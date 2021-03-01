Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, March 2021

The sun is in fellow water sign Pisces, making this season all about expansion for you, dear crab! New opportunities are coming your way, and themes concerning travel, school, and publishing are up for your exploration. Love and money planet Venus is also in Pisces, finding you connecting with long distance cuties or strengthening the intellectual and spiritual bond you share with your partners.

Unexpected shifts in your social circle and surprising news arrives as Venus connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on March 3. Mercury meets Jupiter in Aquarius on March 4, creating a proactive energy around discussing tricky topics like shared resources, debts, taxes, and inheritances. Jupiter opens things up and Mercury is all about communication, but Jupiter can tend to exaggerate things, so make sure you’re clear on the details before making agreements.

Also on March 4, Mars enters Gemini, which may find you quite restless. You may be a night owl, chatting with your friends late into the evening at this time! Make sure to get enough rest, Cancer. Your dreams are likely to be especially active at this time too, making it a great moment to start keeping a dream journal, if you don’t have one yet. Mars in Gemini may also find you severing ties with people or situations you’ve outgrown, and this is a productive time for gaining closure, going to therapy, and exploring your shadow self. You’re especially leaning into your spiritual practice on March 10 as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces: Check in with your intuition…what is your inner voice telling you?

The new moon in Pisces arrives on March 13, marking the beginning of a new journey—perhaps literally, as you embark on some travels, or more spiritually or intellectually, as you begin a course of study or inquiry. Venus meets Neptune on March 13, creating a whimsical and romantic atmosphere: Deep conversations are had, and the mood is especially sympathetic. Your intuition gets a great boost on March 15 as the planet of the mind, Mercury, enters Pisces. Some news from faraway may also arrive.

The sun and Venus connect with Pluto in Capricorn on March 16 and March 18, respectively, finding you and your partners bonding on a very deep level; secrets may be shared, and it’s a transformative moment for communication. The sun enters Aries on March 20, activating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! Some rewards or recognitions may come your way, and on an emotional level, you’re reflecting on how you want to be perceived and remembered, what kind of impact you want to make on the world. What do you want to build? Aries energy is fearless and straightforward—you, dear Cancer, are known to be cautious, but you’re bravely going after what you want at this time, especially regarding your career!

March 21 is busy: Mercury connects with Uranus, finding you having some unexpected meetings or talking about surprising things, and Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules career and finding you feel especially popular. Also on this day, Mars connects with Saturn, finding you feeling confident about setting boundaries and cutting off situations that no longer serve you. Watch out for arguments as Mercury clashes with Mars on March 23. You may be in the public eye as the sun meets Venus on March 26, or you may find yourself coming to an important realization about what’s important to you in your career.

The full moon in air sign Libra lands on March 28, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. So much of your focus during Aries season is on your career and your future, but during this full moon, you’re called to create a better work-life balance, and to focus on your home. A climax concerning a situation involving your home, family, or your past may arise.

Take it slow on March 29 as Mercury meets Neptune, making it a spiritually connected day that might also feel sleepy or introspective. A sympathetic and creative energy flows, but it’s not bombastic at all. Neptune is all about transcendence and Mercury rules the mind, so their meeting is one that takes us to new levels: This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice, explore your beliefs, and share ideas with people. Neptune can create a hazy, daydreamy atmosphere, but Saturn’s structured influence is strong on March 30 and March 31 as it connects with Venus and the sun, respectively, inspiring support, especially around discussing plans and commitments.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in April!