions is a powerful way to work with Mars retrograde.

For you, Aries, taking time to reflect on any bickering in your life and where it stems from might be a great start, as Mars is in chatty Gemini during this retrograde. Figuring out how to transform heated arguments into respectful debates, or learning to slow down before you speak are also important things to think about. Mars is also all about passion and willpower: Is there something you want to say that you’ve been unsure about expressing? This Mars retrograde calls you to reflect on these themes.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in November!