Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, December 2020

The month opens with communication planet Mercury entering fire sign Sagittarius on December 1, boosting your intuition and finding you in a private, introspective mood. On December 5, sweet Venus in Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a sensitive and healing atmosphere that’s wonderful for having heart-to-heart conversations. In fact, you may receive some very sweet news—but watch out for misunderstandings on December 9 as the sun in Sagittarius clashes with dreamy Neptune. You may feel exhausted at this time or like you need to give your brain a break, so take a moment for meditation and rest, and step away from screens or anything that’s pressing your mental bandwidth.

Venus connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, on December 10, finding you meeting with VIPs and accessing some exciting resources. The sun mingles with action planet Mars in Aries on December 11, creating an energizing atmosphere at home and in your private life: This is a fantastic time to energetically cleanse your home and get back to basics in your personal spaces. Again, watch out for miscommunications as Mercury clashes with Neptune on December 13—take time to rest and don’t overburden your busy mind. This is a great opportunity to escape everyday life with a fantasy movie, or whatever helps you get out of your head!

The solar eclipse in Sagittarius takes place on December 14, which is sure to be an exciting time of the month—carve out extra time to sleep, as you may have a hard time getting rest! Eclipses mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new one, and they often have a fated feeling about them. Important information is revealed. If you’ve been repressing emotions, they may come up at this time, and this a powerful moment to release the past. This eclipse is in Sagittarius, a zodiac sign concerned with knowledge, and you’re connecting with your own inner truth in a deep way.

Venus connects with Saturn in Capricorn, creating a solid atmosphere for making plans and commitments, and then enters Sagittarius, on December 15, finding you valuing the relationships in your life where you can have comfortable silences, and with people you can trust with your secrets.

A massive shift in energy takes place as your ruling planet Saturn enters Aquarius on December 17, highlighting the sector of your chart that rules finances. Over the next two or so years, you’ll be stepping into new responsibilities of managing wealth and addressing needs concerning comfort and security. Jupiter also enters Aquarius on December 19, magnifying these material themes: Opportunities arrive that teach you much about value, financial abundance, and budgeting. Also on December 19, the sun meets Mercury, marking a new beginning in how you connect with your inner voice: This is a lovely time to take up a meditation practice or start keeping a dream journal.

Messenger planet Mercury enters your sign, Capricorn, on December 20, finding you feeling expressive after a few weeks of quiet reflection. The winter solstice arrives on December 21: Blessed solar return, dear sea goat! Your birthday season is here, and you’re feeling revitalized and ready to take on the next year. Jupiter meets Saturn on December 21, marking the beginning of an exciting new cycle in finances, one that will require you to be thoughtful, responsible, and wise in your decisions.

You’re cutting things off on December 23 as Mars clashes with Pluto, and setting important boundaries at home and in your private life. Watch out for tempers on this day, though!

The energy soon shifts, and brilliant ideas are born as Mercury connects with Uranus on December 25, and unexpected news—and unexpected fun!—comes your way. Risks are taken as the sun mingles with Uranus on December 27: You’re in the mood to be spontaneous, craving a little novelty in your life. You and a romantic partner could experiment with new ways to experience pleasure, or you may suddenly feel emboldened to contact a crush! A creative breakthrough is also likely.

A full moon arrives in your opposite sign, Cancer, on December 29, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, revealing a partner’s perspective in a new light. Emotions are high and there’s a sentimental mood in the air. Feelings come to the surface, and it is a powerful moment for release. There’s a nostalgic atmosphere, but be careful not to romanticize the past! Some insecurity may pop up as Venus clashes with hazy Neptune on December 30, so connect with your loved ones and offer extra support, and ask for some in return. You might not know exactly what you need, but saying “hello” is a start!

Good luck this month and see you in January!