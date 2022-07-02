Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, June 2022

Your willpower can feel especially strong with the sun currently in your sign. The tenacity you’re famous for may be paying off, dear Cancer, and a new cycle is beginning in your life! A new year is ahead of you, and you’re reflecting on how far you’ve come, and all the things you’re looking forward to!

The sun in your sign inspires celebration of life, love, and creativity! But also on July 1, fiery Mars in Aries squares off with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could stir a deep sense of urgency, especially within your relationships and regarding your future plans. You might be making an important choice at this time. Arguments may be hard to bounce back from, as words or actions can especially hurtful. Be cautious about the decisions you make if you’re ending things or changing directions. Free yourself from relationships that limit your independence, or from career obligations that suffocate your ability to connect with others—but always act with tact and propriety. Call in the help of a third party if needed, as mediation can be helpful at this time.

Communication planet Mercury in Gemini can find you connecting with your intuition on a deep level. This is a powerful time for journaling, meditation, or therapy, as you may be curious about exploring your subconscious. July 2 finds Mercury busy as it makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, and squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to set boundaries and accept the unknown. Saturn inspires discipline and maturity, but Neptune could find your imagination a touch over-active, so keep yourself in check if you start veering into paranoia or worry.

July 5 brings a shift in energy as Mars enters Taurus, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and Mercury enters your sign, which could find you feeling especially expressive. Mercury and Mars align on this day, and you might be especially eager to network and share ideas! Cancers are sometimes called shy, but on this day, you’re particularly chatty, confident, and eager to socialize! Big ideas—and perhaps a big decision—may arrive on July 9 as Mercury squares off with Jupiter in Aries, especially when it comes to your career or life in the public eye. The sun mingles with Uranus in Taurus on July 10, and you’re connecting with unexpected, perhaps even eccentric, people! Exciting new opportunities may arise, and you’re in the mood to experiment with something new.

July 13 brings the full moon in Capricorn, which could bring a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing in your partnerships. You may decide to leave a relationship, or you and a partner could resolve an issue or find a compromise. Information may come to light and this is a powerful moment to learn more about your partner’s perspective. Venus in Gemini connects with Saturn during this full moon, which can help you set boundaries and discuss expectations: You might be unsure what you want, or where to draw lines, but a productive energy flows for figuring it all out nonetheless. Don’t ignore your intuition and be patient with yourself. Also on this day, Mercury connects with Uranus, perhaps bringing unexpected news or chance meetings. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and Uranus is the planet of genius, so a communication breakthrough could take place!

Venus squares off with Neptune on July 14, perhaps finding you feeling especially romantic, but the mood could also be particularly sensitive or weepy at this time. The collective energy is swept up by fantasy, but delusional behavior could find us crashing hard if there’s no substance to back it up. The sun meets Mercury on July 16, which could find you having an important realization about yourself, who you are in relationships with others, and how you want to express yourself.

Mercury and the sun mingle with Neptune on July 27, putting you in an especially sentimental mood. This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice, and you could be called to explore your spirituality. An inspiring conversation or message may arrive. A trip abroad may bring a breakthrough or a lecture you attend can be especially enlightening. It’s a powerful moment to escape from your usual routine and learn about a new perspective. Also on this day, Venus enters Cancer, which can find you feeling affectionate, charming, and attractive! Venus is the planet of love and beauty, but also of values, and as Venus moves through your sign, you’re reflecting deeply on your sense of self-worth, what you bring to the table in your relationships, and your wants and desires.

An intense conversation can take place on July 18 as Mercury opposes Pluto on July 18. A breakthrough could arrive or information revealed, but people who can’t handle the truth could be especially activated during this time. Conversations about money kick up as Mercury enters Leo on July 19, and the sun also opposes Pluto on this day, perhaps finding you contending with a power struggle. Watch out for big egos! If you’re removing manipulative people from your life, be sure to get the support you need from trusted friends and qualified counselors. In life, people may try to tell us who we are, but dear Cancer, it’s important to know who you are and not let others manipulate you. Take accountability for the past, and take ownership of who you want to become.

Leo season begins on July 22, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth, security, and comfort. You could be reorganizing your budget or your belongings, or doing important financial negotiations. Mercury connects with Jupiter on July 23, inspiring an open-minded, optimistic atmosphere, and this alignment can also bring some good news about your career or finances! Just try not to over-spend as Venus squares off with Jupiter on July 25: Plenty of fun may arrive, but too much of a good thing can be costly! Watch out for bickering and impatience as Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26.

The new moon in Leo takes place on July 28, also finding Mercury squaring off with Uranus and Jupiter beginning its retrograde: This can mean that a new cycle is beginning in your finances (perhaps a raise, a new budget, or a new attitude about wealth or security), but surprising news or information about your future plans pop up and you might have to make an unexpected change or try something new.

You could be feeling like you want to reign in a bit of the expansion you’ve been doing in your career—perhaps focusing on the projects you have already taken on instead of taking on new ones, for example. Mercury’s square to Uranus can challenge you to switch up your thinking, and teamwork could be helpful, even if it’s difficult for everyone to get on the same page at first. People’s differences may ultimately bring success!

July 31 is a slow day for communication as Mercury opposes Saturn: Communication obstacles or rejections could take place, and our patience tested, but the sun also connects with lucky Jupiter at this time, which can find you feeling optimistic about your career or life in the public eye, even if you’re navigating delays or communication blocks. Being detailed and responsible with money, budgeting, and resources you share with partners is highlighted at this time.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in August!