Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, February 2023

Cancers are famously connected to the past, but Aquarius season is here to liberate you from yesterday: This is a powerful time to settle debts, offer and accent apologies, and simply move forward! Aquarius is all about the future, and yours is waiting for you! The sun squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on February 3, which might find you running into an unexpected crowd, perhaps meeting someone unusual or eccentric. You could be breaking free from a social circle you’ve outgrown, or cutting ties with situations that limit your flexibility.

Sweet Venus in fellow water sign Pisces squares off with action planet Mars in Gemini on February 4, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere—but people may also be a bit more competitive than usual. You, dear Cancer, could be eager to break out of your usual routine, and it’s an exciting moment to take a trip or luxurious staycation. The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5 and a financial issue could come to a head. You may be selling something valuable or reaching an important point in negotiations. New sources of income or new ways of budgeting can be explored. Discussions flow easily as the planet of communication, Mercury, in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring a compassionate, open-minded atmosphere.

Unexpected good news may arrive as Venus mingles with unpredictable Uranus on February 8. This could be a very exciting time in your social life! You might be connecting with a community where you feel popular and valued, and other members inspire and excite you. You may be experimenting with an unexpected new hobby. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can be especially electric at this time.

A deep, meaningful discussion with a partner takes place as Mercury and power planet Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10. You may also connect with someone quite powerful or influential. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, bringing financial discussions to the fore, especially regarding issues like debts, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with others. Mercury in Aquarius is famously aloof and logical, but that doesn’t mean you’ll abandon your sensitivity or intuition, Cancer! Though you might be taking a more detached approach to things at this time.

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, inspiring a hugely whimsical and romantic atmosphere! A powerful, spiritual bond forms between you and someone special. You could also be traveling, perhaps exploring a place and discovering a totally new way to think about the world and life in general. You might discover an idea that you’re passionate about, or realize an important message you want to share with the world.

The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16, which may bring you back down to earth again, focusing on finances instead of fantasies! A decision or boundary is set in your finances. Mercury connects with the planet of abundance, Jupiter, in Aries, on February 17, boding well for your career, as people are especially interested in investing in your work. With the sun and Saturn meeting the day prior, these discussions could have an extra gravity about them!

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, which can find you diving deeper into your studies, perhaps working to publish your ideas. You could be traveling someplace or generally stepping out of your usual routine and changing up your environment! Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19: Venus is the planet of love, money, and beauty, and Pluto of power and transformation, so their harmonious alignment inspires passion, creativity, and meaningful connection. A profound connection can form or deepen! Pluto encourages us to go deep, and its connection with Venus encourages us to talk about why we want what we want, and what it truly means for us to achieve our goals.

The new moon in Pisces arrives and Venus enters Aries on February 20. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one can find you learning about the world in some new and remarkable way. New opportunities—perhaps to study, travel, or explore the world—arrive. Venus in Aries may find you and a partner stepping out as a power couple! And your career could also be especially exciting at this time as reward and recognition may come your way. Your reputation is rising, and it’s an exciting time to connect with the public and show off your talents!

Unexpected drama may pop up in your friendship as Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21. Surprising news could surface. But a breakthrough could also take place, a novel way of thinking about—or doing—something arises. If you’ve been investing time, energy, or money into something that’s just not working, you may decide to switch gears now. It may feel sudden or impulsive, but there’s no denying the logic behind your decision. That said, take some time before making any big changes, and a second opinion wouldn’t hurt! Cancers are famously cautious, and this delicate approach to making decisions often takes you far! Communications move along swiftly as Mercury connects with fiery Mars on February 22: Issues are addressed head-on, and there’s a proactive, get-it-done sort of attitude in the air.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in March!