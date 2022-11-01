Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, November 2022

Scorpio season is a hugely romantic and creatively inspired time for you, dear Cancer, but this year, you may find yourself intrigued by unexpected desires as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5. Your usual tastes and preferences are shaken up by an urge for novelty and experimentation! Some drama may pop up in your social life, and a situation that’s been brewing in your love life, within a friendship, or regarding a creative project may reach a surprising conclusion. Differences in wants and values are highlighted. Venus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius on November 7, which can find you setting boundaries and having important discussions with partners about money or shared resources.

It’s an intense start to the month, but would we expect anything less from Scorpio season? This is a time of year for deep introspection, intimacy, and transformation, and indeed, powerful shifts take place, especially on November 8 which brings the lunar eclipse in Taurus and finds the sun meeting Mercury in Scorpio and opposing Uranus.

Eclipses are periods of radical change, and this one coincides with big shifts in your social life. You may be saying goodbye to some friend groups, and entering new social circles, perhaps doing so unexpectedly and suddenly. New information that impacts how you feel about your communities and groups may surface. The sun, Mercury, and Uranus’s alignment can find you learning something especially surprising at this time, and breaking free from limiting circumstances and relationships is a major theme. Freedom and experimentation continue to be highlighted as the sun opposes Uranus on November 9. A new wish or dream for the future enters your heart.

Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, finding you navigating communication delays or pessimism, but also on this day, Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a burst of romance and creativity despite Saturn’s gloomy presence. Venus’s alignment with Neptune is especially romantic and even glamorous!

A powerful connection with someone new may form, or an established partnership can deepen. The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, which could find you and your partners (in love or otherwise) working out responsibilities, particularly concerning finances, and Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12, inspiring an atmosphere of sympathy and understanding. A philosophical breakthrough could take place at this time. A big idea that lifts your spirits and brings great hope may be shared. Travel plans could be made… The mood is particularly uplifting, even magical!

Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for deep emotional bonding. A meaningful discussion with a partner can be explored. Mercury connects with Pluto and the sun with Neptune on November 14, bringing profoundly meaningful conversations. You could be connecting with someone influential or powerful. A special invitation may come your way, or you could take a trip somewhere inspiring. Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, finding you whisked off your feet! This is a hugely romantic alignment, and your love life may be developing into something quite special this month. Even if you’re not looking for love, the energy this November is fantastic for making art and simply enjoying yourself!

Venus enters Sagittarius and Mercury connects with Jupiter on November 16. Venus in Sagittarius can find you inspired to update your beauty routine—it’s a lovely time for a spa day! Glamour may enter your everyday life, and you could be redecorating your office or updating your wardrobe.

In your love life, you and your partners are working out your everyday routines together and in some ways this might be mundane and ordinary, but it might also emphasize the value of connections you have with people who care whether you have a clean toothbrush, are eating well, or need your feet rubbed at the end of the day. Mercury’s connection with Jupiter can find you having an inspiring discussion, and exciting invitations may arrive. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, kicking up communication about your projects and responsibilities. This is a great time to reorganize your desk or rethink your schedule. The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18 and you could be connecting with someone influential! Or, a connection you share with someone may be strengthening.

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, which might find you feeling frustrated about travel plans or school work. Perhaps you’re trying to publish something or simply sharing a big message, but the process is frustrating. Indecision, confusion, laziness, and even shadiness, abound. The best way to work with this energy is to slow down, observe, and connect with your inner voice.

You might be thinking back to an occurrence that took place on or around October 12. If similar, or the same, situations pop up, ask yourself how you would handle this issue differently this time. Mars is retrograde, which could find us feeling more impatient or short-tempered, but Mars retrograde can also offer opportunities to better understand what angers, motivates, and excites us! This Mars retrograde in Gemini calls you to look at the ways you unwittingly make life more difficult for yourself, and while its square to Neptune is confusing, you can discover something new about yourself and the way you act.

An uplifting atmosphere arrives as the sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, and new opportunities may come your way. Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, bringing a cheerful, friendly energy to your day-to-day routine. The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, finding you focused on productivity, at work and in your personal life. The sun in fire sign Sagittarius inspires you to tackle your to-do list, focus on wellness, kick old habits, and generally create a more productive, supportive routine. The new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 can find you starting a new gig or routine and generally taking a new approach to more mundane activities. This new moon also finds Jupiter ending its retrograde, and you’re ready to explore a new opportunity. You may be traveling or connecting with people abroad.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, which could find you re-strategizing plans, perhaps ones that were discussed on or around September 28. Mercury opposes Mars retrograde and connects with Saturn on November 29, which might find people in an impatient mood, but solid support from partners can help stabilize an issue. If you’re feeling too unfocused to finish work, ask for an extension or a break rather than doing a slapdash job. Don’t add more to your schedule than you can handle, and prioritize your rest. Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, inspiring passion, creativity, and romance, but do pace yourself! A confrontation may take place, but so could helpful compromises.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in December!