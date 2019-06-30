Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, July 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Eclipse season has arrived! There are two intense eclipses this month, the first in Cancer on July 2, right after Mars enters fiery Leo on July 1. Eclipses stop us in our tracks, and if we’ve been on the wrong path, they redirect us—whether we like it or not. Fortunately, Mars in proud Leo has your back, helping you cut off situations that no longer serve you. The eclipse in Cancer will rock your relationships in every aspect of your life, not just romance. If you’ve been partnering with the wrong people, a shift will take place. Do you set “goals” for your relationships like you do in other areas of your life? A clean slate is arriving, and everything from who your “type” has been to what you want to see for yourself in the future is undergoing a revision. The energy is very emotional, and you’re learning who you can really share emotional supper with at this time. You’ll also be exhausted, so take time off if you can. Do you believe in destiny, Capricorn? If so, a fated partnership may arrive now. A relationship that previously didn’t get the chance it deserved may also benefit from the shake-ups taking place.



Will your relationships be miserable this month? Things are hard right now, but they’re not all bad, and romance can come your way so long as you’re not clinging to the past! Venus enters water sign Cancer on July 3, bringing blessings to your relationships. You’ll be running into cuties and Venus in Cancer brings sweet, flirty vibes. Expect to run into people from your past as Mercury begins its retrograde on July 7 in Leo. Financial issues that need a second look will come up for you to examine, particularly concerning debts, taxes, inheritances, and shared resources. The conversations you had over the last few weeks come up for reconsideration. Mercury retrograde in Leo also asks that you make time to sit with grief that you’ve been avoiding, whether it was due to lack of time or emotional bandwidth. Watch out for delays and miscommunications, and save important purchases, contracts, or travel for a later date.

Venus connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus and Mercury retrograde meets Mars in Leo on July 8, finding you taking some risks—especially in romance as an unexpected and sexy moment is likely to arrive—and encouraging you to end a situation or have a difficult conversation. You didn’t have the tools or information to make this difficult decision before, and in truth, you may have to end it again later, but this is a necessary first step toward closure during your Mercury retrograde journey. The sun opposes your ruling planet Saturn in your sign on July 9, bringing up questions concerning responsibility and maturity, particularly in your relationships. Your tolerance for BS is especially low at this time, but greater flexibility flows and empathetic communication takes place as the sun connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 11.

Watch out for short tempers on July 11 as Mars squares off with Uranus—surprises will take place! A rebellious energy is in the air and an unexpected ending may take place, but this is a phenomenal time to break through writer’s block or a block concerning intimacy. The mood is conducive for taking risks, and you’re not afraid to ask for what you want. The sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 14, which brings a complicated energy, so watch out for a major ego clash. This is a delicate time in your relationships, and some power struggles, jealousy, or obsessive behavior may also rear its head. This is a powerful month for leaving relationships that aren’t right for you or pushing the relationships that are healthy and productive to their next phase.

The lunar eclipse in your sign, Capricorn, arrives on July 16, asking you to let go of parts of yourself that no longer serve you. You’re growing out of your past behaviors at a rapid rate, and this eclipse marks a major turn in who you want to be. Eclipses create changes in power dynamics and bring secrets to light—if you’ve been looking for answers, you’ll find them now. This is a major moment for your relationships: Breakups are taking place, but closure is within reach if you’ve been looking for it, and you may be pulling in some life changing relationships, too. The foundation of your current partnerships will be rocked, so expect weak ones to crumble. This is your chance to let them go or see their flaws and apply the appropriate care and healing if you truly believe that it’s worth it. Don’t cling to the past—eclipses only become more emotional and exhausting if you do. While this is a major eclipse for your partnerships, this is also an important time of personal evolution for you, Cap. What do you want to change about yourself, to grow out of? A life changing moment is here.

Venus opposes Saturn on July 17, bringing up important issues in your relationships, especially concerning commitment and feelings of rejection. The energy softens as Venus connects with Neptune on July 18, bringing an uptick in whimsy and romance. Mercury re-enters Cancer on July 19, finding you and your partners reconsidering past ideas, discussions, and commitments. Don’t think of this as moving backwards, even though the idea of bringing things you thought were settled back up sounds annoying. This is an important process because new information continues to come to light during this eclipse season, and it’s in your benefit to keep an open dialogue about these things.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer will find you running into past partners, romantic or otherwise: What will you say? More importantly, will you know how to listen? Mercury retrograde may find us tongue-tied and slow-moving, but don’t discount someone just because they don’t seem “important” to you at first glance. July 21 brings a crucial perspective to your relationships when Mercury joins the sun. This is an especially intense day because Venus also opposes Pluto, stirring up the worst in your relationships when it comes to possessive or even shady behavior. It’s time to confront the shadow side of your partners straight on, and to make a change. An extremely passionate energy flows—don’t mistake it for true love. Passion is important, but don’t bet on someone who is manipulative or can’t be trusted. Ask yourself about the toxic energy you might be bringing into partnerships, too. If you’re struggling, reach out to a counselor, friend, or someone you look up to for help.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, the sign that rules the heart, asking you to look deeply into yours. Leo is ruled by the sun, the source of all life, and life has not always been easy for you, Capricorn. This is an potent season of healing and transformation, but only if you’re brave enough to face what’s in the shadows of your spirit and learn to move through the grief and pain you’ve been carrying. This is also a profound time for therapy.

Financially, Leo season finds you sorting out issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances. The energy is intense, but Mercury retrograde meets Venus on July 24, which is a lovely time to socialize and reunite with old friends or lovers. Mars connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius on July 25, bringing you the energy you need to move through difficult emotions—watch out for messages that arrive in your dreams at this time. Sexy Venus enters glamorous Leo on July 27, bringing a passionate, fiery intensity to your relationships. Issues concerning shared resources like money receive a blessing by Venus’s transit through Leo. The sun squares Uranus on July 29, bringing big surprises and a breakthrough! This is a creative moment, but it’s not one you can plan for, so keep your schedule flexible. A powerful, healing new moon arrives in Leo on July 31, the same day Mercury retrograde ends. Conversations are pushed forward, and a new cycle begins for healing and inner transformation, as well as complicated financial issues. Good luck this month and see you in August, Capricorn!