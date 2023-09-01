Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, September 2023

The sun in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart—but Mercury is retrograde in Virgo, so discussions might move slowly. Miscommunications could take place! An important conversation may be revisited. You could be running in to old friends or revisiting a local spot you haven’t seen in a while, and your neighborhood may be in the middle of a big change.

Venus retrograde ends in Leo on September 3, and you’re moving forward with a financial plan, perhaps putting together a new budget or raising your rates. You may have recently discovered a talent of yours, and are proudly showing it off. Emotionally, this Venus retrograde was major for working through issues of self-esteem or confidence.

Mercury connects with Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, finding you making exciting social connections. This is an excellent time to network, and you might reconnect with people you’ve been wanting to see. Inspiring discussions take place at this time, and you could be revisiting a topic from around August 9. Also on September 4, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, finding you reflecting on your social life and considering which circles you want to invest in. If you’re working toward a group effort, your collective focus may zero in on a specific goal.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, finding you learning a key piece of information. This can be a powerful time to conduct research. A lucky energy is in the air as the sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, and it’s a marvelous time to network and connect with friends. Your social life is expanding in a wonderful ways this month! The new moon in Virgo takes place on September 4, and you’re being introduced to a new crowd or hobby. New moons are all about new beginnings, and while you can meet new friends, you might also experience a renewed connection with a friend or a deeper bond with a romantic partner.

Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and by the time Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on September 30, any miscommunications and delays can finally clear up! A message that was lost may now be found. Also on September 15, the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus, finding you connecting with surprising people, perhaps going on an unexpected adventure. Some fun that took place around August 22 could be revisited on September 17 as Venus squares off with Jupiter. A special gift may be shared!

Just watch out for miscommunications, laziness, or white lies as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 19. People are especially sensitive at this time so it would be wise not to jump to conclusions or let your imagination run away from you. Instead, spend time with people you love and who make you laugh. Stay grounded and present, and don’t or spend too much time with people who love to complain. Protect your energy!

The sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21, which could find you forming a powerful connection with someone. You may align with an influential person or strengthening your hold in a social scene. This alignment might also manifest in your love life and connect you to someone who transforms your world.

Libra season begins on September 23, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! This is an exciting time in your career, and you’re inching closer to a life goal. If you’re looking to gain attention for your work and want to boost your popularity, Libra season is the time to go for it! People are buzzing about your talents as Mercury mingles with Jupiter on September 25, and in general, people are excited to be in your audience, eager to hear what you say and excited about your ideas. The mood is particularly optimistic and collaborative.

Libra season finds you focused on your life in the public eye, but your attention may also be pulled to home and family during the full moon in Aries on September 29. There may be a big shift in your work-life balance as you set boundaries around your time and energy. You could also be returning to your roots in some way, or removing yourself from a partnership or dynamic that no longer serves you. Endings could take place and full moons are powerful times for release. This is a powerful moment to let go of whatever doesn’t feel true to you and your values, and cut ties with people you feel are holding you back.

Venus squares off with Uranus during this full moon, which could find you tapping into unexpected resources and help. This alignment might also find you thinking back to August 9, as revisit something exciting that took place around that date.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on September 30, which could find you learning surprising information or running into someone unexpected. A brilliant idea is shared, and great progress can be made toward a group effort.

Good luck this month, Cancer, and see you in October!