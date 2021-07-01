Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, July 2021

The sun in water sign Cancer illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making this a wonderful time to meet new people and connect deeply with those you’re partnered with!

Cancer season is all about connection and partnership for you, dear Capricorn, but tension regarding money arises on July 1 as Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. Something you want very badly may not be available, or a financial obstacle may be in your way. This is an important time to think about your spending and savings, and to set boundaries around money. Unexpected arguments may flare up as Mars clashes with wildcard Uranus in stubborn Taurus on July 3, but a breakthrough could also take place, and creative solutions to difficult problems help transform the issues you’ve been dealing with. The sun makes a harmonious connection with Uranus on July 5, inspiring an open-minded and experimental atmosphere and generally helping things along. You and your partners may be in for some unexpected fun!

Watch out for difficulties around communication on July 6 as Mercury in Gemini clashes with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which finds you revisiting misunderstandings and delays that took place during last month’s Mercury retrograde. Venus in Leo opposes Saturn also on July 6, which may spell a frustrating moment in your finances. Venus loves to luxuriate and be pampered, but Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac that’s associated with fear and obstacles—their opposition brings a grumpy mood, and rejection may be in the air. The best way to work with this energy is to be cautious, mature, and responsible, and to rethink whether it’s the right time to make a request or ask for a favor. Venus clashes with Uranus on July 8, bringing unexpected amusement! It’s an exciting time to experiment, and after Saturn’s gloomy influence, the energy feels electric and freeing. You might be surprised about what you learn about yourself at this time.

A fresh start in your relationships arrived on July 9 thanks to the new moon in Cancer! This is a great time to connect with new people or to turn a new page in your relationships. Caring water sign Cancer focuses on protection and nurturing: During this new moon, reflect on what kind of nourishment and attention you have to offer, and what kind you expect from your partners. Messenger planet Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, helping communication along in your relationships, and an optimistic, open-minded energy flows around communication on July 12 as Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces.

A new cycle begins in your relationships—specifically how you share money and other resources—on July 13 as Venus meets Mars. This also inspires you to take a fresh approach to issues regarding money, debts, taxes, and inheritances. The sun makes a harmonious connection with Neptune on July 15, creating a lovely atmosphere for communication and connection in your relationships: Fantasies and wishes are shared, and spiritual bonds are strengthened.

Power struggles come to a climax as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17 and you may need to navigate some big egos! Mercury connects with genius Uranus on July 20, bringing creative solutions and unexpected news. Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo on July 21, which could bring you a love letter from afar, or find you and a lover escaping for a getaway. July 22 marks the start of Leo season, bringing your attention to couple’s financial matters like debts and taxes, and emotionally, asking you to gain closure on the past. The mood is bright as Venus also opposes Jupiter on July 22: Some good news may come your way, or a heart-opening conversation could take place. Just be careful not to gossip or overindulge!

The full moon in Aquarius arrives on July 23, bringing a climax to an issue that’s been building in your finances, with your belongings, or concerning your sense of security. Full moons often reveal information or show us things in a new light, and the new perspective you gain helps you release old patterns or expectations you had about material success. People are in a sympathetic mood on July 24 as Mercury connects with Neptune, and your intuition gets a major boost—but watch out for intense conversations and more power struggles as Mercury opposes Pluto on July 25. As intense as Pluto’s influence can be, amazing transformations could take place and important information may surface at this time.

Messenger planet Mercury enters Leo on July 27, encouraging you to tackle paperwork regarding complex financial problems. Conversations about shared resources may take place. This is a great time to get clear on financial expectations and responsibilities. Lucky Jupiter re-enters Aquarius on July 28 after a brief dip in Pisces, bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart. This is a great time to think about how to make the most of your investments and boost your sense of abundance and security in your life. On July 29, Mars opposes Jupiter, which may kick up a competitive atmosphere. Also on this day, Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo, energizing you to travel, explore, and study new things! If you’re in school or working on publishing something, action planet Mars in Virgo will help you accomplish your goal. This is an exciting time to explore new places, take a vacation, and get out of your everyday routine!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in August!