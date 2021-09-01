Monthly Horoscope: Aries, September 2021

The sun in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, making it a powerful and productive season for your work and wellness.

Some scheduling difficulties may take place on September 2 as your ruling planet Mars, currently in Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces. Mars in Virgo loves to be efficient, but Neptune in Pisces is a little lax, so frustrations may pop up due to disorganization or inaccuracy. September 4 is a much more solid day for connection and communication as messenger planet Mercury in your opposite sign Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for long-term plans and decisions, especially in your relationships, both one-on-one and with whole communities.

Trust, control, greed, and jealousy, are themes that come up as Venus in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5: This could feel like a tipping point in your relationships, where you let someone deeper into your life, or decide it’s not working. Relationships with power imbalances or controlling partners will be especially triggered at this time, but partnerships with people who show up with integrity may be transformed as you both explore intense emotions.

September 6 is one of the busiest day of the month, astrologically speaking! Your ruling planet Mars connects with Pluto, creating an exceptionally powerful atmosphere for achieving your profession goals! Great rewards may be won, and Venus connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing a dash of luck that’s great for your relationships, romantic or otherwise. It’s a great time to have fun and celebrate, and people are in a generous mood. Mercury also begins its pre-retrograde shadow period on September 6, which means many of the topics and plans discussed now will be reconsidered or revised after the retrograde begins on September 27. The new moon in Virgo arrives, marking the start of a new project! The work you’re beginning may be professional or personal, and the new moon in Virgo helps you get organized to be as productive as possible. You’re probably not doing things in the same old way, but experimenting with new concepts, methods, and resources as the sun mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Sweet Venus enters seductive Scorpio on September 10, bringing a boost of romance and passion! It’s a potent time to connect with your partners on a deep, emotional level, and if you’re looking for love, you may meet someone especially charming and mysterious! The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which could bring some confusion in your schedule or work. Take a break from your busy calendar and keep your plans flexible! Also on September 14, your ruling planet Mars enters your opposite sign Libra, activating the relationship sector of your chart: Your partners will likely be more assertive at this time…and maybe more confrontational, too!

The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, creating a powerful atmosphere for achieving your professional goals, accomplishing projects, and outside of your career, for breaking patterns and restructuring your life. Some grumpiness may pop up on September 17 as Venus clashes with Saturn and stress about the future may find you feeling closed off. Some rejection may take place on this day, but thankfully everyone is in a sunnier mood as Mercury connects with jovial Jupiter on September 20! Save important conversations for this supportive planetary connection, which finds people feeling open-minded instead of cold or gloomy.

Also on September 20, the full moon in Pisces inspires you to enjoy a little escape! Virgo season finds you hard at work, but the full moon in Pisces wants you to sleep in, take an extended lunch break, get lost in a book, or lose yourself in whatever way you enjoy! Emotional breakthroughs take place and it’s a powerful time to let go of the past and gain closure.

Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 22, stirring up intense conversations, especially concerning your privacy and autonomy—controlling relationships have no place in your world! Also on September 22, the sun enters Libra. The equinox is here, and the sun is illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, making it a wonderful time to connect with people, learn more about your partner’s perspectives, and invite more balance, collaboration, and peace into your life.

Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which could bring some unexpected financial twists, but a more grounding and focused energy arrives as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25! This bodes especially well for any leadership roles you take on, as well as your plans and commitments in your general community.

Mercury retrograde in Libra starts on September 27 and lasts until October 18, which could find you dealing with some delays or misunderstandings. But it could also find you reconnecting with people from the past and understanding your relationships from a new perspective! Astrologers say to avoid making important purchases, traveling, or signing contracts during Mercury retrograde, but it’s a good idea to finish any paperwork or projects that have been put on the back burner. Resting is also a good idea!

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, creating a supportive atmosphere in your relationships. You and your partners are getting clear on your commitments, and what goals you want to achieve together. The energy is hardworking and focused, but when Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30, you’re ready to party. Just try not to over-indulge: Venus loves pleasure, but Jupiter can be about excess, so pace yourself while you enjoy the mood!

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in October!