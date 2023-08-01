Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, August 2023

The sun in luxurious, regal Leo can find you focused on your fortune at this time! Themes like security and wealth may be on your mind, especially in the context of your relationships. Questions about how to share resources come up and you might be sorting through issues like debts, taxes, or inheritances.

The full moon in Aquarius on August 1 marks an important turning point regarding these themes. You could pay off a bill, come to an agreement with a partner, or cut ties with a situation that doesn’t suit you anymore. Full moons can be emotional periods, but in Aquarius, a bit of emotional detachment takes place during this full moon, helping you gain insight! A new perspective on relationships and money can be gained.

Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, on August 1. Mars’s alignment with Taurus inspires romance and adventure, but communications move slowly as Mercury opposes Saturn. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on August 3, which could mean that some of the discussions that begin between then and when Mercury retrograde begins on August 23 may be revisited and reworked during the retrograde. Astrologers view the pre-retrograde shadow as foreshadowing, and for you, Capricorn, highlighted themes include school, travel, or publishing your ideas.

The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, which could bring excitement and romance! Just be careful not to spend too much money or overindulge. Jupiter has a reputation for going overboard! Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on August 9, which can find you enjoying some novel pleasures and thrills—but relationships with inflexible people may be tested, and big shake-ups might take place.

Also on August 9, Mercury aligns with Jupiter, perhaps bringing exciting news. People may feel especially open-minded, which can bode well for what might be an otherwise confusing Venus-Uranus square. Uranus is the planet of surprise, and we can work with it if we’re open to experimentation. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and Jupiter of exploration, so with the planet of pleasure, Venus, in the mix, new ways of enjoying life can open up!

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking the beginning of a new chapter in your relationships and finances—especially the intersection of relationships and money! You and your partners in love and business may figure out new ways to share resources and talk about cash. Independence and flexibility are big themes as the sun squares off with Uranus on August 15: If you feel restricted by a relationship or a project, you might make some big, unexpected adjustments to how you handle it. Uranus is a rebel and will not go with the status quo just to play nice. Uranus is active this month, which means change, whether it’s comfortable or not, is a big theme! This could be a powerful time to break free from whatever is holding you back.

The new moon in Leo takes place on August 16, plus Mars connects with Uranus, inspiring confidence in the face of change. New moons are all about new beginnings, and just like the sun’s meeting with Venus retrograde portends a new chapter regarding money and relationships, so could this new moon. You and a partner may organize a new shared budget, or you might begin approaching issues like bills or taxes in a new way. Mars’s helpful alignment with Uranus bodes well for courageously making big changes to your life! An unexpected burst of passion and creative inspiration could arrive, as well as some invitations.

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, which could make for an indulgent and lazy atmosphere: Two words we don’t often associate with self-controlled, hardworking Capricorn! While Venus square Jupiter could signal plenty of fun and merrymaking, Venus retrograde might mean insecurities or shyness, or feelings of discomfort. Is something truly awry, or are past experiences clouding your judgment? Take time to think this through, and maybe talk it out with someone you trust. Mars’s opposition to Neptune might inspire passive aggressive behavior or laziness, so make a point to connect with people who are grounded and reasonable—not folks who love to wallow or complain.

The sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo, and Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo on August 23. Virgo season is all about new opportunities for you, Capricorn! But with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, you might be revisiting some old opportunities that you didn’t—or couldn’t—pursue in the past. A new chance to explore projects, places, and ideas arrives. Communications might slow down, delays could take place, and forgetfulness may ensue—but Mercury retrograde is also a good time to revisit the past and simply slow down. Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, after which point discussions can begin moving forward. The post-shadow period ends on September 30, and new conversations take the place of past considerations.

Mars aligns with Pluto, which is in your sign, Capricorn, on August 24, making for an extraordinarily passionate atmosphere! Big fireworks explode in your love life! A massive creative breakthrough may also take place. Serious discussions about the future arise on August 27 as the sun opposes your ruling planet Saturn. Do note that while people might be focused and hard at work, they might also be curmudgeonly or inflexible. Also on this day, action planet Mars enters Libra, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career: Fantastic achievements could be made, and you get a big boost of energy for getting things accomplished!

Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 28, which could find you enjoying an unexpected creative breakthrough. You might also randomly run into a crush or receive an unexpected invitation to a celebration. Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, so plans may suddenly shift—stay flexible!

August 30 brings a blue moon, which is the second full moon in a calendar month, in Pisces. This full moon can bring a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. Information is revealed! Deep discussions are explored. Full moons can be emotional periods, and in sensitive water sign Pisces, that’s especially true. An emotional breakthrough could take place, and you can learn a lot not just about your feelings, but someone else’s, too.

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in September!