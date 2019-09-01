Monthly Horoscope: Aries, September 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Virgo season always inspires you to get your act together, Aries! From organizing your messy desk to kicking bad habits, the flawless Virgo sun inspires you to make your life healthier and easier.

Videos by VICE

However, as a slew of planets in Virgo oppose hazy, dreamy Neptune this month, you find yourself dipping in and out of energy, requiring more sleep and taking time off between bursts of productivity. Neptune is the planet of illusion and delusion, and it’s screwing with your schedule this September, so as the month begins, finalize your calendar and get clear on what’s expected of you to minimize confusion in the coming weeks. You aren’t the type to leave notes for yourself, but it would be smart to give yourself reminders at this time! And get everything in writing at work so you can refer to an agreed-upon list of tasks and expectations when things feel unclear.

Use this colorful notepad to keep track of your weekly tasks.

Digital calendars are great, but there’s nothing quite like looking at—and writing on—a beautifully drawn calendar. Here’s one for 2020 featuring maps of various cities.

If you have a busy schedule filled with traveling, use this cushy music sleep mask while you’re napping on the go to block out light and noise—just connect the mask to your phone and play your favorite relaxing, sleep-inducing tunes.

Detail-oriented Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus on September 1, which will be very helpful for getting organized. Mercury rules the mind and communication, and Uranus is the planet of genius, so it bodes well when the planets work together—you’ll be in for plenty of eureka moments! This is a fantastic time for you, Aries, to get organized at work and share creative ideas with your team. Also on this day, Venus in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Capricorn, creating a supportive energy, especially in your career. Your patience is paying off, and an easy energy for making commitments flows.

Things are moving at a quick pace as the sun meets Mars in diligent Virgo on September 2, and plenty of fun arrives as Venus clashes with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, bringing an exciting break to your usual flow. You continue slaying your to-do list as Mercury, Mars, and the sun meet on September 3, helping you get things done at work and inspiring you to cut out bad habits to begin a new, healthy routine. Our first taste of Neptune’s impact on this month arrives on September 4, when it opposes Venus. You might feel lazy stepping back at this time, but the energy isn’t conducive to productivity since people don’t see eye-to-eye and sensitive emotions are in the air. You’ve already worked so hard this month, Aries, so seize this opportunity to take a break!

Recharge with a soothing spa session.

Speaking of healthy routines, make sure you’re getting your daily vitamins with a personalized vitamin kit.

A more grounded energy for communication returns on September 5 as Mercury connects with Saturn in Capricorn, bringing agreements and conversations about the future and your career. Just be mindful of exaggerations or overbooking yourself the next day, when Mercury clashes with Jupiter. It would be a better idea to take notes of the ideas coming to you at this time, because they will be brilliant! Also on September 6, the sun makes a grounding, supportive connection with Saturn, helping you out in your career. You’re stepping into a strong position of power and leadership as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on this day, connecting you with other powerful players in your arena.

Keep track of those brilliant ideas in this colorful, eye-catching journal.

Wear this necklace as a reminder of your power and strength.

But conversations take a confusing turn as Mercury opposes Neptune on September 7—watch out for lies and miscommunications! You’re usually great at trusting your gut, but your intuition could feel a little off at this time, so make space to reconnect with your inner voice. And try to get extra rest since you might feel off simply because your mind is tied. The energy kicks back up on September 8, and new adventures and opportunities to travel or stand in the spotlight arise as the sun clashes with Jupiter and Mercury connects with Pluto. The next day, important information comes your way, and a solid strategy—especially in your career—arrives as your ruling planet Mars connects with Saturn.

You’re not feeling like your usual confident self as the sun opposes hazy Neptune on September 10—take it slow and don’t overextend yourself, Aries. You might feel a bit invisible or unappreciated at this time, so watch out for paranoia and do your best to channel your energy into your spiritual practice. September has its ups and downs, but you’ll be back up on September 12 as Mars clashes with Jupiter, bringing exciting things your way—but be very mindful of tempers (yours and others’!) and don’t pick any fights, as they’ll likely get blown out of proportion. A more social energy flows as chatty Mercury meets charming Venus on September 13, igniting a joyous new conversation, project, or plan. Also on this day, the sun connects with Pluto, creating a comfortable ease for getting exactly what you want in your career!

Read about this one writer’s experience with sound bathing to see if you might be interested in trying it out when emotions begin flaring up.

These affirmation stones could help you regain your confidence this month.

The full moon in Pisces on September 14 brings deep, powerful emotions to the surface. The atmosphere is charged, but you need your rest, little ram; this is a powerful moon for dream work or therapy, as a climax is reached in a spiritually and emotionally charged situation. Full moons are all about release, and this is an important period for you to let go of the past. New relationships are entering your life as messenger planet Mercury and love and money planet Venus enter Libra. You’re focused on connecting with others, and a gentle, easy atmosphere for compromising and enjoying time together flows—but before that fresh start can take place, the full moon in Pisces asks you to sit with your emotions, feel them, and move through them, especially if you’ve been ignoring or repressing them! Watch out for shady characters and lazy behavior during this full moon as Mars opposes Neptune, and do your best to focus on releasing things rather than setting new plans in motion.

Saturn ends its retrograde on September 18, and a restructuring in your career is finalized as you begin to move forward in your public life. A powerful move is made in your work as Mars connects with Pluto on September 19—you’ve stepped into an exclusive circle, and you’re making it work for you! Jupiter clashes with Neptune for the third and final time this year on September 21, and an important corner is turned. These planets faced off on January 13 and June 16, so think back to themes in your life on those dates, as they may be revisited now. Your beliefs are being challenged, and you might be disappointed or even embarrassed to find that things aren’t as they seemed. This can be disheartening, but now that you know the truth, what will you do?

You’re setting new boundaries now that you have a fresh understanding of your reality on September 22 as Mercury clashes with Saturn—but watch out for grumpy vibes, and don’t ask for favors at this time. The energy shifts the next day as Libra season begins, finding you focused on your relationships after a super productive and exhausting few weeks. Exciting news is shared on September 24 as Mercury connects with Jupiter—this is a fantastic time to travel and study, and connect with people as you do so. Just watch out for frustration on September 25 as Venus clashes with Saturn: Detailed plans are hammered out, but the energy isn’t affectionate and it’s not a good time to plan a romantic date. Secrets are revealed and power plays are made as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 26—be careful about who you’re trying to outsmart, and watch out for manipulators. Bring in an unbiased third party to mediate if you must!

Don’t put up with any liars this month. Here’s a formula for detecting B.S.

Experience some of the world’s best art and learn something new with this guided tour of Chicago’s Art Institute.

Keep your secret wishes close to you with this bracelet.

A fresh start in your relationships arrives on September 28 with the new moon in Libra. Also on this day, sweet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing wonderful opportunities your way. An inspiring heart-to-heart takes place. This is a lovely new moon to cast a love spell! But be careful not to rush things; stay present and be realistic about what’s taking place now. You’ve already learned some serious lessons about being overly idealistic this year, and this new moon brings a fabulous opportunity to turn a new leaf when it comes to judging a situation or person logically. Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in October!

VICE Media makes a small commission on products linked in this article.