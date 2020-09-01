Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, September 2020

Welcome to Virgo season, Cancer! This is a busy time of year for you as the sun lights up the communication sector of your chart, finding you tackling paperwork, making calls, and taking in lots of new information. Virgo energy is all about analysis, and you, dear crab, are doing plenty. Staying grounded and not overthinking things are key at this time, so lean into your meditation practice and try to step away from screens when you’re not working. The sun is also illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your local neighborhood and your siblings, making this a lovely time to reach out and check in with others.

Some very juicy information arrives on September 1 as Mercury in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn: Ask the questions that have been on your mind, as this is a powerful moment to hear the truth! The full moon in Pisces arrives on September 2, and the truth is once again a major theme. This full moon helps you understand things from a perspective you never considered before, and a conversation or argument that was building will reach a climax at this time. Issues concerning travel, school, and even publishing are also a major focus during this full moon, and you may be finishing an important project related to these themes. You’re setting important boundaries in your relationships as Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn: This is a tense opposition that’s heavy with rejection, but it’s also a powerful moment to stand firm on your needs and standards and end patterns in the relationships that devalue you.

Also during this full moon, the sun mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which bodes very well for your social life, finding you meeting exciting and even eccentric people and having inspiring conversations. While setting boundaries in relationships can be hard, there’s also a freeing energy to this full moon, and you’re discovering new ideas, and even new friendships, that support your growth. Solid energy around communication flows on September 3 as Mercury connects with Saturn on September 3: Plans you set in motion are blessed by this supportive cosmic connection, as Mercury offers mental flexibility and Saturn offers solid support!

You’re making impressive moves in your career and feeling especially popular as Venus clashes with Mars in Aries and connects with Mercury on September 4. Easy energy flows around communication on this day. Mercury enters air sign Libra on September 5, finding you having conversations about home, family, and the past in the coming weeks. The next day, Venus enters luxurious Leo on September 6, bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart. You’re expressing love at this time by giving gifts, and a few may also be coming your way! Good luck flows around wealth and abundance, so make time to reflect on your budget and investments and consider if you should raise your rates or ask for a raise at work—Venus in Leo supports you in building wealth, comfort, and security!

Lucky energy flows around relationships, meeting new people, and connecting deeply with your partners as the sun connects with philosopher Jupiter on September 9. This is an important day to mark on your calendar: September 9 is also when Mars begins its retrograde in Aries. You might notice an increase in tempers and impatience, as Mars does what it likes to do least: Slow down! During this period, you are reconsidering your career goals, how you approach your life in public, what you want your legacy to be, and what popularity means to you.

Though the first part of the month was all about mental clarity, watch out for some hazy, confusing, and sleepy vibes on September 11 as the sun opposes Neptune. Don’t jump to conclusions, indulge paranoia, or make important decisions at this time. Just rest! Jupiter retrograde ends on September 12, finding you branching out in your relationships: You may be meeting new partners or deepening your commitments in some way. The sun and Pluto connect on September 14, helping you leave the Neptunian daze behind and finding you and your partners having clear, powerful conversations. You may also be meeting some VIPs at this time. Some shake-ups, likely manifesting as drama in your social life, take place on September 15 as Venus clashes with Uranus. Watch out for surprises concerning money, too—something you’ve invested time, money, or energy into may pay off; however, with Uranus, the planet of unpredictability, you can never tell, so don’t make any bets you can’t afford at this time!

A fresh start in communication arrives with the new moon in Virgo on September 17. The conversations that take place at this time benefit from the big ideas Mercury and Jupiter create during their clash and the support the sun’s connection with Saturn brings. This is a great new moon for reestablishing how communication goes down in your relationships in love, business, or whatever other kinds of collaborations you’re in!

Hidden information comes to light as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 21, and a change takes place in how you approach themes concerning privacy, security, and comfort. The sun enters Libra on September 22, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules home and family, making this a great time to energetically cleanse your space and reconnect with your loved ones. You may be moving or otherwise switching up something in your living situation at this time.

You’re certainly eager to set boundaries in your personal life as Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 23. Watch out for arguments and impatience on September 24 as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde. A shift in communication takes place as Mercury enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring a flirtatious and playful energy around communication—love notes and invitations to parties come your way. Easy energy arrives at work and in your finances as Venus connects with Mars on September 28. Saturn retrograde ends and Saturn clashes with Mars on September 29, which finds you reconsidering your commitments and realizing that quick fixes can’t cut it. Patience and long-term planning are required. A heavy energy flows on this day, and it might feel like nothing will ever get done, but it will pass, dear Cancer—think back to August 24, as similar themes and lessons are coming up!

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in October!