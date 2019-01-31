Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, February 2019

As chill as air sign Aquarius may be, February is off to a very intense start: On February 1, Mars squares off with Pluto, creating a great amount of tension. Both of these planets are associated with war and destruction, and while you are typically a very patient and measured person, your own temper is going to be very short, and you may find yourself feeling like you have to take swift, decisive action to defend yourself, assert your boundaries, or end a relationship or a project. Capricorn, an earth sign, is all about building—but you’re knocking shit down right now. Issues in your personal life, at home, or with family, are especially sensitive right now.

The energy shifts on February 2, when Venus connects with Uranus, bringing you a dose of psychic clarity and creating an easier energy around change—you’re ready to take a risk, even if it’s just a little one. The smallest shift can have a big, positive impact on you emotionally. Communication planet Mercury connects with Jupiter on February 3, again boosting your intuition, and you find yourself in a flirtatious mood as sweet, sexy Venus enters your sign. You’ve been feeling shy (or simply private) recently, but with Venus in your sign, you’re ready to flirt! People think Capricorn is all business, but you’re an earth sign, which means you’re super sensual, and with Venus in Capricorn, you are ready to play and spoil yourself and those around you.

Speaking of spoiling yourself, a fresh start around cash comes on February 4, thanks to the new moon in Aquarius. On an emotional level, this is so much more than about money: The moon represents our sense of comfort, and as this new moon activates the sector of your chart that rules your assets, themes around security, self-worth, and feeling valued naturally arise for your examination. The moon wants to be cozy, and in Aquarius, the moon feels most comforted by having some space—Aquarius is an air sign, after all, so it requires space to breath, explore, and experiment. You’re smart about money, Capricorn, and it’s not like you to spend foolishly, but part of what makes Capricorns especially adept business people is your willingness and savviness to invest in cutting ideas. Whether we’re talking stocks or being smart about who to sit next to at the lunch table, you know what and who to invest your time, energy, and yes, money, in, and this new moon in Aquarius launches a new journey around building your wealth in every sense of the word.

Jupiter in Sagittarius mingles with the sun and asks that you trust your gut and on February 7, when some helpful energy comes your way—trust your instincts and see if your hunch is right. Mercury will also connect with Mars on February 7, giving you the information you need swiftly. Unexpected news arrives as Mercury connects with Uranus on February 9, and on February 10, Mercury enters dreamy, imaginative Pisces, activating the communication sector of your chart and bringing lots of news your way. Watch out for shake-ups at home and abrupt anger when Mars meets with unruly Uranus on February 13. Be cautious!

Mars enters fellow earth sign Taurus on February 14, shifting the vibe, finding you in the mood to party, and bringing lots of excitement your way—especially in your love life. This is a very dynamic energy for creating art. Romance is in the air and it’s a dreamy time to connect with others as Venus mingles with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, on February 17. February 18 finds the sun connecting with Uranus, bringing surprises your way—but you’ve got it all under control! You’re cool and collected, feeling in charge and confident about starting new ventures as Venus meets with Saturn, also on February 18.

February 18 is the beginning of Pisces season—a busy time of year for you—and February 19 brings the full moon (a super moon!) in Virgo. An important conversation comes to a climax and helps you see things from a new perspective. Also during this full moon, Mercury meets Neptune and connects with Saturn, so while there will be an emotionally charged energy in the air, as with any full moon, Mercury and Neptune come together to create an air of empathy and understanding while Saturn lends support and stability.

On February 22, Mercury squares off with Jupiter—so watch out for some exaggerations—but do take time to sit and listen to your inner voice, because your intuition is going to have lots to tell you. Also, Venus meets Pluto—sexy! You’re feeling powerful and seductive. Amazing, deep connections are formed, and it’s the beginning of something juicy. On February 23, Mercury connects with Pluto, which encourages us all to share some secrets. This is also a fantastic time to do research or square away paper work. The month wraps up with the sun meeting Mars on February 27, bringing a big boost of energy and an exciting opportunity to connect with a lover or share ideas with people you’re excited to collaborate with. Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in March!