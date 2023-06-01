Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, June 2023

Cancer season starts later this month, but June opens with the sun in Gemini, lighting up a very private and sensitive sector of your chart, putting you in an introspective mood. You could be focused on spiritual development or exploring your shadow and examining your psyche. Slowing down to focus on rest and relaxation is also favored at this time.

June opens with Mercury ending its post-retrograde shadow period: There was a Mercury retrograde last month in Taurus, which might have found you running into lots of old friends, but now that Mercury is clear of its shadow, you’re in a new place with these friendships, and exploring new connections, hobbies, and communities.

Venus in your sign, Cancer, makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces on June 2, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere! You may be whisked off your feet and taken on a romantic vacation. Even if you don’t go abroad, you and a partner can bond in a deep and special way that feels transportive and inspiring. If you’re not looking for love, this could simply be a time to enjoy a major creative boost and embark on a fun and unexpected adventure.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, which can find you busily wrapping up a new project or even kicking an old habit. You might be reworking your schedule, and this full moon has an important message for you regarding your routine: It’s crucial to create a supportive and healthy work-life balance! To do this, you’ll have to be honest about your feelings: Cancers don’t typically have a hard time connecting with their emotions, but expressing them can sometimes be hard, especially when people depend on you. Fortunately, this full moon supports us all to say what we need to say, even if it’s a little difficult.

Mercury and Uranus meet in Taurus on June 4, which can find you connecting with exciting, unexpected people. You might learn something surprising at this time, too. A shocking idea may be shared. Venus enters Leo and opposes Pluto in Aquarius on June 5, which can bring deep discussions about money and realizations that you need to get real about who you trust to share money and other important matters with. Venus in Leo generally bodes well for exchanging gifts and enjoying the glamorous aspects of life, but Venus’s opposition to Pluto can find you exploring the nitty gritty, perhaps even shady, side to some of your dealings and negotiations. Pluto reenters Capricorn on July 11, which could find you revisiting power dynamics—and power struggles—in your relationships.

Mercury connects with Pluto before entering Gemini on June 11, which might find you learning a juicy secret. A deep, intellectual connection forms. Mercury in Gemini can also find you connecting with your intuition in a significant way. Lastly, Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus on June 11, inspiring an over-the-top fun atmosphere, especially in your social life—just keep your spending in check!

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, which can find you setting important limits. You might have to issue a rejection or learn a boundary. Protecting your space and peace is a priority at this time. Perhaps mute the group chat that’s been distracting you lately! This alignment is all about having less noise in your life, in order for you to get more rest. Mercury mingles with Venus and Saturn retrograde begins on June 17: Mercury’s connection with Venus inspires a sweet, easygoing atmosphere, and Saturn’s retrograde finds you reworking travel or education plans, editing work you want to publish, or reflecting on themes like boundaries and responsibility.

The new moon in Gemini takes place on June 18, which can find you connecting with your intuition in a deep, meaningful way. Make time for meditation and journaling. This is a powerful moment to explore your shadow or psyche. You can also feel inspired to explore your spirituality; it’s a good opportunity to go on a private retreat. This new moon also asks you to slow down and rest!

The sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18, which may bring an emotional breakthrough, but it might also find you questioning things or feeling unrooted. Find ways to stay grounded: laugh with friends, connect with the earth, focus on what’s real in your life and not your fears or fantasies. You can feel more down-to-earth as Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19: Exciting possibilities open up and the support you need could become available. This can be an especially productive time for teamwork. Work you’re doing with a group or community can make great progress at this time.

The sun enters Cancer on June 21! Happy solar return, and happy solstice, dear crab! You feel especially revitalized, creative, and confident at this time. Mercury connects with Mars in Leo on June 21, which might put people in a decisive mood, and discussions move along at a quick pace—so watch out for misunderstandings, confusion, or even laziness as Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25. Don’t get swept up by fears and fantasies! Watch out for fibs and exaggerations.

Mars squares off with Uranus on June 26, which can find people taking unexpected action. You might feel inspired to take a risk, too! Just think things through carefully and maybe get a second opinion, especially if it could impact your wallet. Cancers are famously cautious, but you might feel peer pressure to take a risk at this time: Ask yourself whether it’s what you really want. Also on this day, Mercury enters your sign, which can find you feeling especially sharp and expressive, ready to say something that’s been weighing on your mind or make a decision about something you’ve been thinking over.

The sun connects with Saturn on June 28, inspiring a productive atmosphere that’s solid time for discussing future plans, especially regarding school, travel, or work you want to publish. You could be connecting with a mentor or teacher, too. Mercury mingles with Saturn on June 30, creating a solid opportunity to explore details, commitments, and logistics. Neptune begins its retrograde on June 30, which might find us in a daydreamy mood. For you, Cancer, this is a wonderful time to get lost in a book, wander around a place that’s new to you, or explore a new idea that you find inspiring.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in July!