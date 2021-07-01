Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, July 2021

The sun is in your sign, Cancer, empowering you with confidence and vitality. Your willpower is strengthened and you’re excited to embark on your next journey around the sun!

You’re especially eager to tackle issues concerning money with Mars in flashy fire sign Leo: On July 1, Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius, an especially intense moment for setting boundaries around your spending. Saturn is the planet of “no,” and a difficult rejection may take place at this time or an obstacle may leave you feeling frustrated. After feeling like you’ve run into a wall—especially when it comes to wealth or security—an unexpected turns take place on July 3 as Mars clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Be careful not to act too impulsively! As Mars opposed Saturn, the energy felt restricted, but Mars’s clash with Uranus brings out our inner rebel—do your best to stay measured at each turn! Mars in Leo is major for your finances, Cancer, but rash decisions concerning cash don’t always work out! If you feel the need to do something wild, keep it safe and low stakes.

The sun connects with Uranus on July 5, finding you connecting with unexpected and even eccentric people. This is an exciting day to network! Brilliant ideas are shared, but the following day on July 6, there may be some misunderstandings as Mercury in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Confusions that took place during last month’s Mercury retrograde may be revisited. Also on July 6, Venus in Leo opposes Saturn, which might feel restrictive or frustrating when it comes to money. Venus is all about luxury, but frugal Saturn is no frills—keep things simple at this time! Venus clashes with Uranus on July 8, bringing surprises. As both Mars and Venus oppose Saturn and then clash with Uranus this month, you might notice that obstacles find people experimenting with unexpected ideas, and as a result, some exciting breakthroughs may that place!

The new moon in your sign, Cancer, arrives on July 9, marking a fresh start in your relationships, not just in love, but with the world in general. How you show up for others is undergoing a transformation. Aesthetically, your taste or style might be evolving and this new moon is a great time for a makeover. Emotionally, you’re reconnecting with yourself and figuring out what you need today—who you are now is not the same as who you were last year. You’re feeling inspired to express your ideas as communication planet Mercury enters your sign, Cancer, on July 11. Mercury connects with Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces on July 12, boosting your imagination and intuition. This is an exciting time to travel or dig deeper into a topic of study you’re excited about!

Venus meets Mars on July 13, marking the beginning of a new cycle of money, ownership, and security. It’s a beautiful moment for gratitude! And a lovely opportunity to exchange gifts. The sun connects with Neptune on July 15, finding you having inspiring conversations! This is a fantastic time to lean into your spiritual practice. An expansive, generous, gracious mood flows. However, watch out for control issues and big egos as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17 and power dynamics in your relationships are highlighted. Fortunately, excellent problem solving energy flows on July 20 as Mercury connects with Uranus, and unexpected solutions are discovered. Venus enters Virgo on July 21, which will also be a big help to your communications. Venus in Virgo encourages consideration and helpfulness, and it may also bring some love letters your way!

Leo season begins on July 22, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth. Your focus is on finances, like it has been for much of the month: You’re wondering how to bring in more money, and how you should invest and budget it! Also on July 22, Venus opposes Jupiter, which will test your commitment to budgeting—watch out for over-indulgence! Be careful not to gossip too much. Otherwise, this is a fun planetary connection that inspires creativity, and likely lots of flirtation!

The full moon in Aquarius arrives on July 23, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been building in your finances. You and a partner may come to a conclusion about how you share money and belongings. This is a powerful time to settle a debt, and emotionally, to forgive and forget! Moving on can be hard for you, dear Cancer, but the full moon in cool Aquarius could help you detach.

Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on July 24, boosting intuition and imagination, as well as inspiring you to explore your spirituality. Mercury opposes Pluto on July 25: Secrets are explored and intense conversations take place in your partnerships. The energy is very focused, and there’s a powerful energy around transforming your thinking patterns—but you’d be wise to get second opinions about information that comes your way at this time. If someone is trying hard to convince you of something at this moment, consider their motivation. Conversations about money are kicked up as Mercury enters Leo on July 27, and paperwork regarding your belongings or wealth may be a focus at this time.

After a quick dip in fellow water sign Pisces, Jupiter reenters Aquarius on July 28, finding you revisiting issues regarding debts, taxes, and how you and your partners share money. Jupiter in Aquarius asks: How much do you want to depend on others? How’s the give-and-take in your relationships? Financially, how do you want to handle issues regarding money owed? Inheritances may also be a consideration at this time. Mars opposes Jupiter on July 29, bringing a major boost of optimism, a total 180 from the restrictive energy felt at the beginning of this month. Also on July 29, Mars enters Virgo, which is fantastic for creating a strong action plan.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in August!