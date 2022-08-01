Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, August 2022

The sun in luxurious Leo lights up the financial sector of your chart, bringing your focus to your money and belongings, and emotionally, to your sense of security and comfort! Cancers are famously cautious and tend to be modest, but many Cancers do have a decadent side, and Leo season certainly draws it out! Only the finest, and chicest, will do for you during this season, dear crab!

Surprising shake-ups may take place in your social life on August 1 as Mars meets Uranus, but Venus is in your sign at the start of the month, and it meets with Uranus and Mars on August 2, which can help smooth things over. You may break from a social circle or find yourself connecting with a new group whose members surprise and delight you. Emotionally, you can be dreaming up new wishes for your future…and the hopes you have may be radically different from what you’re experiencing today! Creating these big changes will require experimentation and perhaps taking some risks, but usually-cautious Cancers may be ready to do so this month. Unexpected friendships can form and brilliant ideas shared at this time.

Mercury enters Virgo on August 4: You are famously intuitive, Cancer, but your talent for analysis and attention to detail can shine as Mercury moves through Virgo. This is a busy time for communication for you; new ideas and plenty of messages may come your way. If you have siblings or neighbors, you could be connecting with them at this time. The mood is highly romantic on August 7 as Venus mingles with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces and you might feel like you’re being swept off your feet! You could be whisked away on a romantic trip, or the love you’re experiencing may find you simply feeling like you’re in an other world. If you’re not looking for love (and even if you are), this alignment can find you feeling particularly creatively inspired.

Also on August 7, Mars squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you addressing financial matters with partners or a group you’re working with. Things may not be moving as quickly as you’d like, but now is the time to be patient and move through all matters as maturely as possible. Maturity is what taskmaster Saturn is all about!

Intense emotions may arise as Venus opposes Pluto in Capricorn on August 9; issues like jealousy or possessiveness could come to the fore, and it’s time to address the dynamic that’s developed around them. Power struggles may arise. People can feel very sensitive about their desirability, and if someone has a manipulative side, it may be revealed. You don’t have to stand for that, Cancer! Set boundaries, and call in the help of trusted friends or wise counselors to support you. If you’re in a very healthy, supportive relationship, this alignment may manifest differently: Deep conversations can take place and you both may allow yourself to be vulnerable and grow even closer in love.

You can be settling a debt or resolving some sort of financial issue on August 11 during the full moon in Aquarius. This is a powerful full moon for releasing the past. You may be offering or accepting an apology during this time. This full moon also finds the sun squaring off with Uranus, Venus entering Leo, and Mars connecting with Neptune. The sun square Uranus can find everyone itching to break free from limiting circumstances, and you, dear Cancer, may be breaking out of financial and/or social obligations that don’t align with your values. Venus in Leo can bode very well for your financially: A gift, valuable item, or money may come your way, and there’s a generous, open-hearted energy in the atmosphere. Mars connecting with Neptune inspires courage and compassion, and can find you exploring exciting new opportunities!

August 14 finds the sun opposing Saturn and Mars connecting with Pluto: Important decisions regarding money can take place and boundaries set, and fantastic forward momentum can take place regarding any teamwork you’re involved with. You might be connecting with powerful, influential people at this time. Chance meetings could take place as Mercury connects with Uranus on August 16, and Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on August 18, which bodes very well for your career. You may feel particularly popular at this time, and a reward or some recognition could come your way! Financial blessings might be in store.

Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21, which can inspire a day-dreamy atmosphere—but watch out for misunderstandings. A stronger day for communication can be August 22 as Mercury connects with Pluto on August 22, and this alignment may also find you making fantastic contacts. You could be connecting with powerful people! An important shift could take place in your relationships at this time. Deep conversations are likely. Virgo season begins on August 22, finding the sun lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and more shifts in your social circle take place on August 24 as Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus. You may connect with a group of people who are unconventional, visionary, or unlike anyone else you’ve met before.

Communication planet Mercury enters Libra on August 26, activating the home and family sector of your chart: Discussions or paperwork concerning your home or personal life may be a focus at this time. You may be planning a move, rearranging your home, or reconnecting with your family or past in some way. A new moon in Virgo arrives on August 27, marking the start of a new conversation; an intriguing message may arrive, and your brilliant listening skills and intuitive nature shine during this new moon!

Venus squares off with Uranus and the sun squares off with Mars during this new moon: Unexpected drama may pop up in your social life or finances, and you may find yourself feeling impatient or even argumentative. But exciting experimentations can also take place at this time, and you’re feeling especially decisive! If you’ve been stuck in a rut, you can finally break out of it, and frustrations that arise may be your catalyst. Venus opposes Saturn on August 28, encouraging you to set clear boundaries concerning your money, time, and energy. Focus on long-term planning, not quite fixes, at this time.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in September!