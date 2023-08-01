Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, August 2023

The sun in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules wealth, your belongings, and your sense of security and comfort. Astrologers often talk about how important safety is to Cancers, and Leo season is a great time to reflect on how to create more abundance and security in your life! You could be resolving a debt or settling a financial situation with a partner during the full moon in Aquarius on August 1. A situation regarding money could reach a culmination; perhaps a negotiation will come to an agreement. If you’ve been avoiding your bills, or if there is some other lingering situation, the full moon in cool Aquarius inspires you to take care of business!

Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus and Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces also on August 1. Mars and Jupiter’s connection bodes well for you social life, and can also find you and a team making great strides toward a shared goal. You could be connecting with exciting people at this time, but communications don’t move as quickly as you’d like as Mercury opposes Saturn. There might be a bit of red tape or formality for you to deal with and people might be inflexible. Patience is key!

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow in Virgo on August 3: Astrologers regard pre-retrograde periods as foreshadowing for the upcoming retrograde, which will begin on August 23. So pay attention to the plans and conversations that arise after this date, because they may be revisited and reworked once the retrograde begins!

The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, inspiring an exciting and jovial atmosphere, especially in your social life, and special gifts may be shared—but do be careful not to overspend. Novel thrills and an end to boredom arrive as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on August 9. A special, and perhaps unexpected, gift could be shared! Also on this day, Mercury aligns with Jupiter, inspiring an easygoing, productive atmosphere for communication. This is an excellent time to do research or move a conversation forward, as people can feel especially friendly and open-minded.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking the start of an important new chapter in your life, especially regarding money, comfort, and security. Venus retrograde in Leo asks us to get clear on who we are at our core, and figure out what’s truly important to us. This process can help you figure out where you want to be investing your money, time, and energy, leading to a big transformation in your life. You may also be discovering, or rediscovering, a special talent, and ready to make a big, radical, and unexpected change as the sun squares off with Uranus on August 15. A surprising shift could take place in your social circle or you may connect with unusual and even eccentric people.

The sun’s meeting with Venus signals a fresh start, and so does the new moon in Leo on August 16! A new stream of income could arise, or you may be reworking your budget. You might be putting your new talents to good use. Also on this day, Mars mingles with Uranus, bringing surprising news and chance connections. You could run into exciting people quite unexpectedly. An exciting shift could take place in your social life. Information you’ve been searching for could manifest in an unexpected way.

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, which could make for a confusing atmosphere. While Venus’s square with Jupiter brings plenty of fun, gifts, and enjoyment, be careful not to over-indulge or overspend. Too much of a good thing could be possible at this time! Plus, Mars in opposition with Neptune can find people feeling lazy, disenchanted, or passive aggressive. Naysayers may rain on your parade by claiming that whatever you’re excited about isn’t actually all that great.

Venus retrograde asks you to reconnect with your heart’s desires and get clear on who you really are—only you know what’s great for you! But do be mindful that people might make promises they can’t keep at this time, so be cautious about celebrating wins that haven’t actually taken place yet. The best way to work with this energy is to surround yourself with grounded, trustworthy people who don’t indulge in negativity.

Virgo season begins on August 23, which could bring a flurry of communication, but discussions may move slowly and be reworked over the coming weeks as Mercury begins its retrograde on this day! Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, but it is a good time to revisit discussions, pick up projects that had been put on the back burner, or simply slow down and rest. This is a powerful period for recharging yourself, mentally: Take a break from screens, spend time someplace quiet, or set communication boundaries. This can be a potent time to start a meditation practice.

Information and communication that was previously overlooked, unsent, or missed may reappear at this time. A missing piece of information can come to light. You might feel a little forgetful, but you might also remember something you’ve long forgotten. You could reconnect with siblings at this time, if you have them, or with neighbors. Interesting activities may be taking place in your neighborhood, too! Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and the post-retrograde shadow ends on September 30: By this period, conversations will likely speed up and your focus will turn to new topics!

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, inspiring a passionate atmosphere in your relationships! This could be a powerful moment to connect with a lover—not only may your physical connection be strong, but your intellectual connection might also be strengthened in some significant way. If you’re working on a project with a team, great strides can be made toward accomplishing your goals. If you want to cut something off with someone, or leave a community, you might feel especially confident in doing so.

Important boundaries regarding communication, and your time and availability, are set as the sun opposes Saturn on August 27. Responsibility and maturity are themes highlighted at this time, and people who have been slacking will deal with quite a bit of frustration! But if you’ve been hard at work, and especially if you have been on top of your communications, a productive and focused energy flows, and the results of your hard work are revealed.

Also on August 27, fiery Mars enters Libra, activating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you feeling confident about addressing a situation with a housemate or a family member, or energized to renovate or relocate! Mars is all about action, and in Libra, your focus is on taking action at your home and in your personal life.

Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 28, which may find you connecting with an unexpected crowd. You could become interested in a surprising hobby. Technology can pique your interest. Unexpected shifts might also take place in your social life.

A blue moon (the second full moon in a month) takes place in fellow water sign Pisces on August 30, which could bring a climax to a conversation that has been building. New information could come to light—or with Mercury retrograde, old information could be revealed in a new way! Pisces is all about emotional depth, and this full moon can find you expressing your feelings in a big way. You could learn a lot about how someone else feels, too. You may gain perspective on something that totally changes the way you operate in the world. Knowledge is a big theme for you during this full moon, and topics like school, travel, or publishing your ideas may also be highlighted.

