Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, April 2022

April opens with a new moon in fire sign Aries on April 1, activating the home and family sector of your chart: You may be moving, rearranging your home, or bringing a new energy into your space. You could be reconnecting with the past or your family, and a fresh start with someone near and dear to you may be taking place. A new discussion about your living situation, security, or boundaries takes place on April 2 as the sun meets Mercury in Aries. You might find yourself feeling nostalgic at this time, perhaps learning something about your history.

Mars meets your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, on April 4, activating the financial sector of your chart. The energy may be heavy or even pessimistic on this day, but it could be a solid time to take a cold, hard look at your budget and make important decisions about how to spend your time, energy, and money for your future goals. A gentler atmosphere arrives as sweet Venus enters sensitive water sign Pisces on April 5, inspiring your inner poet. Flirtatious messages may be sent or received! It’s a lovely time to talk about feelings and desires. You could be placing special value on the intuitive connection you share with your partners, and profound discussions can take place.

Videos by VICE

Conversations might be moving quickly as Mercury mingles with action planet Mars on April 8. Discussions about finances and security may be addressed head-on! Information is revealed as Mercury squares off with Pluto on April 10, and intense topics are explored; you may be eager to get to the bottom of something. The mood shifts as Mercury enters Taurus on April 10, activating the sector of your chart that rules your love life, creative endeavors, and fun in general. Invitations may come your way, communications might increase in your creative collaborations, and flirtatious energy can flow! Mercury in Taurus encourages you to talk about your passions and desires.

Creativity is especially potent on April 12 as expansive Jupiter meets mystical Neptune in Pisces! Your ability to communicate is strong at this time, as Jupiter and Neptune’s meeting activates your intuition. You could make people feel in awe of your words. This is a powerful moment to connect with your inner voice and to connect with people on a deep, emotional level. If you have siblings, you might have a profound conversation with them at this time, and you could also be connecting with your neighbors or neighborhood in a significant way. You might even discover someplace enchanting in your local area!The sun connects with your ruling planet Saturn, inspiring a grounding atmosphere; solid plans about money or security may be discussed.

Mars enters Pisces on April 14, activating the communication sector of your chart and inspiring you tackle paperwork that’s been piling up on your desk! You might find yourself juggling more e-mails, phone calls, and meetings. The full moon in Libra arrives on April 16, and you may be achieving something great, perhaps receiving some recognition or reward! You could be wrapping up a big project, too.

Mercury connects with Venus on April 17, bringing a playful and flirtatious atmosphere, and unexpected fun may come your way as Mercury and Venus align with the planet of surprise, Uranus, in Taurus April 18. But also on this day, the sun squares off with Pluto, which may find you dealing with big egos and control issues. A big change at home might put you or others in an intense mood, so bring in a qualified third party who can help mediate.

Taurus season begins on April 19, finding the sun shining down on the sector of your chart that rules love, creativity, and celebration! This is a season of sensual pleasure, so carve out plenty of time in your calendar to enjoy yourself, dear Capricorn. Communication may slow down as Mercury squares off with Saturn on April 24, but Mercury also connects with Neptune on this day, so though there may be some communication blocks, the atmosphere is quite understanding and sentimental. It’s a great time to connect with your intuition, meditate, journal, and simply slow down.

Thing pick up again as Mercury and Jupiter connect on April 27: Big, exciting news or invitations may be shared. Venus also meets Neptune on April 27, and you may be talking about your greatest desires and fantasies. The energy is flirtatious, whether you’re connecting with a new crush or an established partner, sweet interactions can take place at this time. You might be in the mood to express yourself artistically, too. Your creative ideas this month are likely to leave a big impression on everyone you connect with! News that transforms your way of thinking arrives on April 28 as Mercury connects with Pluto on April 28. You might also express something important to you at this time.

Pluto begins its retrograde in your sign, Capricorn, on April 29, finding you reflecting deeply on themes like power, control, and transformation. This is a powerful moment to explore your psyche and do deep inner work. You’re likely in the midst of an incredible transformation, and Pluto’s retrograde can find you digger even deeper into the themes you’ve been exploring. Also on April 29, Mercury enters Gemini, inspiring you to reorganize your workspace, rethink your schedule, and get a handle on your to-do list. Discussions about work, projects, or gigs may kick up.

The solar eclipse in fellow earth sign Taurus takes place on April 30, marking the start of a radical new beginning in your love life. You may be connecting with a new love interest or reconnecting with an established partner in a deep way. You could discover something about yourself or your passions that you hadn’t realized before. Taurus is a sensual, tactile earth sign, and this solar eclipse calls you to fully embrace feeling good on a physical level. Creative inspiration flows…but you might have so much of it, that you don’t know where to begin! Don’t rush things. Now is the time to explore and rest. Venus also meets Jupiter on this day, inspiring open minds and open hearts. What feels like a lucky meeting may take place.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in May!