Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, December 2023

During Sagittarius season, the sun illuminates your chart’s house of work and routine, putting your focus on your chores, health, and commitments. The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your chart’s house of partnerships on December 1, where it will retrograde later this month. This gives you extra time to define your relationships, and maybe reconnect with some forgotten faces.

Nothing is set in stone: You can discuss permanence with a little wiggle room as Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of commitments, on December 2 and December 21, with one final pass in January. Since this aspect happens three times, it corresponds with three opportunities to get it right! Minds are allowed to change, and serious conversations have room for discernment.

Love planet Venus clashes with Pluto on December 3, challenging power dynamics in relationships. Family dynamics or ones at home can compel you to look into the driving force in your own relationships. It’s pretty psychological.

Empathy flows as Venus enters purifying Scorpio on December 4. Venus is the planet of beauty and art, so your powers of creativity and self-expression are flowing! Commitment in your friendships, love affairs, and social life grows as Venus harmonizes with Saturn on December 5, encouraging stability and longevity in relationships. Loyalty provides the path of least resistance.

Neptune retrograde ends in your chart’s house of travel and higher knowledge on December 6, stirring confusion. This can correspond with some sort of culture shock, spiritual insight, or both at the same time. You can be more sensitive to how your worldview is influenced by current trends.

Learning and teaching flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 7 and December 18, with one final pass in January. Conversations with others help you have faith in your future. Your relations give you valuable information of what’s possible for you, creating a sense of hope in your success. True friendship can make dreams come true.

A good omen for your social life arrives on December 9 as Venus faces off with lucky Jupiter. This can call for a celebration! Big feelings are shared with your friends. Venus connects with Mercury on December 11, and emotional conversations flow. This is another positive aspect for your relationships and friendships, presenting the opportunity to share your feelings and desires with other people.

The new moon in Sagittarius falls on December 12, starting and ending a cycle regarding your lifestyle and day-to-day activities. New habits, jobs, and routines are conceived. Mercury retrograde begins on December 13, which can be a day of miscommunication and misunderstanding in your relationships. Be sure to double check that you’re getting all the right info, and have patience with silly mistakes.

The sun clashes with Neptune on December 16, waking us up from a dream! You might be inspired to incorporate your spirituality or morality into your day-to-day life. Your moral convictions and beliefs can shape your lifestyle and commitments.

Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 18 for the second time (the first time was on December 7)—education is a process of trial and error. Again, this can help you reflect on your future, and the partnerships that will pave the way to success! Venus faces off with Uranus, shaking up relationships on December 21. Unusual dynamics in friendships and social interactions emerge. Maybe some internet friendships are coming into fruition.

Serious conversations repeat as Mercury connects with Saturn again on December 21. Here you can reflect on rules and taboos that influence how you define your relationships. Conversations can feel repetitive.

Final changes are initiated as Capricorn season begins on December 21. The sun is in your chart’s house of partnerships and interpersonal dynamics and a change in a relation’s life can easily bring a change in yours. A new cycle of knowledge begins as Mercury meets with the sun on December 22. Reinvigorating conversations about your relationships take place. New connections are made.

Look out for enthusiastic language and generalizations as Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius on December 23. Maybe some chores or tasks that you have to get done before the new year are coming up for you to work on.

The sun connects with Saturn on December 24, which helps you see shortcomings or weaknesses with compassion and trust. It’s a humanizing aspect. Healing, forgiving vibes flow as Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on December 25. Again, you can feel more compassionate, sensitive, and sentimental. This is also a very creative and inspired aspect, giving you an artistic sensibility.

There is a full moon in your sign on December 27, connecting you to your intuition and feelings. This can be a moment of closure and mutual understanding, since this moon illuminates your chart’s axis of relationships. This helps you to know and to name what you need from others, and from here you can better find what you seek in your relationships.

Also on December 27, Mercury clashes with Neptune, rehashing confusing topics that were discussed around November 27. If you were not sure which direction to go with your job or lifestyle, these thoughts and forks in the road are coming back up for more discernment.

There’s a feeling like you’re moving forward with your dreams and on your way to success as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter on December 27. Whichever path you choose, you can have faith in the future and in your relationships!

You might still be feeling pressure about your job and lifestyle as Mercury meets with Mars on December 27, which can correspond with some aggressive language or impulsive conversations, but whatever you’re passionate about is going to provide you with direction and enthusiasm. Even if there’s confusion in the air, it allows for some otherworldly and inspired ideas to emerge. Improvisation is a strength as Mars clashes with Neptune on December 28. Flexibility in your schedule is recommended. Schedule time to wander or play.

Love planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, intensifying relationships on December 29. Total devotion and extreme loyalty define the level you’re on. This can take your friendships and connections to a deeper place.

Also on December 29, Venus changes signs, starting a new chapter in your relationship with your health, wellness, and work. Your relationship to your colleagues or those you hire is also highlighted during this transit.

Morals and politics are emphasized as Jupiter retrograde ends on December 30—a day when the planet stands still in the sky. This can find you contemplating your ultimate goal and how exactly you define success. For you, dear crab, success might be something material or of this world.

Good luck, Cancer, see you in December!