Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, December 2018

Welcome to Sagittarius season, Cancer! This is usually a very busy time of year for you, as the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals; however, thanks to Mercury retrograde, a lot of rescheduling has taken place. While the vibe is still upside down, a change in energy will arrive on December 1, as Mercury retrogrades back into Scorpio, finding you frustrated about running into old friends and lovers, confused about your artistic direction, and mis-communicating plans to party—but that doesn’t mean you won’t have any fun! Sweet, sexy Venus enters Scorpio on December 2, which will bring a big boost to your love life, even if there’s still some Mercury retrograde confusion taking place!

December 2 finds you especially energized to get things done and tackle your to-do list as the sun squares off with action planet Mars—just watch out for an argument about the right way to do things. Confusion in your schedule arrives on December 5, when the sun squares off with Neptune. Mercury retrograde finally ends on December 6, and Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 12, which will certainly sort things out, especially in your love life, your day job, and around your daily routine!

But even as Mercury ends its retrograde, you might still find yourself confused about your direction early this month. On December 7, a new moon in visionary fire sign Sagittarius brings a fresh start to your life, especially concerning your day job, your daily habits, and even your routine around health and wellness. Though sometimes when things are so new, we can feel ungrounded or unsure. Sagittarius is an optimistic, adventurous, and free-spirited energy—set yourself free, Cancer! Now is the time to experiment. If you need to change your schedule at work, this new moon is a fab time to connect with your supervisor and do just that. You might feel like switching things around in your daily schedule without even really having a goal in mind—go for it! You honestly have no idea where things are heading, but you know it’s time for a change, and this is not just because of the new moon—Mars, the planet of action, meets with foggy, hazy Neptune, and you’re in a daze. You just have to experiment and do what feels right. Don’t set any intense goals and instead, stay flexible, keep an open mind, and have fun! That said, I do have one warning: Mercury retrograde may be over, but it’s still not a good time to travel or take tests. While the energy may be hugely creative, it can only be so if you stay grounded and present in reality—try not to get lost in conspiracy theories, drugs and alcohol, or any cultish groups.

The first bit of December is rocky, but things ease up later on: A lovely energy flows in your relationships as sweet Venus connects with Saturn on December 16—this is a fantastic time to talk about commitments. Mars connects with Pluto on December 17, creating a passionate energy in your relationships—amazing changes will be made! The directionless feeling you had around the new moon will start to wear off, too. Breakthroughs in your career arrive on December 20, when the sun connects with Uranus, and a whimsical energy arrives on December 21, when Venus connects with Neptune. Mercury meets lucky Jupiter on December 21, bringing some fantastic news your way, and the winter solstice also arrives, with the sun entering Capricorn and illuminating the relationship sector of your chart!

Capricorn season is all about partnership for you, Cancer, and with the full moon in your sign on December 22, you’ll find yourself sorting through deep and powerful emotions concerning your relationships. It’s not like you to stuff away your feelings, but sometimes when you have to be strong for other people or when you have massive life issues to handle, you push your feelings to the side so you can get things done—anything you may have pushed aside will come up now. Let the tears flow—it’s time for a release! A climax around an emotionally-charged issue will take place. You have a tough shell, dear crab, but you have grown out of the old one.

Things are different now, you’ve learned so much, and you’re on to the next level! Energizing you is Mars, which will enter Aries on December 31, lighting the fire under your butt when it comes to your career and public life—you’re ready to stand in the spotlight and show the world your hard work. Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in the new year!