Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, January 2023

The sun is in your opposite sign Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules relationships and making it an exciting time to meet new people and connect deeply with established partners. Cancers are typically described as caring and sentimental, while your opposite sign Capricorn is stereotyped as cold and focused on material success, but the truth is that these are all exaggerations. A Cancer can be industrious, and a Capricorn sentimental.

Our sun sign describes our life’s mission, and actually, Cancer and Capricorn’s purposes are closely aligned: to care (Cancer) and provide (Capricorn) for our loved ones, to honor the past, and build a strong foundation for the future. Capricorn season can find you partnering with people (in love or business) to meet these goals for yourself and your loved ones. It’s an especially powerful moment for connection on January 1 as Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn! You could be connecting with someone influential at this time. Extremely passionate, intimate, and emotionally (or even spiritually!) transformative connections can take place. A radical shift can occur in the landscape of your relationships.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn could find you running into people from your past, and a particularly inspiring discussion takes place as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2. Meaningful discussions about the world, philosophy, and spirituality are had. News from abroad may arrive. Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, finding you and your partners (in love or business) discussing financial matters. People are very interested in investing in you at this moment! Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4, perhaps bringing an exciting invitation or opportunity that benefits you professionally or publicly. You can feel quite popular!

The full moon in your sign, Cancer, takes place on January 6: You’ve been focused on others over the last few weeks, and this full moon reminds you of an important part of the relationship equation… you! Big feelings surface, and this is a powerful moment to get something off your chest, say what you feel, and make big changes. An issue in your partnerships may be confronted, but this could also be a powerful opportunity for compromise and collaboration.

You may be letting go of a pattern or part of yourself that you have outgrown. The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, finding you realizing something important about someone or about relationships in general. Important information comes to light. Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8, and you’re connecting with an exciting group of people. Chance meetings may take place; exciting news is shared.

Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, bringing an emotional breakthrough! Cancers are famously nostalgic and sometimes have a hard time letting go of the past, but you’re easily sending something off at this time. A creative breakthrough could also arrive, and you’re making exciting art!

Mars retrograde ends on January 12 and you may find yourself feeling restless, or having wild dreams as you sleep. You might reach an important realization in therapy or in any spiritual or emotional exploration. The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, inspiring compassion: An open-hearted, understanding energy flows. Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, perhaps shaking things up a bit, especially in your social life. Drama might bubble to the surface, and you could be reconsidering who you want to spend your time and energy with. Something may unexpectedly interest you at this time, too!

Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18: Conversations begin to move forward, and you might connect with someone quite powerful. The people you’re in relationships with may be undergoing major changes and feeling quite sensitive, especially if they have a hard time letting go of the past. Issues regarding ego or control may surface, but great inner transformation could also take place.

Aquarius season begins on January 20, which can find you settling a debt or reorganizing your finances, especially with themes like taxes, inheritances, or shared resources. You’re taking a new approach to these issues with the new moon in Aquarius on January 21. This is a fantastic new moon for cleaning the financial slate, so stop avoiding your bills, have a sit-down with your partners, and get real about organizing your finances! Cool, logical Aquarius can help you come up with the perfect system to tackle your goals. Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus retrograde ends on January 22: Venus’s alignment with Saturn bodes well for exploring agreements, and Uranus turning direct can connect you with a new social circle. An exciting dream or wish may enter your heart and inspire you! It feels good to have a mission!

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, creating an atmosphere of luck and opportunity, especially around your career. Venus enters fellow water Pisces on January 27, and you could be planning an exciting trip or adventure for yourself or with someone special. If you’re looking for love, you might find it somewhere that’s novel to you.

Venus in Pisces puts people in the mood for love, so the energy in the air is quite flirtatious! People can also feel especially generous at this time, and creativity flows. If you’re already in love, deep, meaningful discussions can find you falling in love with each other all over again! The sun connects with Mars on January 29, which can again find you easily snipping something out of your life with your metaphorical crab claws. An exciting plan may be revisited as Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, and you could be thinking back to January 8. A communication breakthrough takes place. This is an exciting time in your social life, too!

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in February!