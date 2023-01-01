Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, January 2023

Astrologers regard Capricorn as hardworking, business-minded people, but your zodiac sign also knows how to party, and since it’s your birthday season, it’s time to set your responsibilities aside and have fun!

You could be reconnecting with yourself in some significant way during this time, feeling a big boost of confidence, creativity, and energy. You can find yourself pursuing a new goal. The best way to honor the sun in Capricorn is to connect with your heart’s deepest desires and commit to living a life that embraces the hopes and values you hold dear. Spend time with the people you love most and do something special to celebrate another year around the sun!

Venus and Pluto meet in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, on January 1, inspiring an especially passionate atmosphere! You could be making some kind of remarkable debut or announcement and your presence is especially captivating at this time. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, and you’re connecting with your intuition in some significant way. A meaningful discussion takes place, a conversation is revisited, and a new perspective regarding the emotions, fantasies, and anxieties involved is explored from a new perspective.

Love and money planet Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, perhaps bringing an exciting gift your way. Financial blessings may arrive! In your love life, you’re noticing who makes you feel valued and appreciated. Venus in Aquarius is also a productive time to work on self esteem and confidence. A hidden talent of yours can be fostered at this time.

Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4, inspiring a warm, cozy atmosphere at home. Themes like security, comfort, and safety are at the top of your mind, and you may realize that prioritizing these themes should be key in your current decision making processes. The full moon in your opposite sign Cancer takes place on January 6, bringing a climax to an issue that’s been brewing in your relationships! You and a partner may part ways… or perhaps this full moon brings you even closer! If you’re seeking a relationship, this could be a pivotal time for you. Full moons are often emotional, and this one is no exception. Big feelings bubble to the surface, and you learn quite a bit about what your partners feel and experience.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, finding you making an important realization about yourself, your communication style, or a topic you’ve been researching. Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8, bringing unexpected news or a surprising invitation. You may run into someone from your past unexpectedly.

Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, finding you reorganizing your plans or your schedule in some way, and you’re feeling confident about pursuing something your heart is set on! Mars retrograde ends on January 12, and you’re moving forward with a new approach to handling your daily chores and responsibilities. You might have hammered out a new wellness routine for yourself and learned about what motivates you to stay productive—not just at work, but also in your personal life and in your responsibilities to yourself and your wellbeing.

The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, finding you connecting with your intuition in some significant way. This is also a lovely time to connect with neighbors or explore your neighborhood; you might discover something new! Keep an eye on your spending as Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15. Surprises may pop up and you’re breaking free from emotionally or financially restrictive circumstances at this time. Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18: Mercury moving direct moves discussions forward, and the sun’s meeting with Pluto inspires you to make an important change in your life. You might be letting go of a very old habit. The sun inspires courage and confidence, and Pluto symbolizes transformation: Change can be hard, but you have the grit and courage to achieve difficult things at this time!

Aquarius season begins on January 20, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money, security, and comfort. You could be reorganizing your budget or belongings, exploring new sources of income or ways to manage your finances during the new moon in Aquarius on January 21. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and Aquarius is the zodiac sign of experimentation and progress, making this an exciting time to explore something novel and unexpected.

Venus meets your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, and Uranus retrograde ends on January 22, bringing great shake-ups at home while also finding you feeling quite secure! Uranus ending its retrograde in Taurus could mean you’re moving forward with a seemingly wild plan to renovate or move, or reconnecting with the past in some significant way. A radical change may take place in your family dynamic! And as Venus joins Saturn, important promises can be made, and new approaches to financial security may be implemented.

The sun connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 24, and you’re feeling especially abundant and lucky! Good news about home, family, or money may be shared. Venus enters Pisces on January 27, perhaps bringing a love letter or generally inspiring a sweet, caring atmosphere in your communications. Communication is a big theme in your relationships at this time! Make your expectations and desires regarding communication known, dear Capricorn. Venus in Pisces can also find you writing beautiful poetry or reading something inspiring. You could rediscover how much you value the beauty and utility of language!

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, creating a productive atmosphere for your daily routine and finances. The sun and Mars are both associated astrologically with vitality and willpower, making this a powerful moment to get things done! You might revisit a conversation that took place on January 8 as Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, and unexpected news or chance meetings pop up. Capricorns tend to make a plan and stick to it, but let yourself off the hook if you decide to have a little fun!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in February!