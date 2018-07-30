Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, August 2018

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, so whenever the Moon does anything wacky, we know your life will get interesting. With two eclipses in July and one more coming up this month, the Moon has been looney all summer—so things have surely been intense for you! The pace of this summer has been awfully strange, too. On one hand, the retrogrades are finding you revisiting the past, and on the other, the eclipses are pushing you forward and into a whole new life that you might not have even planned or expected! That’s the thing about eclipses: they change everything, sweeping us off the path we’ve been on and placing us on a whole new track…but one that’s meant to ultimately lead us to our destiny.



An emotionally intense situation delivers a shock on August 1, when Mars, which is retrograde in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus. Watch out for tempers, as people are in an impulsive and aggressive mood. Uranus continues to deliver surprises as it begins its retrograde on August 7, shaking things up in your social life and finding you eager to get involved with causes you believe in. Cancers are fantastic nurturers and fab people to have helming any cause! So get involved, dear crab!

The energy shifts as lovely Venus enters Libra on August 6, bringing blessings to your home and good vibes amongst your family and roommates. You’ll feel inspired to spruce up and redecorate! Supportive emotional energy flows as Venus connects with Mars on August 7, but watch out for August 9, when Venus squares off with Saturn to bring tension to your relationships and put people in a grouchy mood. Rejection is in the air—this is not a fun day for a date as Saturn does not like to cuddle, giggle, or be cute.

Money (and, on a deeper, emotional level—self-worth) is a major theme this month, thanks to Leo season, which finds the Sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Mercury retrograde in Leo finds you rethinking many of the conversations you’ve had about cash over the last few weeks (and please, be mindful of your wallet—Mercury retrograde is prime time to misplace things!). The solar eclipse on August 11 will bring a critical turn of events for your finances, and for your sense of self. Have you asked for the raise you deserve? How seriously have you been taking your finances and your budget? This eclipse will force you to get real about all of these issues; plus, information will come to light that you previously couldn’t access or understand. This information will help you sort out how you want to move forward, especially when it comes to your money and your self-worth.

Lots of talk will take place during this eclipse thanks to chatty Mercury squaring off with Jupiter, the planet of growth (and exaggeration!) on August 11. This isn’t the first time you’re having these conversations; however, the eclipse will help new information emerge. (These conversations will come up again as Mercury clashes with Jupiter again on August 28!)

Mars reenters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey on August 12, activating the relationship sector of your chart—and dear Cancer, it’s likely to bring up some arguments from the spring that you thought you left behind. It’s time to hash things out! Also, on an emotional and spiritual level, Mars retrograde in Capricorn wants you to examine your relationship with anger…and angry people! Mars retrograde ends on August 27, finding you moving forward around issues concerning relationships (romantic and platonic), as well as sex and money (especially tricky stuff, like debts, taxes, and inheritances).

Mercury makes a helpful connection with Venus on August 18, bringing assistance your way, especially when it comes to feeling safe, secure and valued (ask for that raise!). A beautiful energy flows as lucky Jupiter connects with dreamy Neptune to bring whimsical, fantastical energy your way—expect to get some marvelous invitations to parties or grand adventures. Romance is in the air and this is a wonderful time for creative self-expression, too, so if you’ve been having writer’s block, this will be a wonderfully freeing time, as Jupiter’s expansive energy mingles with Neptune’s powerful imagination. This is also a brilliantly spiritual time, so cast some spells!

Virgo season arrives on August 23, finding you in a busy, chatty mood, and August 25 is certainly a day to circle on your calendar for your social life: The Sun connects with Uranus, finding you connecting with unexpected people and sharing exciting ideas. Plus, the Sun also connects with Saturn to create a grounding energy—wonderful for building bridges with partners around commitment and responsibility!

A full moon in fellow water sign Pisces arrives on August 26, bringing an illuminating conversation—something that’s been brewing will finally be discussed. Pisces is a deeply emotional sign, but less known is Pisces’ desire for knowledge and understanding. This full moon is major for you to achieve a deep understanding, or perhaps even make a spiritual or philosophical epiphany. If there is a message you have been eager to send, the pressure of this full moon will find you ready to get things off your chest. Don’t rush when it comes to expressing yourself: Emotions are running very high right now, and there is nothing wrong with sitting on it for a day or two to make sure that what you say is really what you mean.

An intense energy will be in the air during this full moon, as sweet Venus squares off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, finding you confronting power struggles and manipulation in your relationships. So much will come to light this month, dear crab; but you’ll still have plenty to explore in the dark, too. Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in September!