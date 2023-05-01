Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, May 2023

Taurus season can be an exciting time of year for your social life, dear Cancer; you’re making new friends, joining new groups or communities, and reconnecting with people who inspire you! You may be exploring a new hobby or diving deeper into one you’re already fond of. You could be focused on a social issue at this time, perhaps working with a group toward achieving a goal. Teamwork is highlighted and new wishes for your future come into focus.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 1, which can find you rethinking your approach to finances, especially issues like debts, taxes, inheritances, or money you share with other people. You’re realizing the power of detachment when dealing with these themes—but intense feelings about these issues may surface, and it’s a powerful time to work on these concerns.

An important realization about what you want your future to look like arrives as Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus on May 1. This alignment can also find you taking a new stance on a friendship. Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces on May 4, which could find you feeling sensitive or disappointed if things haven’t gone your way, especially if you’d been unrealistic! Bubbles may burst at this time. That said, opportunities to be real and vulnerable can arise, and ultimately, you gain a deeper understanding of what you want and where things stand.

Romance abounds as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on May 5, but the lunar eclipse in Scorpio also takes place on this day! This can be a very intense period in your love life. A powerful release could take place; perhaps you’ll find closure regarding the past. Or maybe a chapter will close and allow you to feel free to explore new possibilities. You might learn something about a crush or romantic partner that deepens your intimacy in some profound way. An important turning point may be reached in a creative project. The occurrences that take place at this time can feel fated! But eclipses are also emotional and exhausting, so don’t overbook your schedule, and give yourself plenty of space to process your feelings.

Venus enters your sign, Cancer, on May 7, finding you feeling especially charming and attractive! It’s a wonderful time to connect with people and make introductions as your confidence, beauty, and charisma are especially enchanting to others! This bodes well if you’re looking for love, but truly, any sort of partnership or negotiation could be helped by Venus in your sign, as people feel eager to align themselves with you. Chance meetings and surprising twists may pop up in your social life as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9. You might connect with someone eccentric or hear an idea that totally surprises you.

Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces and also with Venus on May 12, finding you reworking logistics, running into old friends, and considering how you want to spend your time and energy. This Mercury retrograde could give you a new perspective on what’s truly valuable to you, especially as it connects the planet of responsibility and planning, Saturn, and the planet of love and money, Venus. Once this retrograde is over, it can be very clear how you want to spend your time and money, and who you want to pursue relationships with.

Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, which can put you in a serious, focused mood. Commitments regarding travel or education could be explored. This isn’t a cozy, romantic alignment, but it does bode well for having serious conversations about the future. Details may shift thanks to Mercury retrograde, but big picture brainstorming could still be helpful at this point.

Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, and between this day and when Mercury clears its shadow on June 1, plans and discussions may finally begin moving forward. Misunderstanding can be cleared up. Mars in your sign, Cancer, connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring a highly creative, proactive and compassionate atmosphere. Things can feel like they’re easily clicking into place. Something you thought would take great effort may end up working out seamlessly.

Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, finding your social life expanding in an exciting way. You may explore a hobby on a deeper level and become more involved with the surrounding scene. Your social justice work can gain great forward momentum. You may experience a big shift in how your communities are organized as Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17. Power struggles could come to light, and people may need to step out of their comfort zone. The same old way of doing things no longer works! It’s time for growth and innovation, and the people who aren’t afraid of change can take the lead.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring an easygoing, peaceful atmosphere that’s wonderful for exploring your spirituality or making art. A trip to someplace that fills you with awe and wonder may take place. The new moon in Taurus arrives on May 19, and Mercury also mingles with Saturn. Mercury’s connection with Saturn can find you thinking back to plans that were reworked around May 12, and forward momentum could take place. The new moon finds you connecting with new friends and new social circles. The new moon in Taurus is grounding and asks us to connect with our bodies and environments: Make time to get out of your head and connect with your physical senses and enjoy the beauty around you. This new moon can also find you making a new wish; it’s a powerful time to create a vision board or journal about how things could be.

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, inspiring a big change to how you approach money. Mars in Leo can find you confidently navigating financial issues like negotiating new rates for your work to creating a new budget, and its opposition to Pluto can find you settling a debt, confronting an issue about money, or finally sitting down to open your bills. Money can be a scary thing to talk about, but Pluto encourages us to face our fears, allowing incredible change to unfold.

The sun enters Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, which can find you exploring your psyche or your spirituality in a deep and profound way. A great emotional shift takes place; you could feel liberated from something in your the past, or generally feel like a burden has been lifted off your shoulders. Your dreams may be especially intense and rich with symbolic meaning at this time; perhaps start a dream journal. Journaling in general is a wonderful way to explore your shadow: Write a page filled with thoughts you typically bar yourself from exploring, and then rip it shreds. This can also be a powerful time for meditation.

The sun connects with Mars on May 22, inspiring courage and confidence! Great strides can be made toward making your dreams come true. Watch out for short tempers as Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23, but do enjoy the big burst of energy that arrives. An unexpected alliance could be struck as Venus connects with Uranus on May 26. Intriguing shifts take place in your social life. The sun squares off with Saturn on May 28, which can find you taking on new responsibilities and setting boundaries.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in June!