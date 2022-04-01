Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, April 2022

Ask any astrologer what Cancers are famous for, and they’ll likely say these crabs are well known for being protective and nurturing, for being the homemakers who hold communities together. But, dear Cancer, you can be well known for whatever you like, and aren’t destined to be what any astrologer thinks Cancers ought to be. Aries season is the time to figure out what you want your legacy to be, and with the sun in this fire sign, you may be achieving incredible wins, and gaining reward and recognition for your hard work! The new moon in Aries on April 1 can find you exploring a new goal or starting a new cycle in your career.

An exciting conversation or realization about your career or life in public may take place on April 2 as the sun meets communication planet Mercury in Aries. You might gain an important perspective on yourself and how the world perceives you during this time. Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius on April 4, which might shift your focus to money: You could be eager to settle a debt, handle a tax issue, or to set boundaries around shared resources in your partnerships.

Love and money planet Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces on April 5, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities to expand on both fronts! The energy is playful and abundant. Venus in Pisces is especially romantic and creative, and it’s a powerful time to connect with your partners on a deep, intellectual level. Mercury connects with Mars on April 8, helping communication move swiftly, and it’s a powerful time for research on April 10 as Mercury squares off with Pluto. Intense conversations may take place in your partnerships. Also on April 10, Mercury enters Taurus, which turns up the energy in your social life: It’s an exciting moment to network, connect with people who share your hobbies, and work with others toward a cause you believe in.

April 12 finds Jupiter meeting Neptune in Pisces, bringing one of the most magical days of the year! Opportunities unlike any before may come your way. This is a tremendous period for expansion. You may be traveling someplace exciting, reaching an important turning point in your studies, or even be publishing something brilliant that will inspire and get people talking. You could be exploring your spirituality in a profound way, too. The sun also connects with Saturn on this day, bringing a grounding atmosphere: Your responsibilities may be keeping you anchored and preventing you from going on a year-long trip around the globe! Mars enters Pisces on April 15, energizing you to keep the marvelous plans that began to unfold as Jupiter and Neptune met, especially when it comes to travel, school, and getting the word out there about your great ideas.

The full moon in Libra takes place on April 16, which may bring a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing at home. You could be saying goodbye to the past, perhaps moving, or donating items that once had sentimental value. Libra is the sign of the scales, and this full moon also calls you to create a healthier work-life balance.

Mercury and Venus connect on April 17, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere, and Mercury and Venus align with Uranus on April 18, which may find you connecting with exciting and unexpected people. April 18 also finds the sun squaring off with Pluto, potentially stirring up drama as egos clash. You might realize something has to change with a controlling boss or manipulative partner! Pluto is all about transformation, but change can be difficult, and power issues may surface. Watch who is behaving with integrity and who is resorting to shady maneuvers: Get help from someone qualified so you don’t have to struggle with this issue alone!

Taurus season starts on April 19, which can find you focused on your social life! It’s an exciting time to network and share ideas, and you’re contemplating your big dreams for the future. That said, communications may not be moving as fast as you’d like on April 24 as Mercury squares off with Saturn, but Mercury also connects with Neptune on this day, which can find you connecting with your inner voice. A profound conversation may take place. Big ideas are shared as Mercury connects with Jupiter on April 27, and Venus also meets Neptune on this day, creating an especially romantic atmosphere! Love and money planet Venus loves being in water sign Pisces: The mood is especially abundant, generous, creative, and seductive. As Venus meets the planet of fantasy, Neptune, the atmosphere feels like a fairy tale! Enjoy!

Mercury connects with Pluto on April 28, boding well for research and deep, meaningful conversations with your partners that get to the root of an issue. On April 29, Pluto retrograde begins in Capricorn, which might find you and your partners reflecting on themes like power, control, and transformation, and Mercury enters Gemini, which could find you feeling more introspective, eager to take a break from your busy routine or enjoy a silent retreat.

The solar eclipse in Taurus takes place on April 30, which might bring a big change in your social circle: You may be joining a new community at this time or discovering a new hobby or passion…it may even feel life changing! Finding where you “fit in” can be gratifying and special, and you could be discovering a community like that during this solar eclipse in Taurus. Also on this day, Venus meets lucky Jupiter, inspiring an abundance of joy, generosity, and affection. Some especially good news may come your way!

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in May!