Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, October 2023

The sun in Libra lights up a very personal sector of your chart, finding you looking within, connecting with the past, and spending time with the people you hold closest. You may be reorganizing things at home or redecorating, and the sun in social air sign Libra might also find you inspired to host a dinner and entertain loved ones. Libra is very much about connection, and you’re eager to reconnect with the past and with family, and to learn more about your family’s history.

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2, which can find you dealing with miscommunications and delays. Traffic jams could ensue, messages might get lost. Give yourself plenty of time to get from point A to point B. Details might become confused so keep your plans flexible, and don’t jump to conclusions about anything. Fortunately, communication vastly improves the next day, October 3. As Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Juicy information might surface at this time, or something that was hidden or long forgotten could come to light. This is also a productive energy for negotiations, and some exciting deals could be struck! Mercury enters intellectual air sign Libra on October 4, which also bodes well for communication, as people are especially eager to get along and collaborate. News regarding your home, living situation, or family could arrive.

Power struggles arise as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto on October 8. People could be especially short-tempered at this time, and someone’s shady side might come to light. This could be an important time to set boundaries with people, especially if someone is claiming to fight on your behalf when you haven’t requested their assistance and they have unfair expectations of you. Also on October 8, Venus enters Virgo, bringing a big shift in energy: Communications vastly improve, and more grounded, thoughtful approaches to connection could be made. A love letter may come your way! And communication outside of your love life is also generally more easygoing and kind.

Venus opposes Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces on October 10, which can find you setting important boundaries around your energy and availability. Perhaps you’re tired of a friend texting you all day, or saying no to a project that will require you to do a lot of commuting or waiting around. Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 10, inspiring a shift in your relationships. If a power struggle has been taking place, you may gain new insights.

Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, revving up the romance sector of your chart, making this a hugely passionate period for you, dear Cancer! You could meet someone especially thrilling, or enjoy an intense connection with an established lover. Aside from your love life, Mars in Scorpio could also be energizing for any artistic projects you’re working on. Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, which bodes well for any commitments you’re negotiating or future projects you’re planning.

A solar eclipse in Libra takes place on October 14, finding you making a radical change in your personal life. You might be moving or changing up your living situation in a big way. You could unearth something regarding the past that alters how you think of the present and what you want for the future. This can be a powerful time to connect with family and to explore your family’s history. An important discussion about the past, your home life, or family could take place on October 20, and secrets are revealed as Mercury squares off with Pluto also on this day. Eclipses are regarded as times when surprising information comes to light, and with Mercury squaring off with Pluto a few days later, the information that surfaces could be especially valuable, unexpected, or intense.

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 21, finding people especially sensitive about change. Letting go of the past can be hard, but it might be inevitable at this time, which could find people acting out. Tempers might be especially short and power struggles could ensue. The best way to work with this energy is to make time to honor and celebrate the past: talking about it, elevating it, and making a point to remember what was. Let someone know how they’ve impacted you or how they effected change. Let people know their efforts won’t be forgotten. And set boundaries where you must!

Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. Venus’s connection with Jupiter bodes especially well for your social life and you can feel extremely popular! This alignment could also be fantastic for romance, finding you meeting someone new or reconnecting with a partner in an exciting way. Mercury entering Scorpio could bring a love letter to your inbox. Intriguing news might be shared. Mercury’s connection with Saturn is also helpful for making future plans, and generally inspires a focused and supportive atmosphere.

Scorpio season begins on October 23: During this time, you could be attending some wonderful celebrations and making art you feel very proud of. This can also be a dynamic, exciting period in your love life. The sun connects with Saturn on October 24, inspiring a grounding and supportive atmosphere. Agreements are made.

A lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on October 28, and with Mars and Mercury opposite Jupiter, the typical drama that eclipses bring could be even more over-the-top! A wild situation in your social life could come to a head. For you, Cancer, this eclipse is very much about friendship, where you fit in, and where you want to go in life. You might be saying goodbye to a group or community and taking time to reflect on who you want to align with moving forward. New friendships can also be struck. Whether people are coming or going in your life, there’s a fated feeling about it all in the air.

Cancers are often described by astrologers as very emotional, and while eclipses can bring up huge feelings, you might be taking an unusually detached approach or look at things at this time. Taking some distance from all the dram could bring you a lot of clarity. Mercury meets Mars on October 29, so discussions about a romantic relationship, creative collaboration, celebration, or something close to your heart could move forward rapidly.

Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31, bringing unexpected excitement in your social life and connecting you with surprising and possibly eccentric, people. Creative inspiration is also easy to find at this time. The energy at this time might be very unpredictable, but plenty of fun is taking place. Cancers are sometimes creatures of habit, but doing something new can be thrilling!

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in November!