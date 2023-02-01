Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, February 2023

Astrologers describe Capricorn as serious and hardworking, focused on building a better future for themselves and their community. But what astrologers sometimes forget is how clever and innovative Capricorns can be, and Aquarius season finds you feeling especially inventive!

Finances could be a big focus for you at this time, and as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3, you’re experimenting with a new approach to managing your budget, or surprising people in negotiations. Themes like security and comfort are on your mind, but you might be willing to step out of your comfort zone in order to secure future success. People might be surprised by your choices at this time, in fact, you could be surprised by your own decisions as you’re outgrowing old ways of thinking.

Exciting news could arrive as Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini on February 4. You might finally say something you’ve been eager to share but were perhaps unsure how to express. The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, finding you resolving a long standing issue. You might be settling a debt, or offering or accepting an apology. Control issues and egos are challenged, but productive compromises can also be found. Giving credit where it’s due is a big theme during this full moon. Send someone a message of appreciation, or if you feel like you’re not getting the credit you deserve, maybe this full moon will inspire you to speak up! Messenger planet Mercury, now in your sign, Capricorn, also encourages you to speak your mind. A gentle, compassionate energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with sensitive Neptune in Pisces on February 6. Dreams, insecurities, fantasies, and feelings are discussed. People are in a forgiving mood at this time.

Unexpected thrills arrive as Venus mingles with Uranus on February 8! A fun surprise could pop up. If you’ve been feeling bored, this is a great time to put yourself in the mix of events and celebrations, perhaps going dancing and enjoying music! An unexpected invitation could come your way. Someone surprising may express interest in you, or an established partner could have intriguing news to share. Mercury and Pluto meet in your sign, Capricorn, on February 10, finding you having a deep and meaningful discussion. Secrets are shared! The topic of discussion turns to finances and themes of security as Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11. This is a productive time to take care of financial paperwork or reorganize your budget. News about money or other resources could be shared.

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, inspiring an especially sentimental atmosphere! A romantic, creatively inspired energy flows. This is a powerful opportunity to write poetry or compose a love letter. Your connection to your inner voice is quite strong at this moment. You can learn or share something especially inspiring! The sun meets your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius on February 16, which can find you committing to a new way of managing and growing your wealth. Good news and a feeling of optimism flow as Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries February 17. An easygoing atmosphere arrives in your home or family life.

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, encouraging communication. You could be connecting with your local neighborhood, neighbors, and siblings, if you have them. Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, bringing a meaningful discussion your way. A conversation that takes place at this time can prove to be transformative. A new discussion begins on February 20 during the new moon in Pisces. A new way of thinking and talking about things arrives. Venus enters Aries on February 20, inspiring a warm, loving energy at home. This could be a fantastic moment to connect with your family or to bring someone special into the fold. You could also be redecorating your home, and generally reflecting on how to bring beauty into your everyday life.

Surprising news arrives as Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21, and you might feel especially confident and productive as Mercury connects with Mars on February 22. Mercury is the planet of communication, and since Pisces season is so focused on connection for you, some meaningful discussions could take place. Unleash your inquisitive, curious nature, as important answers can be found!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in March!