Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, October 2022

The sun in Libra lights up one of the coziest sectors of your chart! This season can find you focused on your home and family life, and connecting with the past. Cancers are famously nostalgic, and Libra season could mean you’re reconnecting with days gone by in some significant way. A touching gesture can be shared as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries October 1. An achievement may have special meaning to you, your family, or regarding your past, and the rewards can feel especially sweet!

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends on October 2, finding communications moving forward after some delays or reconsiderations. Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 6, bringing a deep and meaningful discussion with a partner. At this time, you may also be thinking back to a conversation that took place August 22 or September 27. Information received then could now be relevant! A transformative energy flows in your relationships as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8: This is a powerful moment to learn more about the people you’re in partnership with and to forge deep bonds. Power and control issues may arise, and the challenge at this time is to let go, and stay true to yourself.

The full moon in Aries takes place on October 9, perhaps finding you reaching new heights in your career. A project you’ve been working on could finally be released, and some reward or recognition may come your way. Aries is the archetypal “winner” of the zodiac, and during this full moon, you feel like you’ve reached the “finish line” in some way, especially in regards to your career or life in the public eye.

Mercury reenters Libra on October 10, which could find you taking care of paperwork or having discussions about themes like your living situation, home, family, security, privacy, or your personal life in general. The mood is productive, especially as the sun makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius on October 11. Solid conversations about all these themes, as well as financial issues, can take place.

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces on October 12, finding you feeling lazy or losing interest in an idea. Be mindful of fibs, sloppy behavior, and exaggerators, because Mercury also opposes Jupiter this day. This could be fun, as it inspires open minds and brings some exciting opportunities, but it could also mean that important details are overlooked. Being mindful of the line between being free-spirited and careless would be very wise! If someone tells you something that sounds too good to be true, trust your gut. Discussions that took place on September 2 and September 18 may also be revisited at this time.

Venus connects with Saturn on October 14, bringing a supportive and grounding atmosphere. This is a solid time to discuss boundaries and expectations, and you enjoy a boost of confidence as the sun connects with Mars on October 17. You may find yourself having an easier time letting go of the past or making changes. Venus connects with Mars on October 18, inspiring a flirtatious and creatively inspired atmosphere.

Intense discussions take place in your partnerships as the sun squares off with Pluto on October 19 and Venus squares off with Pluto on October 20. Venus is the planet of unity and harmony, but Pluto is the planet of change and transformation, and as they clash, we’re challenged to give up the past so we can move forward. Change is hard, and remaining cool and peaceful in the midst of great transformation isn’t easy, or necessarily sensical! Change can be messy, and they could come with tears, laughter, or a great sense of release and liberation. It can be exhilarating or heart-wrenching, and these extremes feel activating at this time.

Relationships are a big focus, and our partners can often challenge us to let go of old ways. It’s often said that relationships require compromise, change, and growth: This can be healthy and wonderful! But, dear Cancer, if you feel like someone is forcing you to change, like their ego or control issues are muddying up your connection, or like you’re being manipulated, this may be time for you to exit the relationship or set boundaries. You don’t have to do it alone; call in the help of a qualified counselor!

A profound realization about your past, family, or current living situation can take place as the sun meets Venus on October 22. On a more mundane level, you could be redecorating your home and beautifying your surroundings. Also on this day, messenger planet Mercury connects with Saturn, boding well for making plans, discussing commitments, and generally focusing and strategizing, especially regarding themes like money, home, relationships, and shared resources.

October 23 finds Saturn ending its retrograde in Aquarius, which could mean you’re especially focused on your financial responsibilities. Themes like bills, debts, taxes, money you share with partners, or inheritances are at the top of your mind.

Venus and the sun enter fellow water sign Scorpio also on October 23, illuminating a very romantic and creative sector of your chart! Powerful romantic connections can take place during the solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25: If you’re looking for love, what feels like a fated meeting could occur, and if you’re in a relationship, a radical, transformative interaction could take place between you. Aside from your love life, you might also be embarking on an important creative project, one that stands out due to your passion. Excitement flows in your social life, and you could attend an event or find yourself being celebrated in some way. Eclipses can also be emotional and tiring as they herald great change, so, make extra time to rest and relax, and to process any big emotions that come up.

Discussions move along quickly as Mercury connects with Mars on October 26, and a difficult topic may be broached with a partner as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. Mercury is the planet of information, and Pluto is the planet of secret things, which can find us discussing intriguing topics at this time.

Lucky Jupiter reenters Pisces on October 28 after spending time in Aries, which may find you embarking on a special journey. You could literally be traveling abroad, or your journey might be more intellectual like diving into a topic of study. You can make huge strides in your educational goals while Jupiter is in Pisces, and this is an exciting time for publishing your work, as well. Your ideas may spread far and wide! Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29, bringing exciting party invitations and boosting communication between you and your romantic partners and creative collaborators. Mercury in another water sign could also mean you’re connecting with your intuition in some significant way!

Mars retrograde in Gemini begins on October 30, which can find you gaining awareness of your strength, willpower, passion, and even anger, in some unique way. You may learn about an aspect of yourself that you had never noticed. A way that you’ve been shooting yourself in the foot might even be revealed! Cancers are sometimes called moody: If this describes you, it’s possible that you’ll learn how this behavior can be seen as passive aggressive or hurtful to others at this time, and you could discover new ways to approach your feelings of frustration and anger. Bottled emotions are a theme, and finding healthy, productive ways to express them is a wonderful way to spend Mars retrograde!

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in November!