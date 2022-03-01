Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, March 2022

The sun is in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring creativity, adventure, and open minds. Pisces is the last sign on the zodiac wheel: Make time to reflect on change and transition, and think about where you see yourself in the future.

The sun in Pisces encourages you to think about the big picture, long-term goals, and new horizons, and new adventures and opportunities are coming your way with the new moon in fellow water sign Pisces on March 2! Chance meetings can take place during this new moon as the sun in Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, and serious conversations about money, shared resources, and financial responsibilities in relationships may take place as Mercury and Saturn meet in Aquarius on this day, too.

Relationships continue to be a big theme as Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in your opposite sign Capricorn on March 3, inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere. Some intense feelings may come up, like jealousy or control issues. Don’t repress or ignore these emotions: Make time to acknowledge them and find support to deal with them appropriately. Power struggles can arise if people can’t keep their control issues or fear of change in check, but amazing shifts can also take place at this time. Whether it’s with your romantic partners, creative collaborators, or business partners, big transformations can take place in your partnerships.

The sun meets Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, which might bring some exciting opportunities your way! Jupiter is the planet of expansion, and you may find yourself branching out in exciting ways at this time. You could be traveling or deepening your studies. Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius on March 6, sparking an important conversation between you and your partners about money and shared resources. Themes like debts and taxes are on your mind, and you may be eager to settle these issues head-on as Mars moves through Aquarius. Venus in Aquarius could find you courting investors, or in your love life, reflecting on your expectations of your partner’s investment in you and the relationship.

News from afar may come your way as Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, and the sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13, finding you having deep, philosophical conversations late into the evening! An idea, place, or person may find you enchanted and inspired. You could find yourself eager to explore your spirituality, too. Brilliant ideas, unexpected meetings, and surprising information can arrive as Mercury mingles with Uranus on March 17. Mercury in Pisces is a busy time for communication and exploration for you, dear Cancer!

The full moon in Virgo arrives on March 18, which may bring a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing a while. Full moons are famously times of release, and you’re getting something important off your chest at this time, receiving a message, or completing research. During this full moon, the sun also connects with Pluto, finding you and your partners connecting on a deep, intellectual level. This is a powerful time to address communication issues. On a mundane level, this full moon could bring changes to your local neighborhood, and you might be connecting with siblings, if you have them.

Unexpected commotion might pop up in your social life as Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19. You may be craving novelty at this time, but be mindful of the costs of certain risks. Aries season begins on March 20, finding you springing to action in your career. Messenger planet Mercury meets jovial Jupiter on March 21, which could bring some galvanizing news! You might be planning a trip, handling paperwork concerning school, or publishing something. This is an exciting time to spread the word!

Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22, which might find people feeling irritable and annoyed. Watch out for unexpected arguments. Drama could kick up in your social life, and you might find yourself especially irritated by other people’s carelessness or lack of effort—find productive and healthy ways to express your anger. Control issues can surface, and people are itching for freedom: A helpful way to work with this energy is to promote flexibility, and let people try things on their own, even if they make a mistake—micromanaging may not be the answer!

Mercury meets Neptune on March 23, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. A profound realization can take place at this time. A transformative conversation may arrive as Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26. This is a powerful time to learn about other perspectives. Communication concerning your career kicks up as Mercury enters Aries on March 27.

Venus and Saturn meet on March 28, finding you and your partners coming to an important agreement regarding money and shared resources. Venus is all about love and beauty, but it’s also about our values. Saturn is the planet of responsibility and commitment. As these two planets meet, expectations and boundaries are set, and it’s a potent opportunity for you and your partners to get on the same page about the future and how you’ll both invest in it.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in April!