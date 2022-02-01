Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, February 2022

The sun in Aquarius finds you focused on finances, and you’re eager to wipe the slate clean when it comes to debts, taxes, or money matters with your partners in love or business as the new moon in Aquarius arrives on February 1! New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one is all about resolving issues with who owes who what—and this may play out emotionally, like offering or accepting an apology, or finding some sort of closure.

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn on February 3, which can find you and your partners moving forward with plans and conversations that were revised or delayed during the retrograde. You might have been running into people from your past, but as Mercury retrograde ends, your focus turns to relationships that will take you into the future. Your partners may be especially straightforward and proactive with Mars in Capricorn at this time.

On February 4, Mars mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, bringing an expansive, adventurous atmosphere. Exciting news may come your way, and it’s a powerful moment for communication in your partnerships. Also on February 4, the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius, which might find you in a serious mood, especially as you take care of issues like debts, taxes, and other complicated financial matters. Important boundaries can be set around your money, time, and energy.

Mars connects with electric Uranus in Taurus on February 8, finding you connecting with surprising people and sharing exciting ideas! Things may be moving quickly at this time. Cancers are famously cautious, but you might be making unexpected and swift moves toward making things happen. Important information can surface as Mercury meets Pluto on February 11, and you may be thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022. Secrets can be shared, and it’s a powerful time for research. Your partners might have something especially powerful to say…

Messenger planet Mercury enters Aquarius on February 14, finding you handling paperwork or conversations concerning money. Mercury in Capricorn may have found you and your partners discussing what you want to create together, and now that Mercury is in Aquarius, you’re figuring out the details of these endeavors, dividing responsibilities, and clarifying how you want to invest in the future.

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 16, bringing a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing concerning money or your sense of comfort and security. Leo is a warm, creative, and loyal fire sign concerned with integrity: This full moon is all about being true to yourself and honest about what you want and need! Also on this day, Venus (currently in Capricorn) meets Mars, marking the start of a new cycle in your relationships. You may be entering a new partnership, or you and a partner may be reconnecting or starting fresh in some way, perhaps moving toward a new goal together. Passion and pleasure are everything as Venus meets Mars!

Jupiter and Uranus align on February 17, making it an especially exciting moment in your social life! Fresh ideas are shared and you feel like great changes are happening all around you. This is an exciting moment to network and you can connect with unexpected and brilliant people.

Pisces season starts on February 18, which could find you planning a trip, focusing on education, or perhaps publishing something! Mars makes a helpful connection with Neptune on February 23, inspiring a productive and creative atmosphere. Group projects can be complicated and big egos might clash, but at this time, group efforts flow easily and effectively, and you’re especially proud of what you and your team accomplish. Venus connects with Neptune on February 24, inspiring romance, and it’s also a fantastic time to connect with friends. A glamorous energy is in the air! Also on February 24, Mercury squares off with Uranus, which could bring some unexpected news or an a-ha moment your way.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in March!