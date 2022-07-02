Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, July 2022

The sun in Cancer illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year to connect with people, learn more about your partners, and enjoy your relationships!

Some intense changes in your personal life may be taking place this season as warrior planet Mars, now in Aries, squares off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn, on July 1. This means some confrontations may pop up. The energy is especially passionate at this time. While this means you’re making some powerful changes, heated discussions could also turn into full blown arguments, so choose your battles wisely. There’s a theme all month of letting go of the past, confronting power struggles, and relinquishing control issues. If you’re able to release your grudges—or your romanticization of yesterday—you can create incredible transformations in your life this month.

Communication planet Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius and squares off with Neptune in Pisces on July 2, which can bode well for agreements about money or gigs; but watch out for exaggerations, white lies, or lazy communication. Get things in writing if you can. Saturn is your ruling planet and also the planet of responsibility, so its helpful connection with Mercury can help alleviate some of the tricky energy at this time.

Action planet Mars enters Taurus on July 5, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Mercury also enters Cancer, kicking up communication and activating the relationship sector of your chart. Mercury and Mars also align on this day, inspiring an upbeat, chatty atmosphere. It’s an exciting time to connect, meet new people, and feel reenergized in your established partnerships. Mercury squares off with Jupiter in Aries on July 9, kicking up exciting conversations about your personal life, home, family, and relationships. Watch out for exaggerations or overcommitting yourself. The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on July 10, which might find you running into someone unexpectedly.

The full moon in your sign, Capricorn, takes place on July 13: Full moons are periods of release, and this one can be especially emotionally clarifying for you. Information may come to light. A climax could arrive in a situation that’s been brewing between you and a partner. The reality of a situation may become clear. Venus in Gemini also connects with your ruling planet Saturn during this full moon, boding well for your finances, and helping you arrange a solid, supportive routine. Also on July 13, Mercury aligns with Uranus, possibly bringing an exciting and unexpected invitation your way!

Venus squares off with Neptune on July 14, making for a soft, sensitive atmosphere. You may feel tender on this day, especially when it comes to misunderstandings or changes in your routine or rescheduling. An important realization about your relationships can take place on July 16 as the sun meets Mercury. An important meeting or conversation may be had. A new cycle begins in your partnerships and communications!

Mercury and the sun make a helpful connection with Neptune on July 17, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. You may feel inspired to write poetry or explore your spirituality. This is a powerful time for connection in your relationships, too, as Venus enters Cancer on July 17, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart! You can connect with someone especially charming at this time, or deepen your connection with an established partner. Outside of your love life, Venus in Cancer is helpful for partnerships of all sorts, inspiring an easygoing, caring energy that’s great for connection.

Mercury opposes Pluto on July 18, which can find you and a partner having intense conversations. Secrets may be revealed! Mercury enters Leo on July 19, kicking up communication about money, especially themes like debts, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with partners. The sun also opposes Pluto on July 19, which might find you confronting an issue with someone who you’ve been in a power struggle with. Bringing in a third party to help mediate can be helpful, especially if you feel like you’re being manipulated, or like you can’t be honest with someone without them blowing up. Control issues are tested now. This is a crucial moment to set boundaries and reflect on your needs in relationships. This is also a powerful time for change, and a radical fresh start can follow what unfolds at this time.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, finding you focused on taking care of your bills and working out responsibilities with your partners, and Mercury makes a helpful connection with Jupiter on July 23, inspiring a sunny, optimistic energy as you tackle financial concerns, and ones at home and in your personal life. Venus and Jupiter square off on July 25, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere. Your connection with someone may be growing, but watch out for over-indulgence, and be mindful of bickering and impatience as Mercury and Mars square off on July 26.

The new moon in Leo takes place on July 28, when Mercury also squares off with Uranus, and Jupiter begins its retrograde in Aries. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one can find you letting go of an old grudge, paying a debt, or starting a new journey with your partners when it comes to sharing resources and responsibilities. Mercury’s square with Uranus can bring some unexpected news or an a-ha moment, and Jupiter’s retrograde may find you eager to declutter your space or get organized at home. Watch out for communication delays as Mercury opposes your ruling planet Saturn on July 31, especially regarding finances—but the sun makes a helpful connection with lucky Jupiter on this day, perhaps bringing an exciting opportunity your way!

Good luck this month, Capricorn, and see you in August!