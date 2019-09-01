Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, September 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

September asks you to dive deep into your spiritual work and psychic development—and not to get too frustrated by miscommunications! Hazy, dreamy Neptune clouds your view this month as it opposes a slew of planets in Virgo. Virgo is all about the details, but Neptune is about fantasy, illusion, and worst of all, delusion. It’s important that you find ways to stay grounded, avoid paranoia, and do your best not to force conversations or decisions. Make the best of Neptune’s influence by immersing yourself in art, music, spirituality, and the lighter aspects of romance.

Videos by VICE

Before we get lost in Neptune’s fog, some lovely planetary connections are made: Communication planet Mercury in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with brilliant Uranus in Taurus on the first of the month, and you’re receiving exciting news and running into unexpected or even eccentric people. It’s a fantastic time to network, connect with communities that excite you, and meet up with groups that are fighting for causes you believe in. A eureka moment arrives, and you’re in an especially inventive mood. Plus, you’re being supported in your partnerships! A fantastically solid vibe flows in your relationships as sweet Venus in Virgo connects with serious Saturn in your opposite sign Capricorn, also on September 1. Though it’ll be tough to make plans for most of this month, September 1 is a great day for you to talk about the future and take risks!

Get inspired and motivated by these young activists who are pushing for change online and offline.

If you’re in a buildy mood, make sure you’re prepared with the right tools.

A new and exciting conversation begins as the sun meets Mars in Virgo on September 2—you’re taking a straightforward approach and ending things you no longer need. A jovial, busy atmosphere also arrives on this day as sweet, sexy Venus clashes with Jupiter in Sagittarius, finding you having plenty of fun in your neighborhood, mingling with your co-workers, gossiping with friends, and generally feeling cute! Productive energy continues to flow as Mercury, Mars, and the sun all meet in Virgo on September 3: A new cycle begins in your communications, but confusion descends and you’re not sure of what you want to ask for as Venus opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 4. The mood is sensitive, so be mindful of miscommunication; it won’t be easy to figure out the true value of something at this time, so save negotiations for another day. Don’t listen to all the gossip you hear and avoid indulging in jealousy or paranoia.

We’re all getting back in touch with reality as Mercury connects with serious Saturn on September 5, giving us more focus—but watch out for exaggerations on September 6 as Mercury clashes with Jupiter. Don’t overbook yourself during this time of the month! Also on this day, the sun connects with Saturn and Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, helping you and your partners bond on a deep level. You’re showing up for intense conversations about fear, limitations, and boundaries, and you reach new intimacy and undergo an amazing transformation as a result. Solid communication takes place on September 6, when the sun connects with Saturn, and it’s a deeply powerful day for expressing your needs as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Romantic Venus’s connection with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, may prove to be quite sexy if you seize the opportunity to communicate your desires.

Keep things sensual in the bedroom with this luxurious massage oil.

Read this book for tips on how to use a “positive no” to manage your commitments without damaging any of your professional relationships.

Confusion descends on September 7, when communication planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune—hold off on making big decisions and don’t trust all the news coming your way. This holds true on September 8, when the sun clashes with Jupiter—you’re finding it hard to keep up with your schedule with so much going on! Fortunately, Mercury also connects with Pluto on this day, helping you and your partners find out what’s really going on behind the scenes. Mars connects with Saturn on September 9, and you and said partners get serious about executing your plans, which could mean setting firm boundaries as you try to navigate Neptune’s fog.

This month, Neptune has you feeling confused about what you believe, and if you’re abroad, in school, or trying to publish something, you may find yourself feeling especially lost on your journey. As the sun opposes Neptune on September 10, you’re running into more confusing conversations, and may even feel invisible. Mars clashes with Jupiter on September 10—don’t act out or pick fights as a way to feel “real” or validated. Let yourself rest—especially from mental activity—as the sun opposes Neptune and action planet Mars clashes with lucky Jupiter. Get some physical activity or blast music while you complete simple tasks around the house.

Find an exercise class you vibe with to help you stay active.

Form meets function with this cool, inconspicuous bluetooth-enabled speaker table.

Gain clarity on your life’s journey with thought-provoking card game.

A wonderfully social atmosphere arrives as chatty Mercury meets flirty Venus on September 13, bringing love letters, good news, and fun banter your way. But not all conversations will be light and bubbly—you’ll also be exploring some deeper topics as the sun connects with Pluto on this day. Secrets are shared! A conversation comes to a climax on September 14 with the full moon in fellow water sign Pisces, but don’t believe everything you hear. Mars opposes Neptune on this day, so watch out for lazy, sleazy, lying, or manipulative people. This is not a good time to make decisions.

A shift in energy arrives as Mercury and Venus enter Libra, the sign of justice, bringing your focus to your home and family life during this powerful and emotional full moon. The full moon in Pisces is a sensitive and emotional time, and you’ll want to retreat as Mercury and Venus enter Libra, encouraging you to take some time and space to rebalance yourself. Your relationships have been restructured over the last few months, and things start to move forward as Saturn ends its retrograde on September 18. Plus, Mars connects with Pluto the next day, encouraging powerful transformations in your partnerships. A passionate energy flows—but do watch out for tempers; it’s easy to be irritable when things are confusing.

Take the time to rebalance yourself with a solo retreat out into nature.

Embrace this time of transformation on a smaller scale with a meditative bath.

Make sure to set your intentions at this time and keep physical reminders of what they are around your living space to help you stay on track.

Jupiter clashes with Neptune on September 21 for the third and final time this year—think back to January 13 and June 16, the last time these planets faced off; similar issues concerning planning and communication come up for you now, dear Cancer. Something you’ve been putting your time into may no longer feel worthwhile, or you might simply be exhausted by your schedule, commute, or travel. As disappointed as you might be about something, Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 22, helping you plan your next steps. People may be in a grumpy mood, this is a fantastically focused energy that can help you get back on track if you’re focused and willing to do the work.

Your attention turns to your private life, your living situation, and family matters as the sun enters Libra on September 23. You’re busy getting organized at home on September 24 as Mercury connects with Jupiter, but watch out for bad attitudes or feelings of rejection on September 25 as Venus clashes with Saturn—don’t plan a romantic date on this day!

Important conversations take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 26, urging you and your partners to discuss something difficult or hidden. A fresh start arrives with the new moon in Libra on September 28—it’s a wonderful time to energetically cleanse your home, and reconnect with your family and sense of safety and comfort. During this new moon, sweet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing blessings to your private life and everyday routine. Make time to beautify your home or entertain close friends and family. Good luck this month, dear crab, and see you in October!

VICE Media makes a small commission on products linked in this article.