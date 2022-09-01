Monthly Horoscope: Aries, September 2022

Virgo season is often a productive time of year for you, dear Aries: The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine, finding you focused on your wellness and to-do list. Take a good look at your schedule and ask yourself whether you’re set up for success at work and in your personal goals.

Do you have time to rest? If you’re always on the go, you’ll eventually burn out, and while you might be a fire sign, you do have to slow down and relax from time to time! New gigs or projects may be coming your way, and Virgo season is also a fantastic time for you to connect with the earth: Visit the ocean, a mountain, or any other place that helps you feel connected with your body and environment.

Your ruling planet Mars is in Gemini at the start of the month, revving up the communication sector of your chart, and exciting discussions can take place on September 1 as Mars mingles with lucky Jupiter, which is currently in your sign. Discussions are zipping along, and the mood is productive and expansive. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter on September 2, which can find you and your partners deep in conversation. The atmosphere is open-minded and optimistic—but watch out for exaggerations, over simplifications, or double booking.

One of the highlights of this year is Mars retrograde in Gemini, and because Mars is your ruling planet, this period may be of special interest to you. Mars begins its pre-retrograde shadow on September 3, and between then and October 30, when the retrograde actually begins, you might get some foreshadowing about what this Mars retrograde will mean for you. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023, and clears its post-retrograde shadow on March 15, 2023.

So, what might this Mars retrograde mean for you? Mars in Gemini activates a mental sector of your chart, you may find yourself getting straight to the point with topics that are important to you and that you’d like to push forward. The headspace you’re in and the way you approach communication could undergo a transformation. You may be letting go of old patterns or old ways of talking or thinking about things. Aside from communication, you could be connecting with your local community in some way, taking important weekend trips, or connecting with siblings if you have them.

Venus enters Virgo on September 5, which can find you revamping your beauty routine, editing your wardrobe, or focused on wellness. In your relationships, you might be rethinking your shared schedules. You’re especially appreciative of your relationships with people who help you day to day, who make your life a little easier!

You might be running into people from your past as Mercury retrograde begins on September 9 in Libra. A conversation between you and a partner that had been set aside may be revisited, or new information could come to light. Discussions, plans, and decisions that began around August 20 when Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow are now reconsidered.

Mercury retrograde ends on October 2 and clears its post-retrograde shadow on October 17: Until then, double check your work and generally try to take things slow. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, which is why astrologers often advise against making big purchases, traveling, signing contracts, or starting something new—but don’t let Mercury retrograde stand in your way! If you can approach things with forethought, patience, and flexibility, you’ll be working with Mercury retrograde rather than against it. Mercury retrograde calls us to slow down, and it’s a fine time to revisit old projects and reconnect with the past.

Speaking of slowing down, the full moon in Pisces arrives on September 10, encouraging you to relax, catch up on rest, and escape your busy routine. Make time to take a break from work if you can. Pisces loves a bit of fantasy, so indulge in some during this full moon by engaging in whatever feels transportive to you. This is also a powerful full moon for expressing your emotions and exploring your psyche. If you’re in therapy, a breakthrough could take place. Old habits may come to an end.

Virgo season finds you very busy at work, and during this full moon, you might be releasing a project. You may also be coming up with better boundaries between your work and personal life. Some unexpected rewards for your hard work could arrive on September 11 as the sun mingles with Uranus in Taurus. An upgrade in your daily routine can take place.

September 16 finds Venus squaring off with Mars, making for a particularly chatty, flirtatious, and creative day—but the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces, too, asking you to remember what you learned about rest and over-commitment during the full moon. There may be a touch of laziness in the air at this time; make room for it instead of trying to force things to happen. Some disappointments or insecurities may surface, so be gentle with yourself and connect with loved ones who support you and know how to make you laugh.

You might be thinking back to September 2 as Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter on September 18: Plans and ideas shared then may be revised now. New information could be discovered, or paperwork edited. You may run into an old friend and learn something new and intriguing about the past. Also on September 18, the sun mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, boding especially well for productivity and your career! Venus mingles with Uranus on September 20, perhaps bringing a surprising gift your way. A shake-up to your schedule may dispel boredom and invite creativity.

September 22 marks the autumn equinox as Libra season begins, and the sun brightly illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection and conversation. The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 23, which could find you and a partner having an important discussion, or bring you a big epiphany about partnership in general. Also on this day, Mercury reenters Virgo, which can find you revisiting a project you’d put on the back burner or reediting work you’d already done. You may be reorganizing your workspace or rethinking your schedule.

A reassuring hug can feel especially welcome on September 24 as Venus opposes Neptune and insecurities, fears, and confusion arise. Remember that Neptune in the planet of fantasy, and not everything you think or feel is true! It’s important to stay grounded at this time. You may be disappointed by someone if you had high hopes that weren’t based in reality. You might also feel exhausted. Make time to rest, and connect with people who make you laugh, with whom you feel comfortable being your true self and sharing your true feelings.

This can be an especially powerful time for creative self-expression, and indulging in fantasy in a positive way: Watch a movie series that inspires you, get lost in music, or whatever works for you! A fresh start, especially regarding partnership, arrives with the new moon in Libra on September 25, and after releasing your feelings of disappointment or confusion as Venus opposed Neptune, new opportunities for connection come your way! This is a lovely new moon for inviting peace and harmony into your life.

September 26 finds Venus connecting with Pluto, Mercury meeting Venus, and the sun opposing Jupiter. Venus’s alignment with Pluto can bode especially well for you professionally as you gain clout, recognition, or resources, and Mercury retrograde’s meeting with Venus could bring some interesting information or find you revisiting a conversation with new insight. The atmosphere is fun and uplifting as the sun opposes Jupiter and some exciting meetings might take place, but do be careful not to over-indulge or double book yourself.

You might be thinking back to August 22 as Mercury connects with Pluto on September 27: Intriguing information may be revealed! News or discussions about your career that took place last month can be picked back up at this time, or more information could come to light. You may connect, or reconnect, with someone influential. Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, finding you coming up with a strategy for accomplishing your future plans. This can be a powerful time for teamwork!

Venus enters Libra on September 29, illuminating the relationship sector of you chart: Venus is all about union, and Libra about balance and relationships, making this a lovely moment for connection! If you’re looking for a new partner, you might meet someone especially charming at this time. If you’re in an established relationship, wonderful opportunities for connection can take place! Even in non-romantic relationships, the energy is especially fun and easygoing.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in October!