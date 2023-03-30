Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, April 2023

Aries season can be an incredibly exciting time in your career, as reward and recognition for your talents and hard work come your way! Your leadership skills may be recognized, and in general, you’re standing in the spotlight quite a bit during Aries season. Cancers are often described by astrologers as shy and cautious, but that’s not all there is to you, and the side of you that’s fearless in the face of challenges and loves to show off is shining at this time!

Mercury enters Taurus on April 3, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. This could be an excellent time to network, professionally or personally, and you may become involved in a hobby or work toward a common goal with a great community. Mercury also squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on April 3, finding you having intriguing conversations about money, resources, and who is invested in what. Discussions about power, control, and unspoken rules take place! Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, which may find you committing to travel plans. You might also be working toward publishing something or getting ahead in school.

The full moon in Libra takes place on April 6, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Libra is all about balance, and because Aries season finds you focused on work, this full moon asks you to create a more harmonious work-life balance. Emotionally, a big release occurs, and you’re letting go of the past in some significant way. A dynamic between you and a family member or housemate may shift during this time: An issue can be addressed, and compromise could be found.

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7, inspiring a whimsical, romantic atmosphere! Deep intellectual and spiritual connections could form. A meaningful discussion can leave a great impact on you at this time. You might enjoy some beautiful art or music that reenergizes and inspires you. Mercury also enters its pre-retrograde shadow on this day, which means that the plans, conversations, and ideas brewed up between now and April 21 could be revisited or reworked once the retrograde begins.

Retrogrades are famously a time to slow down, but it hasn’t started yet, and Mercury connects with Mars in your sign on April 8, finding conversations moving along quickly! This could be an exciting time for negotiations, and you can feel a big boost of confidence. Friends may have helpful information for you.

Venus enters Gemini on April 11, perhaps finding you and a lover sneaking off on a private getaway! Venus in Gemini might also find you eager to catch up on quality time alone: Spending time in nature by yourself can feel especially recharging. Venus connects with Pluto in Aquarius on April 11, inspiring a transformative atmosphere in your love life. You might find that you’ve outgrown an old pattern in your relationships, or finding emotional freedom from something that took place in the past. You and a partner might be bonding in deep, meaningful ways. Money could also be a theme at this time, and you and your partners may be sorting out how you share resources.

The sun meets Jupiter in Aries also on April 11, which could find you sharing or receiving exciting news about your career. A great new opportunity arrives! This can be an amazing period of professional growth for you, Cancer. This is an expansive time, though you may also be setting boundaries mid-month as Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14. Your time and energy are precious, and you’re setting limits on people’s access to you.

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 20, marking a tremendous change in your career or life in the public eye. You may be pursuing a new career, changing jobs, getting a promotion, gaining fame or recognition, or simply approaching your work in a radically new way. The shifts that take place at this time can feel fated, and things could be working out in unexpected yet synchronistic ways. The sun also enters Taurus on April 20, bringing an energizing atmosphere to your social life and finding you enjoying the fruits of your labor. Also on this day, the sun squares off with Pluto, which could find you taking a close look at the power dynamics in your social life. You might be rethinking which communities deserve your time.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, finding you reconnecting with old friends and catching up plans that were previously rescheduled. You could run into people from your past, or remember an old dream or vision you had for yourself. Did you achieve it? Or did this dream wither away as other responsibilities and goals became more pressing? Does this dream still inspire you, or do you feel ready to move on?

The typical advice astrologers give during Mercury retrograde is to be careful about misunderstandings and delays. Don’t rush yourself and give yourself time to think things over before making big decisions. Mercury retrograde is a time to rest, not start new projects. Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, when conversations and plans will move forward if they have been delayed, and it clears its post-retrograde shadow on June 1, when your focus will likely move on to other topics!

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, which can find you thinking back to conversations that took place around April 8. A strong connection with the past could emerge. The sun aligns with Saturn on April 25, finding you committing to a new plan or goal. Travel plans may be finalized. Support from elders, mentors, teachers, or bosses could arrive and benefit you at this time. Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on April 29, inspiring an exciting and experimental atmosphere! You could connect with an unexpected crowd at this time. Unusual options may be explored.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in May!