Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, February 2022

The sun in Aquarius lights up the financial sector of your chart, and new incomes, resources, or wealth management approaches arrive with the new moon in Aquarius on February 1!

During your birthday season while the sun was in Capricorn, you were building toward new goals, and now that we’re in Aquarius season, you’re figuring out how to finance them, and how you’ll find the time, energy, and resources to achieve your ambitions. This new moon in Aquarius marks the beginning of a new cycle of accessing what you need in order to accomplish your goals.

Videos by VICE

Mercury is retrograde at the start of the month in your sign, so conversations may not be moving as quickly as you’d like—but the retrograde ends on February 3. Conversations begin to pick up speed and big news or exciting discussions can take place as Mars, which is also in your sign this month, Capricorn, makes a helpful connection with lucky Jupiter in Pisces on February 4. Jovial Jupiter’s influence is quite uplifting, but there may be a serious tone to this day as the sun also meets stern Saturn in Aquarius. Important discussions about commitments, expectations, and responsibilities—especially financial ones—take place. Just remember that Saturn is your ruling planet, so though the mood is formal or even cold, you might relish the organization, focus, and maturity that the sun and Saturn demand at this time!

Unexpected fun can take place as action planet Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on February 8. The atmosphere is spontaneous and experimental. Deep conversations take place as Mercury meets Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, on February 11, and you may be thinking back to conversations that took place on December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022. Secrets may be shared and important information might be discovered, and it’s a powerful time to transform your habits. Intense conversations take place, but a more cool and detached energy flows around communication as messenger planet Mercury enters Aquarius on February 14. Mercury in Aquarius may also bring communications or paperwork concerning money, belongings, and security.

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 16, bringing a culmination to an issue that’s been brewing in your finances. Full moons are all about release, and this one finds you settling a debt, or on an emotional level, accepting or offering an apology and moving on from the past. Letting go is a big theme at this time, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have “less.” The Leo full moon is about embracing who you truly are, and the release that takes place at this time can create more space for you to simply be yourself. It might help you connect with your inner voice in a deep way, especially if you’ve been unsure about what you want or how you feel.

This full moon also finds Venus meeting with Mars in your sign, Capricorn, and you’re reconnecting with your passions and desires. You may get a boost of confidence or feel quite flirtatious! Full moons are for letting go, and Venus’s meeting with Mars might find you pulling in new opportunities, romance, and artistic drive to move forward.

Lucky Jupiter mingles with electric Uranus on February 17, bringing an unexpected but inspiring conversation. Brilliant ideas are born and exciting developments take place in your creative projects. In your love life, a feeling of freedom and curiosity flows, and you’re experimenting with new desires and interests. The sun enters Pisces on February 18, encouraging open-minded communication, and inspiring you to connect with your neighbors and local community.

Neptune makes helpful alignments with warrior Mars and sweet Venus on February 23 and 24 respectively, bringing a productive, compassionate, and affectionate atmosphere. Mars’s connection with Neptune finds you taking care of business gracefully, and Venus’s connection inspires romance and creativity. Exciting connections can form, and it’s a lovely time to share ideas: Mystical Neptune’s influence brings profound connections with the people around you. Also on February 24, Mercury squares off with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected news…but this could also be a eureka moment!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in March!