Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, August 2019

Leo is the sign of royalty, and you, dear Cancer, have visions of fortresses and castles, crowns and jewels, and other hard won or divinely gifted items in your mind. The sun in luxurious Leo finds you focused on money as the sector of your chart that rules material resources and emotional security is activated. At the start of the month, Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money is in Leo, bringing blessings your way! Venus not only also rules valuables, but also what we value. On a superficial level, you’re very into your friends and lovers who continue to spoil you with gifts long after your birthday, but on a deeper level, you’re considering what’s actually important to you, and on August 2 when Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of innovation and change, you’re turning an important corner on what’s important to you when it comes to your community, social life, and future.

Uranus is all about the unexpected, so you may be making some surprising changes or taking risks. You’re noticing that what’s important to you might not be so important to other people, and you may decide you don’t want to run with a crowd that doesn’t get your values. Fortunately, you’re not feeling caught up in wanting to impress other people or fitting in. A rebellious streak is here this month, Cancer! And good luck is in the air—especially on August 7 and 8, when the sun and Venus make a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Sagittarius. This is a brilliant time of growth and expansion, not just financially, but in all matters that make you feel secure and “on the right track.” Exciting opportunities arrive and your daily routine is becoming more enjoyable. This is a great time to find new work or to lift the energy at your current day job. This is also a marvelous time to grow your healthy habits and boost everyday joy—yay!

Jupiter ends its retrograde, Mercury enters Leo, and Uranus begins its retrograde all on August 11, bringing gigs, projects, and new about money your way. You’re also connecting with unexpected, eccentric people! A new cycle in your finances and sense of luxury arrives on August 14 when the sun meets lovely Venus just before the full moon in Aquarius on August 15.

Because you are ruled by the moon, full moons are especially sensitive periods for you, my little crab. Big emotions come to the surface—but under the bright light of the full moon, Aquarius’s cool, crystal clarity helps you not detach from your emotions, but become an observer of them. The symbolism of this full moon is all about containment: it holds the light of the sun, reflecting it back down to us. Think of yourself as a container—of reams, memories, and emotions…that’s a lot to hold! This full moon asks you to release some of the baggage you’ve been carrying around. Aquarius is the inventor of the zodiac, so you may find an unexpected way to relate to and transform these emotions so that you’re able to move on from them.

This full moon isn’t just about feelings—it’s also about money. Leo season found you focused on cash, and this full moon asks you to asses your debts, taxes, and inheritances. Full moons often reveal new information, too, and this one is no exception—especially thanks to Mercury’s clash with wildcard Uranus on August 16.

Virgo season begins on August 23, but you feel the energy shift early as Mars enters Virgo on August 17, followed by Venus on August 21, activating the communication sector of your chart. Expect to be busy running around the neighborhood, dealing with paperwork, making calls, and even doing a little bit of gossiping over the next few weeks! Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on August 21, creating an exciting energy for communication—big ideas are shared and big plans are made!

Venus meets Mars on August 24, marking the beginning of a new journey in how you handle communication, and bringing a boost to your social life. More excitement in your social life arrives as Venus connects with Uranus on August 26, finding you running into unexpected people and enjoying yourself in unusual ways! You’re taking risks as Mars connects with Uranus on August 28—you’re famous for being the cautious crab of the zodiac, but not so much this month! The rebel in you is making an appearance, and the time feels right to try something new. Mercury enters Virgo on August 29, sharpening your mental acuity and bringing even more communication your way. The sun connects with Uranus on August 29, and you’re eager to be liberated from outdated ideas and models of living. You’re tired of your friends who have old-fashioned views on the world and craving connection with new ideas and people who aren’t afraid to take risks and experiment!

A new beginning is arrives with the new moon in Virgo on August 30—take note of new developments in your neighborhood, and on an emotional level, make time to reconnect with your inner voice. This new moon in Virgo is all about communication, perspective, and understanding, but with so much chatter in the atmosphere, this full moon offers a quiet space for you to sit down and reconnect with yourself. A new perspective is coming, but if you’re overloaded with information, you won’t be able to make sense of it! The new moon quiets things down just enough for you to really listen—to your heart, and the news around you. Treat yourself to less screen time during this new moon, dear crab! Good luck this month, and see you in September!