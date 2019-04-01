Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, April 2019

April opens with some intriguing opportunities being offered to you as communication planet Mercury (finally done with its retrograde—which was brutal for communication, school, and travel for you, dear Cancer) meets dreamy Neptune on April 2. Think back to February 19 and March 24—themes that were prominent then will come up again now. This isn’t the right time to make a firm decision, but it’s a great time to explore many different ideas and talk to people you trust about possibilities—don’t get into nitty gritty details, but consider the overall vision. You’re a very intuitive person, Cancer, but your intuition is especially heightened right now. As a water sign, being by the ocean or taking a luxurious bath is always a fantastic idea, but as Mercury meets Neptune, the planet of the sea, spending time near water to journal or have a deep heart-to-heart with a best friend is a great idea. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but it’s also the planet of delusion—as Mercury gets itself together post-retrograde, again, don’t make important decisions at this time; keep things light.

An important new beginning arrives in your career, reputation, and life in public thanks to the new moon in Aries, which lands on April 5. You might feel in-the-dark about what’s coming next with so much change in the air, but just get centered and stay present with yourself and your emotions. This new moon is planting seeds for your career and legacy, and this is a powerful time to tap into your goals (not your family’s goal for you or your boss’s idea of what you should do next).

Communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of structure and boundaries, Saturn, on April 7, asking you to think back to February 19 and March 20. You’re feeling more ready to make plans, and indeed, you and your partners will discuss boundaries and what you want your future to look like. The mood is serious and focused, but a dreamy, whimsical vibe takes over as Venus meets Neptune on April 10—you’ll be whisked away on a magical journey! It’s very possible that you will do some inspiring, soul-nourishing travel at this time. Or you might stay local, but have an experience that opens you up in an amazing way. The sun also clashes with Saturn on April 10, which balances Neptune’s foggy atmosphere on this day, insisting that we keep at least one foot on the ground while we have our heads in the clouds. Don’t totally ditch your responsibilities, Cancer—the clash between Saturn and the sun will catch up to you!

Jupiter retrograde begins on April 10, asking you to curb how many extra gigs, tasks, and chores you take on—your schedule needs some pruning! April 10 also finds Mercury connecting with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, and we’re sharing secrets. Again, Mercury is moving forward now after its retrograde journey, so a lot of what is discussed this month isn’t totally new—think back to February 23 and March 16; threads and themes from around those dates are revisited as chatty Mercury sneaks off with sly Pluto. Even more talk takes place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12—think back to February 22 and March 15… if something sounded too good to be true then, it’s probably still too good to be true now. Watch out for exaggerations! And again, stop saying yes to every gig that comes your way—your schedule can’t handle it!

There’s so much you want to do this month, especially in your career, but your control issues will also be coming out to play, thanks to the sun clashing with Pluto on April 13. Watch out for power struggles and if you have a jealous friend in your life, take some space. Watch out for big egos—especially as the sun connects with Jupiter on April 14. That said, lots of productive work could be accomplished for you as the sun connects with lucky Jupiter! Also on April 14, sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, creating an intense and passionate energy in your relationships.

The planet of the mind, Mercury, enters Aries on April 17, making this a great time for you to talk to your bosses or focus on your own entrepreneurial efforts—you’re speaking confidently and Aries’s fiery energy is propelling you forward! However, you would be wise not to forget about your home and family life, too, especially during the full moon (which is also a blue moon!) in Libra on April 19. A situation that’s been brewing at home will come to a climax. You may be moving, renovating, or perhaps setting boundaries between yourself and family members or roommates.

Taurus season begins on April 20! This is exciting for your social life, and a brilliant time to network and connect with people who share your hobbies, values, and hopes and dreams for the future. Venus also enters Aries on April 20, bringing you some rewards or recognition (especially in the professional sphere). April 22 is especially exciting: The sun meets Uranus, finding you connecting with some unexpected and eccentric people!

The energy in your relationships becomes very intense as Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24—this is a powerful moment to connect on a deep level; however, this might also feel quite overwhelming (emotions are a powerful thing!), so go gently. Stay open to transformation—being a control freak is the worst way to ride this wave of energy. Complicated energy flows on April 27 when action planet Mars clashes with foggy, hazy Neptune—best case scenario, the vibe is lazy, but worst case, people are being sneaky liars. Tread carefully, and don’t plan important meetings today. That said, the planet of responsibility and discipline, Saturn, begins its retrograde on April 29, so anyone who isn’t on their best behavior will feel the heat. For you, Cancer, this brings an important shift concerning plans and commitments in your relationships. Good luck this month, and see you in May!