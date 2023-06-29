Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, July 2023

The sun is in your sign, finding you in your element, feeling revitalized and ready to party! Astrologers often paint a picture of Cancer as a homebody, and while it’s true the crabs love their private and cozy space, there is another side of Cancer—one that loves to let loose! This is a fantastic time of year to celebrate life with the people you love most.

The sun meets Mercury in your sign on July 1, which can find you taking a new approach to communication. Some new information may come your way, finding you reorienting yourself, rethinking your plans, and understanding things from a new perspective. Exciting new introductions take place at this time.

Your head and heart can feel especially aligned, and Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a feeling of growth and expansiveness. The mood is open-minded and optimistic. Real developments could be taking place. Your social life in particular can get a boost by these alignments. You might be connecting with people who share a hobby, passion, or interest, and this may be a productive moment for any teamwork.

An unexpected gift may be shared as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2. Cancers aren’t known for being impulsive, but you would be wise to watch your spending today. You may discover something of great value falls into your lap! Or you might spend quite a bit on something that’s a dud. Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, so anything goes!

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, activating the relationship sector of your chart. A powerful shift can take place in your partnerships at this time, not just in love, but any one-on-one relationships that matter to you. You and a partner might be letting go of old ways of doing things. This is a powerful time for release, which might mean you’re letting go of a relationship, or deepening a partnership by letting go of the past in some important way.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, inspiring communication breakthroughs, and finding you mingling with intriguing and eccentric people. Inspiring conversations take place as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, and you may visit a landmark that fills you with awe. Mars enters Virgo and Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 10, which might find you having an intense discussion. Mars in Virgo inspires a straightforward, no B.S. attitude in communication. Virgo is all about analysis, so arguments made at this time won’t be broad statements—details and receipts will be delivered! Mercury’s opposition with Pluto can find secrets being uncovered, and honest discussions about what people really think take place. Manipulations or coverups can be addressed. A transformative discussion is explored if people can drop whatever act they’re putting on!

Mercury enters Leo on July 11, kicking up discussions about themes like money or security. You might be handling paperwork regarding assets, reorganizing your belongings, or updating your budget. Financial negotiations ramp up. The sun aligns with Uranus on July 14, which can find you in an experimental mood, connecting with an unexpected group of people.

Big ideas, exciting invitations, and some exaggerations are shared on July 17 as Mercury in Leo squares off with Jupiter. If you have a big, wild plan, this could be an exciting time to discuss it with people, as folks might be especially interested in trying something new. However, people might bite off more than they could chew at this time, saying yes to invitations without thinking it through. There’s also a new moon in your sign, Cancer, on July 17, marking a special new start in your life. On a mundane level, you might be getting a makeover or updating your wardrobe. But this moment can also find you approaching your relationships in a new way, and presenting yourself to the world with a new attitude.

The sun connects with Neptune and Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces on July 20, inspiring some conflicting energies: On one day, people may feel daydreamy and go-with-the-flow, on the next, frustration may explode over obstacles. For you, Cancer, the sun’s alignment with Neptune could find you spiritually in tune with the world, studying a topic that deeply inspires you, or traveling someplace that feels transformative. But, Mars’s opposition to Saturn slows down communication, and finds you hearing the word no a little more than you’d like! All in all, a transcendent experience could take place, but some obstacles might keep you feeling tightly tethered to life’s realities!

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21: Any power struggles you’ve been part of may come to a head at this time. If you or someone else is approaching something with a big ego, a test could take place! If you’re able to let go of the past and embrace the unknown instead of refusing to change, incredible transformations can occur at this time

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22. This concentration of astrological energy in Leo can find you focused on your finances and belongings. Leo season brings your attention to themes like security and wealth, and Venus retrograde in Leo may find you sorting out what comfort, luxury, and financial responsibility mean to you. You might be selling items of value or purchasing something you’ve had your eye on for a long time. You may also be reflecting on your talents, and questioning if you’re using them to the best of your abilities, wondering if you’re being appreciated for all that you’re able to do. You’re examining your values, and reflecting on whether you feel valued. In your love life, this Venus retrograde can find you questioning if people are trying to buy your affections, if you’re using wealth as a way to attract a mate, or if healthy approaches to sharing gifts and creating comfort are taking place.

Surprising messages may be shared and unexpected meetings take place as Mercury in Leo squares off with Uranus on July 23. Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, inspiring a friendly atmosphere, and bringing a meaningful discussion about worth and values. Communication continues to get a boost as Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, and the energy in your local neighborhood is also quite busy. You may be connecting with siblings, if you have them, or neighbors.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in August!