Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, March 2019

As the sun moves through Pisces, you will find yourself exploring new opportunities, traveling, and diving deep into your studies. Love is also on your mind—Venus has been in your opposite sign Capricorn since February 3, bringing blessings to your relationships (romantic or otherwise!). However, on March 1, Venus will clash with Uranus, finding you itching to break free from relationships that are smothering. You’re feeling called to step into the spotlight, and there are some risks you want to take—and you feel like you’re running out of time. You can’t be held back by partners—in love or business—who can’t give you space to do your own thing.

Having room to explore is extremely valuable to you at this time, especially as Venus enters Aquarius on March 1, which finds you and your partners diving deep into issues concerning intimacy. Any relationships that conflate emotional support with codependence or smothering have got to go! You’re valuing your relationships with people who are open to change; people who are stuck in their ways are so not who you should be spending time with during this month. On another note, if you’re in a frisky mood, Venus in Aquarius will bring thrills to your bedroom, and this is a wonderful time to connect on an intellectual level about your needs in relationships. You can’t get what you want from someone unless you ask!

Videos by VICE

Mercury retrograde in Pisces begins on March 5, and Mercury has been in its shadow since February 19, so expect many of the conversations and decisions you’ve made since then to come up for review. Big plans and goals will also see a transformation—you may find that a long-term vision you had for the future no longer excites you! Watch out for running into people from you past, and be mindful of miscommunications and delays. This is an especially annoying Mercury retrograde for travel due to delays and traffic. Avoid making big purchases for now—Mercury rules communication, but it also rules commerce!

March 6 is arguably the biggest day of the month, so mark your calendar: Uranus enters Taurus, there’s a new moon in Pisces, and the sun meets Neptune. New moons are new beginnings, but with Mercury retrograde finding you in a day dreamy mood and things slowing to a halt, you’re finding that this new beginning isn’t making changes that are immediately noticeable to you. You can feel things evolving, but into what? Who knows! This is for sure, though: Your social life is about to undergo a major overhaul due to Uranus’s entry into Taurus. Think back to May through November of 2018—you had a taste of what Uranus in Taurus will bring you. It’s important to keep an open mind right now. Exploring new groups and communities is a great way to work the energy, as this new moon asks you to reach out and connect with new people and Uranus in Taurus is major for making big waves in your community over the next few years.

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, creating a stabilizing energy in your relationships despite the phone tag you’re likely playing during Mercury retrograde. Excitement in your social life arrives as Mars connects with Neptune on March 10, the sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, finding you connecting with powerful people—just don’t overbook yourself! Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, a productive energy for partnering. Astrologers talk a lot about home and family being important to Cancers, but your career and social life are important, too. Reflect on how your partnerships fit in to your public life this month.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Mid-month is busy for Mercury retrograde: The sun meets Mercury on March 14, bringing a key perspective, so watch out for messages you receive around this time. A deep, philosophical breakthrough may occur. Just watch out for know-it-alls! Mercury makes quite a few movements this month that find you thinking back to February 19 through the 23, including Mercury’s clash with Jupiter on March 15, which finds you reflecting on big ideas that may have been too big to move forward with. Mercury’s connection with Pluto on March 16 is major for your relationships and getting to the bottom of an issue, and Mercury’s connection with Mars on March 17 finds you reflecting on communication issues in your partnerships. Mercury also connects with Saturn on March 20 (the same day Mars connects with Pluto—hot and sexy!), which will be an important time to reconsider commitments.

The sun enters Aries on March 20—happy spring equinox, dear crab! Aries season finds you stepping into the spotlight, but the full moon in Libra on March 20 will bring a big climax to a situation involving your home and family life. Libra is all about balance—do you have harmony in your private and public life? Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21, making for an exciting day to socialize, and Mercury meets Neptune on March 24, again finding you thinking back to February 19—this is a hugely imaginative, creative energy…just don’t get lost in the fog! Tackle your chores, but please, no important decision-making at this time.

Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces on March 26, bringing good news your way, and connects with Uranus on March 27, making for an absolutely exciting time to network—you’ll connect with marvelously unusual, fashionable, and brilliant people! Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28, so you can expect conversations to move forward between then and when Mercury clears its post retrograde shadow on April 16—decisions are still being reviewed, but things are moving forward! Action planet Mars enters intellectual air sign Gemini on March 31, finding you very much in your head. You may have a hard time getting rest while energetic Mars moves through chatty Mercury—plenty of late night, groggy phone calls, which make it all the more necessary for you to carve out down time to rest and retreat. Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in April!