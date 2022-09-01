Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, September 2022

The sun in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and indeed, this month is a busy time for discussion as messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde! Virgo season can also find you busy connecting with your local neighborhood, taking a new approach to your commute, and generally thinking about what you want your day-to-day environment to feel like. The stack of books you’re excited to read may grow, and you could be in the mood to do some journaling or writing of your own. If you have siblings, you might be connecting with them at this time.

Mars in Gemini mingles with Jupiter in Aries on September 1, boding particularly well for your career as exciting new opportunities come your way, and recognition for your creativity and brilliance arrives. You may not have the full picture in your mind yet, but you’re beginning to brew up some exciting plans at this time. Communication is especially busy on September 2 as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter: Big plans and dreams about the future are shared, deep conversations about the past and how you’ve gotten where you are today take place!

Mars retrograde in Gemini is one of the biggest highlights of the year, and we enter the pre-retrograde shadow period on September 3. Between then and October 30, when the retrograde actually begins, you might get some foreshadowing on what this retrograde will be like for you. Themes you could be working with include diving deeper into your psyche with your therapist, and carving out enough time for you to rest and relax! Mars is the planet of action, but this is a good time for you to step back and conserve energy. Addressing emotions like anger and rage in productive and healthy ways can also be a an effective, productive approach to this energy. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023, and clears its post-retrograde shadow on March 15, 2023.

Venus enters Virgo on September 5, activating the communication sector of your chart: Messages of love may be coming your way! The mood is friendly and easygoing as you connect with people, whether you’re flirting with a crush or negotiating a deal, most people seem to want to get along and be helpful at this time. In your relationships, Venus in Virgo can bode very well for discussing your wants, needs, and values.

Mercury retrograde begins in Libra on September 9, perhaps finding you revisiting issues concerning your home and family life. You could be reconnecting with the past in some significant way, perhaps connecting with childhood friends. Paperwork or plans concerning your living situation could be reedited or renegotiated. The pre-retrograde period began on August 20, so conversations and decisions since then may be up for review now. Mercury retrograde ends on October 2, and clears its post-retrograde shadow period on October 17: Until then, be mindful of miscommunications and delays, and if you’re traveling, making big purchases, or signing contracts, double check the details. Take it slow!

The full moon in fellow water sign Pisces takes place on September 10, which can bring a climax to a conversation! An important realization about the world or a philosophical breakthrough can take place. Scholastic goals may be realized. Information from afar could come to light, and travel may be a theme highlighted at this time. Full moons are powerful periods of release, and you could be releasing some exciting information, perhaps publishing something during this full moon in Pisces. Or you may simply be getting emotions off your chest, ready to talk about something that’s been weighing on your mind.

The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on September 11, creating an exciting atmosphere in your social life. Chance meetings can take place and you may connect with someone unexpected. Venus and Mars square off on September 16, inspiring a busy, chatty energy—but there may also be a touch of laziness, disappointment, or indifference as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces. You may be thinking back to September 2 as Mercury opposes Jupiter on September 18: Discussions, ideas, and plans that were brewed up earlier this month can be refined or renegotiated at this time. The sun mingles with Pluto on September 18, possibly finding you connecting with someone quite influential. A transformative conversation could take place!

Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, making for an especially exciting time in your social life. Novel pleasures can be enjoyed. You might connect with a person or a community that inspires and delights you! September 22 brings the autumn equinox as the sun enters Libra: Libra season finds you focused on home and family, and important realizations regarding these themes take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde. Also on September 23, Mercury re-enters Virgo, which could find you revisiting paper work. Previously missed messages or information may arise, or a conversation that had been set aside could come back up again.

Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, stirring up sensitivity and insecurities: Tricky conversations might take place, and misunderstandings are possible, so take it slow and be gentle with yourself and others. Engage in your creative practice and connect with friends who make you laugh (and who are there for you if you feel like you need to cry!). It might be a moody day, and some disappointment might be in the air if things didn’t work out as you imagined, but the deep connections you share with those you love and trust anchor you at this time. The energy shifts during the new moon in Libra, which arrives on September 25, bringing a fresh start at home and with family. You may be moving, renovating, or cleaning things up at home. It’s a great time to donate items you no longer need, and make upgrades in your space and in your personal life.

September 26 finds Venus connecting with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meeting Venus, and the sun opposing Jupiter. Venus’s connection with Pluto is particularly passionate, and an especially romantic, bonding time in your relationships! A powerful transformation, deep connection, or meaningful conversation can take place. Mercury retrograde meeting Venus can spark a flirtatious vibe, and you may be revisiting something that inspires you or starting a new conversation about it. The sun’s opposition with Jupiter inspires a fun, jovial atmosphere—but watch out for over-indulging or taking on too many projects.

You may be thinking back to August 22 as Mercury mingles with Pluto on September 27. Discussions might be revisited and information you missed before could resurface. Mercury is the planet of information and Pluto of mystery: Their harmonious connection can find you peering into a mystery in your own life, and perhaps gaining a deeper understanding of what’s at play! This is a powerful moment in your partnerships as deep and profound conversations take place. A conversation with a partner may be revisited and you can learn so much more about them.

Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, inspiring you to set boundaries, and perhaps finding you cutting ties and resolving loose ends. Change can be hard, but Mars and Saturn’s alignment can help you feel in-charge as you make these decisions! Venus enters Libra on September 29, perhaps finding you inspired to redecorate your home, entertain loved ones, or to reflect on what sharing your personal life or building a home with a partner means. Venus in Libra is all about peace and beauty, and you feel very focused on cultivating this energy at home and with your family at this time.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in October!