Monthly Horoscope: Aries, September 2023

The sun in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily life, routines, and schedule, but because Mercury is retrograde in Virgo, things might run slowly or require some rearranging. Though Mercury retrograde can represent delays and miscommunications, it’s a good time to pick up projects that have been put on the back burner, or to simply take a break!

Venus retrograde ends in fellow fire sign Leo on September 3, marking the beginning of a new cycle in your love life and your creative pursuits. You and a romantic partner might have reconnected in a deep way over the last few weeks, creating a special bond. Or perhaps, having realized your heart is not getting its needs met, this Venus retrograde found you realizing it’s time to end a romance. Maybe a new love affair is beginning, and with Venus retrograde showing you what your heart desires, this romantic connection might be significant. Even if it’s a short fling, you may learn a lot about how to ask for what you want.

You can also feel creatively invigorated at this time. Venus retrograde in Leo found you reconnecting with a desire to make art, and now that Venus is direct, you’re moving forward with your art. Having more fun and celebration in your life is also a theme for you as Venus direct encourages you to party!

Mercury retrograde in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, bringing an exciting discussion about money. Negotiations might go well, but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so details may be reworked in the future. This alignment can find you thinking back to discussions that took place around August 9 as more information is revealed. Also on this day, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, and you’re rethinking your spending habits and budget.

There can be an important realization about how to organize your time and commit to projects as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6. An old habit or pattern could be disrupted, allowing a new routine form. The sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, perhaps bringing an exciting work opportunity or forward momentum toward building wealth and abundance. You could begin a new gig during the new moon in Virgo on September 14, or take on a new fitness or wellness routine or healthy habit. This is a good time to rework your schedule, and it would be wise to keep your plans flexible because Mercury is retrograde.

Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and between then and September 30, when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, your schedule begins falling into place. New projects begin and communication finally clears up! Also on September 15, the sun lines up with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring an unexpected opportunity or resource. This is an exciting moment to take a risk!

A special gift may be shared as Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17, but do watch your spending and try not to over-indulge! Venus is all about pleasure, and Jupiter is the planet of plenty: Good vibes abound during this alignment, but too much of a good thing can mean regrets the morning after. This alignment might also find you thinking back to August 22; you could get a second chance to enjoy something special (and perhaps with more moderation).

Over-indulging could make for one big headache as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 19, so take things slowly, and try to keep this day flexible. People might be especially lazy, passive aggressive, confused, o sensitive. You may find yourself worrying about the future or feeling insecure about unknowns—find ways to stay grounded. Connect with the people you love for some healing energy!

Great career success can be won as the sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21! Great forward momentum takes place in your projects. The work you’re creating at this time could have a huge cultural impact. In your personal life, this is also a powerful alignment for breaking old habits and embracing change.

Libra season begins on September 23: Happy equinox! This sun in Libra lights up the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to meet new people and connect deeply with your partners. Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25, which could find you thinking back to discussions that took place September 4 and August 9. But this time, Mercury is direct, so delays and misunderstandings are cleared up, and progress can be made toward meeting your goals. Mercury and Jupiter’s connection inspires a friendly, easygoing atmosphere that bodes well for financial conversations.

A full moon in your sign, Aries, takes place on September 29! Full moons are all about release, and this full moon finds you letting go of a part of yourself that you’ve outgrown. This internal change could also spell change around you, shifting your relationships or transforming the way you interact with others. You might be presenting yourself to the world in a new way! You could end a partnership at this time, or take a relationship to a new level. Venus squares off with Uranus during this full moon, perhaps bringing an unexpected gift. This alignment might also find you thinking back to August 9, as a discussion is revisited. Something that unexpectedly attracted and delighted you can also be revisited. You might be coming back for seconds for something you never thought you’d crave!

Surprising news may arrive as Mercury aligns with Uranus on September 30. You might make an unexpected upgrade or find a smart application of your talents or resources. It’s also an exciting time to network and share ideas. You can have a breakthrough conversation!

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in October!