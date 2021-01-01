Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, January 2021

The sun is shining down on the relationship sector of your chart, finding you connecting with your partners, meeting new people, and understanding things from other people’s perspectives! It’s a fantastic time for open, sympathetic conversation as Mercury in Capricorn connects with sensitive Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces on January 1: Your partners are speaking openly and there’s a healing, imaginative energy in the air.

Secrets are shared and there’s a new beginning of real, raw connection, on January 4 as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn. A shift in energy takes place as action planet Mars enters Taurus on January 6, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life and giving you plenty of energy to network!

Communication planet Mercury enters air sign Aquarius on January 8, finding you discussing tricky financial topics likes debt, tases, inheritances, and shared resources. Your partners are feeling especially generous as Venus enters Capricorn on January 8, too, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart. If you’re not currently attached, you’re sure to meet some charming people at this time. The sun connects with Neptune also on this day, inspiring a healing atmosphere.

Easy energy flows in your social life as Venus connects with Mars on January 9—this is a lovely time to go on a date or have an adventure! Solid conversations about the future take place as Mercury meets Saturn on January 9: There is a rare, stable energy around communication this month, as wildcard Uranus will bring plenty of surprises this month and Mercury retrograde approaches. On January 12, Mercury clashes with Uranus in Taurus, revealing unexpected information. A fresh start in your partnerships takes place with the new moon in Capricorn on January 13, but obstacles are also confronted as Mars clashes with Saturn. Now isn’t the time to force things to go your way—follow the rules and focus on long-term strategy, instead.

Also on January 13, Venus connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected thrills! Your partners may invite you someplace surprising or say something exciting. A feeling of freedom and novelty flows. Uranus retrograde ends on January 14, which may find you connecting with some eccentric people or becoming interested in an unusual hobby. Also on this day, the sun meets Pluto, marking a powerful moment of transformation in your relationships as your partners shed old patterns and step into a new level of power.

One of the most critical days this month is January 17, when Jupiter clashes with Uranus, creating a major shift in your social life and changing how you think about money. Someone may be eager to invest in you at this time as you’re coming up with innovative ways to change the world! You may also connect with a group of people who are making radical changes to better the world. There may be big surprises taking place at this time, too: Jupiter is the planet of exaggeration and Uranus is the planet of the unpredictable, so you never know what will happen!

Aquarius season begins on January 19: Capricorn season was all about partnership—and Aquarius season is about partnership for you, but on a much deeper level. Aquarius season finds you asking the hard questions about partnership. Can you fight fair? Can you and your partners let go of past drama? How much are you really willing to invest in each other?

Mars meets Uranus on January 20, making for an exceptionally wild time in your social life. Some unexpected drama may flare up, but this could also be an amazingly inspiring, exciting time to connect with people, to join groups associated with hobbies you’re interested in, or communities that support the causes you are passionate about.

January 23 is especially busy: Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus connects with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn! Mars and Jupiter squaring off makes for big tempers, but also inspires big action: Great strides are taken toward your goals. Romance is in the air as Neptune sweeps Venus off its feet—it’s a very poetic, dreamy sort of energy, and plenty of fun! The sun and Saturn’s meeting helps you set boundaries and make plans for sharing resources or managing money (for example, how you are your partner split bills or consolidate debts).

The sun and Uranus clash on January 26, inspiring a freedom-seeking atmosphere, and you, dear Cancer, are especially feeling the urge to break free from any debts you may be paying off. You are not defined by your debts, but if you owe money or maybe even an apology, you’re realizing now that you want to do everything you can to rid yourself of obligations to others.

There is a full moon in Leo, bringing a culmination to financial issues, and Venus meets Pluto, all on January 28, marking an incredibly powerful bonding moment in your partnerships—especially romantic ones, but also financial partnerships. Venus is the planet of love, but also the planet of value: As it meets the planet of power and control, intriguing unions are struck! Full moons are serious times for you, Cancer, as you are ruled by the moon. At this moment, you’re letting go of anything that’s limiting your sense of abundance and security. Also on January 28, the sun meets Jupiter, bringing an abundance of opportunity your way—but be wise about how you share investments with people, and what sort of strings are attached to gifts. If you’re taking out a big loan at this time, be very sure about how you can budget to repay it.

The month wraps up with the start of Mercury retrograde in Aquarius! Many of the plans, conversations, and decisions you’ve been working on since January 14 will be revisited and revised during this time. Mercury retrograde finally ends on February 21: Until then, hold off on starting new projects, signing contracts, traveling, or making big purchases, if you can. Mercury retrogrades are periods of frustration, delays, and miscommunications, but they are a great time to just slow down and relax. Issues concerning finances, especially shared resources, debts, or taxes, may pop up for you to deal with a second time.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in February!