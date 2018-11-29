Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, December 2018

December opens with Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication, moving retrograde from Sagittarius to Scorpio on the first of the month, making a splash in the sector of your chart that rules your social life. You’re running into people from your past, and revisiting hopes you had for the future that fell to the wayside. Mercury retrograde will find you reconnecting with people who share your vision for the future—try to work with them. Community is a crucial part of a happy, fulfilled, and productive life, Capricorn, but being that group projects were a stressful part of your school career as a child, you’ve grown used to working alone—do your best to break out of that habit, dear sea-goat!

Sexy Venus reenters smoldering Scorpio on December 2 after an autumn of retrogrades, bringing you friendship and opportunities to network and build community. Mercury ends its retrograde—which means plans will be easier to make and fewer communication issues will occur—on December 6.

While the energy is mostly focused on your social life during the first week of the month, the new moon in philosophical Sagittarius on December 7 will ask you to retreat, Capricorn. Important messages will arrive in your dreams, and you’d be wise to keep a journal of them during the days surrounding the new moon and make an extra effort to meditate.

Stretching and moving your limbs—perhaps by taking a walk, or doing some mountain climbing (if you haven’t seen photos of mountain goats scaling mountains, Capricorn, you’re missing out on a whole lot of inspiration)—are good things to do during this new moon. A lot of healing can take place at this time. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in the mood to be alone—embrace it. Dance in the darkness of your bedroom. Rebuild your connection with your inner voice, let your imagination flow.

Also on December 7, Mars and Neptune meet in the sky in dreamy water sign Pisces—this is an extremely sensitive energy. Be careful with your words, and similarly, don’t connect with people, images, music, or words that are stressful, violent, or manipulative. Certainly don’t believe everything you hear… but do note that you may have some unusual conversations!

Communication planet Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 12, again asking you to connect with your intuition. Secrets are shared, and you may even hear a thing or two that’s not meant for your ears. As Mercury moves through Sagittarius and through a very private, non-verbal sector of your chart, the ways you communicate will be less logical, and more imaginative or poetic. You’ll be using the language of dreams, not science.

A flurry of easy connections between planets arrives this month! Sweet Venus makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Saturn on December 16, presenting a lovely occasion to network and share ideas. Commitments are being discussed. An exciting conversation arrives as action planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto on December 17. If you’re trying to work out a strategy to tackle a situation, this will be an especially helpful cosmic connection. The sun and electric Uranus connect on December 20, creating a brilliant, energized atmosphere, especially at home and in your private life—a breakthrough arrives that helps you see things differently.

Venus connects with dreamy Neptune and Mercury meets with Jupiter, the planet of growth, on December 21, bringing sweet messages your way—just watch out for exaggerations! There’s a hugely romantic and borderline sappy vibe taking place. December 21 is also a very special day: the winter solstice and the beginning of Capricorn season. Happy solar return! As the sun enters your sign, you will feel revitalized and reawakened.

December 22 is a day to mark on your calendar thanks to the full moon in your opposite sign, Cancer. This is major for your relationships: a big climax will take place, like finally having a conversation that’s been brewing for ages. Major rebalancing is required—relationships you don’t feel safe or seen in, or have an unfair give-and-take, will reach their end. Even if your relationships are going well, you’ll likely learn some things about your partner (good or bad!) that you didn’t see before. Things are simply coming to the surface. It’s hard to hide anything under the light of the full moon.

Warrior planet Mars enters fire sign Aries on December 31, creating a huge shift in energy—there’s been a lot of talk, but now it’s time for action. You’ll feel this energetic shift acutely at home and in your family life. This is a powerful time to set boundaries! Or, more practically, to build that bookshelf that’s been waiting to be assembled—you’re ready to make things happen. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in the new year!