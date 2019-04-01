Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, April 2019

When it comes to communication, you like it clear and concise, Capricorn. However, there’s a side to you that most astrologers don’t acknowledge: You’re also a poet with an amazing sense of humor and intuition (yes, your intuition is strong, even though you’re so down-to-earth and practical in your decision making!. A conversation with you is all business, but you’ve been known to pull a prank and you’re also known for your wise, “this ain’t my first rodeo” style. Communication has been a stressful topic over the last few weeks due to Mercury retrograde (which is finally over!), but you gained some important insights, too.

There’s another hurdle in communication—and your commute, so plan ahead—as Mercury meets Neptune on April 2. Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion, so when detail-oriented Mercury gets lost in its mists, things are confusing, unclear, and emotional. You will have to tap into that brilliant intuition of yours, and firmly resist slipping into paranoid thinking. Don’t pull pranks at this time, as you might make someone cry instead of laugh. Mercury’s meeting with Neptune asks you to think back to February 19 and March 24—familiar themes are coming up for you to reflect on. Now that Mercury is no longer retrograde, it will make connections with planets this month that find you thinking back to dates in February and March, but we’ll get to more of those later!

The energy begins to shift under the new moon in Aries, which lands on April 5, planting seeds for your home and family life! This is a wonderful time to redecorate, renovate, or even move. A new dynamic is born between you and your family members or roommates. On a deeper, more emotional level, this is a powerful time to connect with your higher self and heal long-standing issues that have run down your family line—we’ve all inherited beliefs, traditions, and tendencies that we may choose to release or honor, depending on what’s right for us. Use this new moon to energetically cleanse your home and dust off your altar. Aries is a fierce fire sign—tap into its bravery as you explore your needs concerning safety and privacy. You deserve to live in peace, Capricorn—assert your boundaries!

Messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn on April 7, and you’re finally getting more clarity around communication—the energy on this day is focused and hardworking as you have serious talks about plans and think back to February 19 and March 20. A wonderfully healing conversation takes place on April 10 when Venus meets Neptune—it’s a great time to write a love letter or develop your psychic intuition! A romantic energy is in the air—however, the sun will also clash with Saturn on April 10, so it’s not all fun and games! There’s plenty of work, too. You will be asked to step up to the plate and prove your leadership skills, so don’t lose track of time while texting your crush.

Jupiter retrograde begins on April 10, so expect to feel a little sleepy—don’t fight this with more caffeine, and just get to bed a little earlier instead. Your subconscious mind is processing a lot of information, and you need your rest. This is a great time to get reacquainted with your dream journal, as the messages that come as you sleep will be illuminating. The messages in your inbox will also be revealing: Mercury connects with Pluto on April 10 (calling back to themes and conversations from February 23 and March 16), and some secrets may be shared. Watch out for exaggerations, and don’t share any news unless you’re sure you’re allowed to (alternatively, someone might tell you something you ween’t supposed to hear yet!), when Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12.

Venus connects with Saturn on April 12, creating a wonderfully secure and supportive energy, especially when it comes to communication—which is such a relief after so much confusion during last month’s Mercury retrograde! Just watch out for big egos when the sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14. Your own ego might be the biggest, but the truth is, you’re going through a lot of change concerning highly emotional issues, so a big boost in confidence is probably helpful, so long as you don’t bulldoze everyone around you! Power struggles are flaring up, so be mindful of your own jealousy or possessive tendencies. Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15, stirring up deep, passionate emotions—a profound heart-to-heart may take place!

The energy around communication shifts as Mercury enters Aries on April 17: The vibe moves from poetic water sign Pisces to straightforward fire sign Aries. Expect lots of talk to bubble up at home, but this is also a hugely important time for you career, as the full moon (a blue moon!) in Libra lands on April 19, bringing a big climax to issues concerning your career, your life in public, and your reputation! A big project may finally be shared with the world, or perhaps some recognition or rewards are coming your way. But full moons can also be very emotional times—you might find that you have finished your ascent up the mountain you’ve climbed (a goat metaphor, you know) and that it’s lonely at the top.

The whole vibe transforms as Taurus season begins and Venus enters Aries on April 20—fun is in the air! Flirtatious energy flows and creative inspiration is all around you! This is an exciting time for your love life, and feelings at home are warm and bright. Taurus season is a lovely time of celebration for you, but watch out for some drama as the sun meets Uranus on April 22. As much as Taurus season finds you coming together with lovers, friends, and creative collaborators, you’ll also find yourself itching for freedom, adventure, and risk. You don’t want to have fun the same old way anymore!

Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, stirring up deep emotions. You’re so ready for transformation, but you have to face your fears and insecurities, Capricorn. It’s important that you don’t slip into old bad habits, especially as Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27—the vibe is shady and lazy at this time, so don’t plan important meetings. Your ruling planet Saturn begins its retrograde on April 29, which reminds you to stay on task and continue focusing on your responsibilities. A sadness might be in the air. But remember, your ruling planet Saturn is the planet of time. All things have their season—sadness, joy; nothing lasts forever. Things are always changing and as Saturn begins its retrograde, you find yourself at a moment when you are watching and feeling the change happen around you. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in May!