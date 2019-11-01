Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

This is a sexy time of year for you, Cancer, as the sun in fellow water sign Scorpio illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart! But partying, flirtation, and artistic expression aren’t the only things on your mind. As darling Venus enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 1, you’re craving a reconnection with your body and wellness routine through a spa day. When it comes to love, you’re valuing partners who you can depend on and be productive with—you’re done with people who don’t call you when they say they will!

November opens with action planet Mars in Libra energizing you to spruce things up at home by redecorating or even moving. You’re not a confrontational person, Cancer, but as Mars moves through diplomatic Libra, you’re addressing issues with your family and roommates head-on. That said, November 5 may not be the day for it, as Mars clashes with Pluto, the planet of destruction, in Capricorn, making for an aggressive atmosphere. A critical turning point arrives in your relationships, but anger also comes up, and it needs to be addressed in a healthy way. Take out your rage in a journal or vent to someone you trust who can offer advice. Watch out for power plays and manipulations, and invite an unbiased third party to help meditate if you feel like things are going in a bad direction. Thankfully, a more gentle and productive energy flows on November 8 as the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align—this is a powerful time for manifestation and working things out in your relationships.

You’re likely running into many past lovers, creative collaborators, and people you used to party with thanks to Mercury retrograde in Scorpio. On November 9, when Mercury connects with Pluto, you’re reconsidering many of the conversations and plans you discussed last month around October 19. You find yourself reconnecting with powerful people and revisiting secret or mysterious topics! A turning point for the retrograde arrives as the sun meets Mercury on November 11—an important message about communication, love, and creativity arrives as you look back on what has been and consider how you want things to move forward. Could this be closure? Maybe, but it’s certainly the start of something new as you realize information you previously missed



An issue that’s been building in your social life comes to a culmination with the full moon in Taurus on November 12. Full moons are highly emotional periods, and since you’re ruled by the Moon, this is a brilliant opportunity to engage in your embodiment practices, meaning doing whatever gets you into your body, whether that’s dancing, making love, or enjoying an amazing meal with people you love. As a Cancer, you’re used to big emotions, but this lunation’s feelings are heavy—this full moon is in the sign of the bull, after all! Community will help you get through this, but you may decide that it’s time to leave a certain circle. You may also find that a hope or wish you had has been fulfilled. Fortunately, this full moon also finds Mars connecting with Jupiter in Sagittarius, which bodes very well for your productivity, despite the lag of Mercury retrograde.

You’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 as Mercury connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13, finding you reconsidering plans with your partners and reimagining some of the adventures you have been dreaming of. Also on November 13, the sun connects with Pluto, inspiring a deeply passionate atmosphere that’s brilliant for creativity and connecting with your partners on an intimate level. Pluto is the lord of the underworld, and when it’s getting along with the sun, our source of vitality, exquisite alchemical transformations can take place!



But by the next day, disappointment is in the atmosphere as Venus clashes with hazy Neptune on November 14. Venus is all about desire, but Neptune is about illusion and delusion. We’re reaching out for something that doesn’t exist, and for you, dear crab, this becomes evident as you try to make plans with people who are unavailable. Mercury retrograde is frustrating for making plans, what with all the miscommunications and delays!

A shift in energy arrives as action planet Mars enters Scorpio on November 19. If you’ve been looking for love, this is sure to bring some promising action your way. If you’ve been going through a creative block, Mars will help bust it. Plus, the pace finally picks up as Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20! Mercury clears its shadow, meaning it finishes retracing the degrees of the zodiac it activated during the retrograde, on December 7, and you can expect conversations and projects that were delayed to begin moving forward.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22, encouraging you to focus on physical wellness, and get organized. Sagittarius season is a great time for you to get ahead at work, connect with new clients, and take on new gigs. Plus, Venus meets Jupiter and Mars opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 24, bringing luck to these career-related themes. However, an unexpected argument in your social life may steal your attention away. The energy shifts again as darling Venus enters your opposite sign Capricorn on November 25, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart. Venus in Capricorn finds you valuing the maturity and stability that your partners bring to the table. Gifts and tokens of appreciation are shared.

The new moon in Sagittarius arrives on November 26, helping you rethink your schedule. This is a great time to think up new projects or scope out new jobs, but don’t pressure yourself to get too much done—Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27, creating a sleepy atmosphere. Now is the time to daydream and brainstorm, not plow forward. More daydreaming takes place on on November 28 as Mercury connects with Neptune, finding you thinking back to November 13. An empathetic energy flows, and your intuitive abilities are boosted! Unexpected fun also takes place as Venus connects with Uranus on November 28. You might meet some attractive, exciting, or unconventional people. The month wraps up with Mercury connecting with taskmaster Saturn on November 30, again finding you thinking back to November 13—plans and commitments that couldn’t be set in stone during Mercury retrograde will be revisited now, especially in your relationships. Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in December!